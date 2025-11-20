ICSI CSEET Result 2025, Link Active
Focus
Quick Links

NYT Strands Hints November 20, 2025, Thursday: Check Spangram and Answers!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Nov 20, 2025, 03:28 EDT

Stuck on today’s NYT Strands hints for November 20, 2025? Get hints, spangram, theme, and answers to keep your winning streak alive.

Add as a preferred source on Google
NYT Strands Hints November 20, 2025 Thursday
NYT Strands Hints November 20, 2025 Thursday

NYT Strands November 20, 2025: Ready to crack today’s New York Times Strands puzzle? The New York Times Strands is a puzzle with combination of tricky letter paths, and the hunt for the spangram. This makes each round feel more like solving a logic maze than a simple word search. Today’s puzzle, with the theme “Busybody Buzz,” challenges you to think of words linked to telling something about someone, building some imaginary story and more.

What is the NYT Strands Puzzle?

Strands is the New York Times’ classic take on a word search puzzle. Players have to trace words through a grid where paths can turn, bend, curve, and shift direction unexpectedly. 

Moreover, if you are jumping into today’s NYT Strands puzzle, you’re in for a treat. Especially, if you have knowledge about people’s personality, advices, and rumors.

What is NYT Strands Thursday, November 20, 2025 Theme? #627

Today’s NYT Strands theme is " Busybody Buzz". 

What Are the Opening Letters of NYT Strands November 20, 2025, Thursday?

Below are the Opening Letters for today’s NYT Strands! Ready to Guess? 

  • RU

  • RE

  • HE

  • SC

  • GO

  • SP

This is what happened after looking at the opening letters for today's theme:

4 out of 6 Words are Found:

NYT Strands November 20, 2025, Thursday Answers with 4 words solved

(Credits: NYT/Strands) 

Can You Guess More?

Wait Hold On! Don't Just Scroll to Find the Answers!

Think of all what could be the answers for today's theme.

What is Today's NYT Strands Theme's Answer Breakdown? #November20 #627

  • Report
  • Gossip
  • Hearsay
  • Scuttlebutt
  • Rumor

What is the Spangram for NYT Strands Thursday, November 20, 2025?

The Spangram for today's strands: "Spread the Word"

Here is the complete grid with spangram and answers:

 

NYT Strands Hints November 20, 2025 Thursday Answers with Complete Grid

(Credits: NYT/Strands)

You May Also Like To Read:

Other Puzzles and Answers:

NYT Strands November 19, 2025

NYT Connections November 19, 2025

NYT Crossword Answers November 19, 2025

That’s all for today! Keep coming back for everyday NYT Strands Hints, themes, answers, and puzzle-solving techniques!

To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags