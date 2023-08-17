Updated List of Daytona 500 Winners (1959-2023)

This race holds a distinct place in the Cup schedule as one of the four restrictor plate races. Its inaugural event took place in 1959, coinciding with the speedway's opening.

The Daytona 500 2023 happened in February 2023 and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is the race's incumbent champion. The Daytona 500, a NASCAR Cup Series motor race covering a distance of 500 miles (805 km), is an annual spectacle held at the iconic Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Daytona 500 Champions!! 🏆 #StenhouseJr #Daytona500 pic.twitter.com/GCunfH0oux

Notably, since 1982, the Daytona 500 has proudly taken on the role of being the curtain-raiser for the Cup series each season.

Daytona 500 Winners In the heart of Victory Lane at the Daytona 500, the victor receives an emblematic prize: the Harley J. Earl Trophy. Meanwhile, the winning driver’s car is preserved in its race-conquering state, at the Daytona 500 Experience. This immersive museum and gallery can be found alongside the Daytona International Speedway. Here is the list: