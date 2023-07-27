The Dark Knight is Among Us: Can You Spot Batman in This Optical Illusion?

Optical illusions are a type of visual trickery that can play with our perception. They can be fun and challenging, and they can also be used to test our visual acuity.

One popular optical illusion is the "hidden Batman" puzzle. In this puzzle, you are presented with a picture of cats. Among the cats, there is Batman hiding very discreetly.

The Batman is camouflaged so well that it can be difficult to find.

It might seem easy at first but here is the twist- you need to find Batman within 11 seconds.

If you wish to test your observation skills and emerge as a true puzzle master, then this is your chance.

Did you know that artist Bob Kane and writer Bill Finger are the creators of the original Batman character?

Quite amazing isn't it?

So, can you find the famous superhero within 11 seconds?

Start your timer and begin the hunt. All the best!

Source: Pinterest

Did you find the hidden Batman?

Come on, use your amazing observation skills, the famous superhero is right in front of you.

Take some time and study the image carefully.

Still didn’t find it? here are some hints:

Look for the head of Batman. It is different from the cats.

Try to stay calm and analyse the image thoroughly

Hurry up, the time is about to be over!

3… 2… and 1!

Did you find the hidden Batman?

Congratulations! If you found Batman, you have a sharp eye for detail.

If you didn't find the character, don't give up. Keep looking, and you may be able to find it. Just scroll back to the top of the image and try to find him without any timer.

Here is the solution for this amazing optical illusion.

Find the Hidden Batman- Solution

Batman is hiding in the lower right corner of the image, hiding behind the cactus.

Source: Pinterest

Wasn’t this optical illusion quite easy? Try your hands on other puzzles and you are sure to become a puzzle master.

