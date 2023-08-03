The Imposter Among the Owls! Try to Find the Hidden Pig

Optical illusions are built to challenge your visual perception and test your observation skills.
They are a fun activity to break the monotonous routine and indulge in something new and exciting.
A new optical illusion is sweeping the web, challenging puzzlers to find the imposter hidden among the owls.
The image was uploaded on Pinterest and challenges people to find the hidden pig among the owls.
According to the experts, the average person takes 33 seconds to find the hidden pig. But if you're looking for a challenge, you can try to find it within 11 seconds.
Do you have what it takes to find the hidden animal? If yes, start the timer and try to find it in 11 seconds.
So, were you able to find the hidden pig?
Come on, it is right there in front of your eyes, you just need to pay attention.
Here are some tips:
Look for the pig’s legs.
Pay attention to the colours. The pig is slightly different in colour from the birds.
Hurry up! The time is about to run out
3... 2... and 1!
So, did you find the pig?
Kudos to your observation skills if you found the hidden pig in such a busy scene.
It's alright if you didn't find it. This puzzle can challenge even the best of puzzle masters.
You can scroll to the top and try to find the hidden imposter without the timer.
Now, here is the solution to the puzzle.
Find the Hidden Pig- Solution
The pig is hiding in the centre of the image.
Wasn't this puzzle fun to solve? Keep trying your hands on these optical illusions and you will emerge as a true puzzle master.
