This optical illusion will make your head spin! Can you find the hidden cactus among the hedgehogs?

Optical illusions are a fun way to test your visual acuity and problem-solving skills. One recent optical illusion that has been making the rounds on social media is a picture of a group of hedgehogs that hide a cactus perfectly.
The image was posted on Facebook and is an amazing brain teaser that will surely challenge your mind.
The hedgehogs are all creating chaos, and they are all of different sizes and colours. This makes it difficult to distinguish between them, and it can be easy to overlook cactus if you're not paying attention.
The challenge is to find the cactus within 9 seconds. Can you race against the time and find it before the time is over?
Here is the image. All the best
Source: Facebook
How is the Cactus Hunt going?
You still didn't find it?
Come on, it is hiding right in front of your eyes.
Okay here are some tips for you:
Be calm: The key to finding hidden objects/characters in optical illusions is to be calm and search the image thoroughly.
Look for different patterns: Hedgehogs and the cactus might have different colour but these two have same patterns, try to find something different in the image.
Hurry up, the timer is going to run out
3... 2... and 1!
The time is up!
So, did you find the cactus?
If you found the cactus within 9 seconds, congratulations! You have a keen eye for detail and excellent problem-solving skills. If you didn't find it, don't worry, you're not alone. This illusion is quite challenging, and it can take a few tries to find the hidden cactus.
Just scroll back up and try to find him again.
Now, here is the solution to the puzzle
Find the Hidden Cactus- Solution
The cactus is hiding in the upper right side of the image.
Source: Facebook
Optical illusions like this one are a great way to test your visual acuity and problem-solving skills. They can also be a lot of fun, and they can help you to see the world in a new way.