Updated List of Daytona 500 Winners (1959-2023)

The Daytona 500 2023 happened in February 2023 and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is the race's incumbent champion. The Daytona 500, a NASCAR Cup Series motor race covering a distance of 500 miles (805 km), is an annual spectacle held at the iconic Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Daytona 500 Champions!! 🏆 #StenhouseJr #Daytona500 pic.twitter.com/GCunfH0oux
This race holds a distinct place in the Cup schedule as one of the four restrictor plate races. Its inaugural event took place in 1959, coinciding with the speedway's opening. Notably, since 1982, the Daytona 500 has proudly taken on the role of being the curtain-raiser for the Cup series each season.
Daytona 500 Winners
In the heart of Victory Lane at the Daytona 500, the victor receives an emblematic prize: the Harley J. Earl Trophy. Meanwhile, the winning driver’s car is preserved in its race-conquering state, at the Daytona 500 Experience. This immersive museum and gallery can be found alongside the Daytona International Speedway.
Here is the list:
|
Year
|
Date
|
Grid
|
No.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
Distance
|
Race Time
|
Average Speed
(mph)
|
Laps
|
Miles (Km)
|
1959
|
February 22
|
15th
|
42
|
Lee Petty
|
Petty Enterprises
|
Oldsmobile
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:41:22
|
135.521
|
1960
|
February 14
|
9th
|
27
|
Junior Johnson
|
John Masoni
|
Chevrolet
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
4:00:30
|
124.74
|
1961
|
February 26
|
4th
|
20
|
Marvin Panch
|
Smokey Yunick
|
Pontiac
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:20:32
|
149.601
|
1962
|
February 18
|
Pole
|
22
|
Fireball Roberts
|
Jim Stephens
|
Pontiac
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:10:41
|
152.529
|
1963
|
February 24
|
12th
|
21
|
Tiny Lund
|
Wood Brothers Racing
|
Ford
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:17:56
|
151.566
|
1964
|
February 23
|
2nd
|
43
|
Richard Petty
|
Petty Enterprises (2)
|
Plymouth
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:14:23
|
154.334
|
1965
|
February 14
|
4th
|
28
|
Fred Lorenzen
|
Holman-Moody
|
Ford
|
133*
|
332.5 (535.106)
|
2:22:56
|
141.539
|
1966
|
February 27
|
Pole
|
43
|
Richard Petty (2)
|
Petty Enterprises (3)
|
Plymouth
|
198*
|
495 (796.625)
|
3:04:54
|
160.927
|
1967
|
February 26
|
12th
|
11
|
Mario Andretti†
|
Holman-Moody (2)
|
Ford
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:24:11
|
146.926
|
1968
|
February 25
|
Pole
|
21
|
Cale Yarborough
|
Wood Brothers Racing (2)
|
Mercury
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:23:44
|
143.251
|
1969
|
February 23
|
19th
|
98
|
LeeRoy Yarbrough
|
Junior Johnson & Associates
|
Ford
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:09:56
|
157.95
|
1970
|
February 22
|
9th
|
40
|
Pete Hamilton
|
Petty Enterprises (4)
|
Plymouth
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:20:32
|
149.601
|
1971
|
February 14
|
5th
|
43
|
Richard Petty (3)
|
Petty Enterprises (5)
|
Plymouth
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:27:40
|
144.462
|
1972
|
February 20
|
2nd
|
21
|
A. J. Foyt
|
Wood Brothers Racing (3)
|
Mercury
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:05:42
|
161.55
|
1973
|
February 18
|
7th
|
43
|
Richard Petty (4)
|
Petty Enterprises (6)
|
Dodge
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:10:50
|
157.205
|
1974
|
February 17
|
2nd
|
43
|
Richard Petty (5)
|
Petty Enterprises (7)
|
Dodge
|
180*
|
450 (724.205)
|
3:11:38
|
140.894
|
1975
|
February 16
|
32nd
|
72
|
Benny Parsons
|
L.G. DeWitt
|
Chevrolet
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:15:15
|
153.649
|
1976
|
February 15
|
7th
|
21
|
David Pearson
|
Wood Brothers Racing (4)
|
Mercury
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:17:08
|
152.181
|
1977
|
February 20
|
4th
|
11
|
Cale Yarborough (2)
|
Junior Johnson & Associates (2)
|
Chevrolet
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:15:48
|
153.218
|
1978
|
February 19
|
33rd
|
15
|
Bobby Allison
|
Bud Moore Engineering
|
Ford
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:07:49
|
159.73
|
1979
|
February 18
|
13th
|
43
|
Richard Petty (6)
|
Petty Enterprises (8)
|
Oldsmobile
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:28:22
|
143.977
|
1980
|
February 17
|
Pole
|
28
|
Buddy Baker
|
Ranier-Lundy
|
Oldsmobile
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
2:48:55
|
177.602‡
|
1981
|
February 15
|
8th
|
43
|
Richard Petty (7)
|
Petty Enterprises (9)
|
Buick
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
2:56:50
|
169.651
|
1982
|
February 14
|
7th
|
88
|
Bobby Allison (2)
|
DiGard Motorsports
|
Buick
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:14:49
|
153.991
|
1983
|
February 20
|
8th
|
28
|
Cale Yarborough (3)
|
Ranier-Lundy (2)
|
Pontiac
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:12:20
|
155.979
|
1984
|
February 19
|
Pole
|
28
|
Cale Yarborough (4)
|
Ranier-Lundy (3)
|
Chevrolet
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:18:41
|
150.994
|
1985
|
February 17
|
Pole
|
9
|
Bill Elliott
|
Melling Racing
|
Ford
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
2:54:09
|
172.265
|
1986
|
February 16
|
2nd
|
5
|
Geoffrey Bodine
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:22:32
|
148.124
|
1987
|
February 15
|
Pole
|
9
|
Bill Elliott (2)
|
Melling Racing (2)
|
Ford
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
2:50:12
|
176.263
|
1988
|
February 14
|
3rd
|
12
|
Bobby Allison (3)
|
Stavola Brothers Racing
|
Buick
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:38:08
|
137.531
|
1989
|
February 19
|
2nd
|
17
|
Darrell Waltrip
|
Hendrick Motorsports (2)
|
Chevrolet
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:22:04
|
148.466
|
1990
|
February 18
|
12th
|
10
|
Derrike Cope
|
Whitcomb Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:00:59
|
165.761
|
1991
|
February 17
|
2nd
|
4
|
Ernie Irvan
|
Morgan-McClure Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:22:30
|
148.148
|
1992
|
February 16
|
6th
|
28
|
Davey Allison
|
Robert Yates Racing
|
Ford
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:07:12
|
160.256
|
1993
|
February 14
|
2nd
|
18
|
Dale Jarrett
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:13:35
|
154.972
|
1994
|
February 20
|
4th
|
4
|
Sterling Marlin
|
Morgan-McClure Motorsports (2)
|
Chevrolet
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:11:10
|
156.931
|
1995
|
February 19
|
3rd
|
4
|
Sterling Marlin (2)
|
Morgan-McClure Motorsports (3)
|
Chevrolet
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:31:42
|
141.71
|
1996
|
February 18
|
7th
|
88
|
Dale Jarrett (2)
|
Robert Yates Racing (2)
|
Ford
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:14:25
|
154.308
|
1997
|
February 16
|
6th
|
24
|
Jeff Gordon
|
Hendrick Motorsports (3)
|
Chevrolet
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:22:18
|
148.295
|
1998
|
February 15
|
4th
|
3
|
Dale Earnhardt
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
2:53:42
|
172.712
|
1999
|
February 14
|
Pole
|
24
|
Jeff Gordon (2)
|
Hendrick Motorsports (4)
|
Chevrolet
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:05:42
|
161.551
|
2000
|
February 20
|
Pole
|
88
|
Dale Jarrett (3)
|
Robert Yates Racing (3)
|
Ford
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:12:43
|
155.669
|
2001
|
February 18
|
19th
|
15
|
Michael Waltrip
|
Dale Earnhardt, Inc.
|
Chevrolet
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:05:26
|
161.783
|
2002
|
February 17
|
19th
|
22
|
Ward Burton
|
Bill Davis Racing
|
Dodge
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:29:50
|
130.81
|
2003
|
February 16
|
4th
|
15
|
Michael Waltrip (2)
|
Dale Earnhardt, Inc. (2)
|
Chevrolet
|
109*
|
272.5 (438.546)
|
2:02:08
|
133.87
|
2004
|
February 15
|
3rd
|
8
|
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|
Dale Earnhardt, Inc. (3)
|
Chevrolet
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:11:53
|
156.341
|
2005
|
February 20
|
15th
|
24
|
Jeff Gordon (3)
|
Hendrick Motorsports (5)
|
Chevrolet
|
203*
|
507.5 (816.742)
|
3:45:16
|
135.173
|
2006
|
February 19
|
9th
|
48
|
Jimmie Johnson
|
Hendrick Motorsports (6)
|
Chevrolet
|
203*
|
507.5 (816.742)
|
3:33:26
|
142.667
|
2007
|
February 18
|
34th
|
29
|
Kevin Harvick
|
Richard Childress Racing (2)
|
Chevrolet
|
202*
|
505 (812.719)
|
3:22:55
|
149.333
|
2008
|
February 17
|
7th
|
12
|
Ryan Newman
|
Penske Racing
|
Dodge
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:16:30
|
152.672
|
2009
|
February 15
|
43rd1
|
17
|
Matt Kenseth
|
Roush Fenway Racing
|
Ford
|
152*
|
380 (611.551)
|
2:51:40
|
132.816
|
2010
|
February 14
|
13th
|
1
|
Jamie McMurray
|
Earnhardt Ganassi Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
208*
|
520 (836.859)
|
3:47:16
|
137.284
|
2011
|
February 20
|
32nd
|
21
|
Trevor Bayne
|
Wood Brothers Racing (5)
|
Ford
|
208*
|
520 (836.859)
|
3:59:24
|
130.326
|
2012
|
February 27–28*
|
4th
|
17
|
Matt Kenseth (2)
|
Roush Fenway Racing (2)
|
Ford
|
202*
|
505 (812.719)
|
3:36:02
|
140.256
|
2013
|
February 24
|
9th
|
48
|
Jimmie Johnson (2)
|
Hendrick Motorsports (7)
|
Chevrolet
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:08:23
|
159.25
|
2014
|
February 23
|
9th
|
88
|
Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2)
|
Hendrick Motorsports (8)
|
Chevrolet
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:26:29
|
145.29
|
2015
|
February 22
|
5th
|
22
|
Joey Logano
|
Team Penske (2)
|
Ford
|
203*
|
507.5 (816.742)
|
3:08:02
|
161.939
|
2016
|
February 21
|
11th
|
11
|
Denny Hamlin
|
Joe Gibbs Racing (2)
|
Toyota
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:10:25
|
157.549
|
2017
|
February 26
|
8th
|
41
|
Kurt Busch
|
Stewart-Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:29:31
|
143.187
|
2018
|
February 18
|
14th
|
3
|
Austin Dillon
|
Richard Childress Racing (3)
|
Chevrolet
|
207*
|
517.5 (832.836)
|
3:26:15
|
150.545
|
2019
|
February 17
|
10th
|
11
|
Denny Hamlin (2)
|
Joe Gibbs Racing (3)
|
Toyota
|
207*
|
517.5 (832.836)
|
3:45:55
|
137.440
|
2020
|
February 16-17*
|
39th2
|
11
|
Denny Hamlin (3)
|
Joe Gibbs Racing (4)
|
Toyota
|
209*
|
522.5 (840.882)
|
3:42:10
|
141.11
|
2021
|
February 14
|
17th
|
34
|
Michael McDowell
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
200
|
500 (804.672)
|
3:28:05
|
144.416
|
2022
|
February 20
|
5th
|
2
|
Austin Cindric
|
Team Penske (3)
|
Ford
|
201*
|
502.5 (808.695)
|
3:31:53
|
142.295
|
2023
|
February 19
|
31st
|
47
|
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|
JTG Daugherty Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
212*
|
530 (853.174)
|
3:38:53
|
145.283
Richard Petty stands tall as the ultimate victor in the Daytona 500, notching an unparalleled seven wins. But that's not all - Petty secures his unique position by spanning a staggering 17 years between his initial 1964 triumph and his final roar to victory in 1981.
Trevor Bayne, in a blaze of youthfulness, blitzed the competition to seize the title of the youngest-ever Daytona 500 champion. He shattered records at just 20 years and 1 day old, blazing across the finish line in the 2011 race.
On the other end of the spectrum, Bobby Allison etched his name in history as the elder statesman of Daytona 500 champions. In a feat of age-defying grit, he seized victory at the age of 50 years, 2 months, and 11 days during the heated contest of 1988.
ALSO READ|