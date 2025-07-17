Open Championship 2025: Match Dates, Schedule, Venue and Prize Money

Find out details on the 2025 Open Championship, including its dates (July 17-20), the full schedule for practice and tournament rounds, and information about the prestigious venue, Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. Learn about this historic golf tournament featuring the world's best players.

The 2025 Open Championship, also known as the British Open, is the 153rd annual Open Championship and professional Golf's oldest major championship. The 2025 Open Championship will take place from July 17 to 20 at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland, a renowned links course that held the tournament in 2019. The 2025 Open Championship will be the last major of the year and will feature the best players in the world vying for the Claret Jug. Spectators will experience high-level pressure, might need to monitor wind direction off the coast, and will likely break attendance records. A strong field will include featured players like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele. The 2025 Open Championship will be an exciting and historic golf tournament! Check Out: FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Host Nations, Full Schedule, Fixtures and Teams

Dates of the 2025 Open Championship Date Highlight 13–16 July Practice rounds & Pro‑am events 17 July Round 1 (Start - 6:35 AM BST) 18 July Round 2 & Cut after 36 holes 19 July Round 3: “Moving Day” 20 July Final Round & Claret Jug ceremony 2025 Dates for the Open Championship The 2025 Open Championship, which is also known as the British Open, will be from July 17 to July 20, 2025. The tournament will be held at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland, one of the most prestigious and challenging links courses in the world. Players will arrive first in the week for the practice round, which is scheduled from the 13th to the 16th.

This year marks the 153rd version of the Open, the oldest major championship in golf. This is an important event on the calendar, which brings the top golfers from around the world together. The competition format includes four rounds of stroke play, and if the players are tied after 72 holes, a playoff winner will be determine. The dates of the 2025 British Open are July 17 to July 20, and the practice rounds begin on July 13. The British Open in 2025 is going to be played at Royal Portrush Golf Club (Northern Ireland). Royal Portrush is one of the most elite links courses in the world and is considered a very prestigious course. 2025 Open Championship Schedule Practice Days (July 13–16): The practice rounds allow the players to familiarize themselves with the course and prepare for the actual tournament. The fans will also get to see their favorite golfers warm up and therefore try out different shots.

Round 1 (July 17) & Round 2 (July 18): All 156 players will play the course on the first two days. Round 3 (July 19): The cut of only the top 70 players (and ties) will be made. Final Round (July 20): The best players will tee it up in the last round for the trophy. If it is a tie, then a playoff will determine the winner. Venue for the Open Championship Schedule The 2025 British Open, more formally referred to as The Open Championship, will take place at Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim, Northern Ireland. The Royal Portrush Golf Club is one of the most beautiful and difficult links courses in the world, with impressive panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean and rugged Irish coastline. Royal Portrush hosted The Open for the first time in 2019, since the championship of 1951, and it seemed to be the right time to return it back to Northern Ireland. The course used to host the championship is the Dunluce Links, one of the most famous links courses globally, known for its steep elevation changes, deep pot bunkers, and unpredictable winds off the coast.