Optical Illusion: Find the Odd Emoji in 4 Seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests; their popularity is evident in their widespread use in pop culture.
There are three main types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.
Literal illusions occur when our brains misinterpret the physical properties of an object.
Physiological illusions are caused by the way our eyes and brains process light and colour.
Cognitive illusions occur when our brains make assumptions about what we are seeing, even when the evidence contradicts those assumptions.
Studies suggest that regular practise of optical illusions can boost concentration and prevent cognitive decline in adults.
So, if you want to know how sharp your eyes are, then attempt this optical illusion challenge now!
Let’s get started.
You have the eyes of a sniper if you can find an insect in 4 seconds!
Optical Illusion - Find Odd Emoji in 4 Seconds
Source: YouTube
The image shared above depicts a group of emojis.
At first glance, all the emojis appear similar, but there is one among them that is different.
You need to observe the image carefully and spot the odd emoji in 4 seconds.
The odd emoji is present somewhere in the image; keep your eyes open.
Have you spotted the odd emoji?
Hurry up; the clock is ticking.
Take another look at the image; you may be very close to spotting the odd emoji.
And...
Time’s over.
Stop searching now!
Most of you might have spotted the odd emoji by this time.
Congratulations! You have really sharp eyes.
Wondering where the odd emoji is?
Check out the answer given below.
Find Odd Emoji in 4 Seconds - Solution
The odd emoji can be spotted on the right side of the image. It is present in the second column from the right side.
