NYT Strands Hints November 20, 2025, Thursday: Check Spangram and Answers!

NYT Strands November 20, 2025: Ready to crack today’s New York Times Strands puzzle? The New York Times Strands is a puzzle with combination of tricky letter paths, and the hunt for the spangram. This makes each round feel more like solving a logic maze than a simple word search. Today’s puzzle, with the theme “Busybody Buzz,” challenges you to think of words linked to telling something about someone, building some imaginary story and more.
What is the NYT Strands Puzzle?
Strands is the New York Times’ classic take on a word search puzzle. Players have to trace words through a grid where paths can turn, bend, curve, and shift direction unexpectedly.
Moreover, if you are jumping into today’s NYT Strands puzzle, you’re in for a treat. Especially, if you have knowledge about people’s personality, advices, and rumors.
What is NYT Strands Thursday, November 20, 2025 Theme? #627
Today’s NYT Strands theme is " Busybody Buzz".
What Are the Opening Letters of NYT Strands November 20, 2025, Thursday?
Below are the Opening Letters for today’s NYT Strands! Ready to Guess?
RU
RE
HE
SC
GO
SP
This is what happened after looking at the opening letters for today's theme:
4 out of 6 Words are Found:
(Credits: NYT/Strands)
Can You Guess More?
Wait Hold On! Don't Just Scroll to Find the Answers!
Think of all what could be the answers for today's theme.
What is Today's NYT Strands Theme's Answer Breakdown? #November20 #627
- Report
- Gossip
- Hearsay
- Scuttlebutt
- Rumor
What is the Spangram for NYT Strands Thursday, November 20, 2025?
The Spangram for today's strands: "Spread the Word"
Here is the complete grid with spangram and answers:
(Credits: NYT/Strands)
That’s all for today! Keep coming back for everyday NYT Strands Hints, themes, answers, and puzzle-solving techniques!
