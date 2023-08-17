Updated List of Daytona 500 Winners (1959-2023)

This race holds a distinct place in the Cup schedule as one of the four restrictor plate races. Its inaugural event took place in 1959, coinciding with the speedway's opening.

Mohammad Jazib
By Mohammad Jazib
Aug 17, 2023, 09:00 EDT
Daytona 500 Winners List 2023: Get here full list of Daytona 500 Winners along with Winning team name, distance covered.
The Daytona 500 2023 happened in February 2023 and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is the race's incumbent champion. The Daytona 500, a NASCAR Cup Series motor race covering a distance of 500 miles (805 km), is an annual spectacle held at the iconic Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

This race holds a distinct place in the Cup schedule as one of the four restrictor plate races. Its inaugural event took place in 1959, coinciding with the speedway's opening. Notably, since 1982, the Daytona 500 has proudly taken on the role of being the curtain-raiser for the Cup series each season.

Daytona 500 Winners

In the heart of Victory Lane at the Daytona 500, the victor receives an emblematic prize: the Harley J. Earl Trophy. Meanwhile, the winning driver’s car is preserved in its race-conquering state, at the Daytona 500 Experience. This immersive museum and gallery can be found alongside the Daytona International Speedway.

Here is the list:

Year

Date

Grid

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

Distance

Race Time

Average Speed

(mph)

Laps

Miles (Km)

1959

February 22

15th

42

Lee Petty

Petty Enterprises

Oldsmobile

200

500 (804.672)

3:41:22

135.521

1960

February 14

9th

27

Junior Johnson

John Masoni

Chevrolet

200

500 (804.672)

4:00:30

124.74

1961

February 26

4th

20

Marvin Panch

Smokey Yunick

Pontiac

200

500 (804.672)

3:20:32

149.601

1962

February 18

Pole

22

Fireball Roberts

Jim Stephens

Pontiac

200

500 (804.672)

3:10:41

152.529

1963

February 24

12th

21

Tiny Lund

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

200

500 (804.672)

3:17:56

151.566

1964

February 23

2nd

43

Richard Petty

Petty Enterprises (2)

Plymouth

200

500 (804.672)

3:14:23

154.334

1965

February 14

4th

28

Fred Lorenzen

Holman-Moody

Ford

133*

332.5 (535.106)

2:22:56

141.539

1966

February 27

Pole

43

Richard Petty (2)

Petty Enterprises (3)

Plymouth

198*

495 (796.625)

3:04:54

160.927

1967

February 26

12th

11

Mario Andretti†

Holman-Moody (2)

Ford

200

500 (804.672)

3:24:11

146.926

1968

February 25

Pole

21

Cale Yarborough

Wood Brothers Racing (2)

Mercury

200

500 (804.672)

3:23:44

143.251

1969

February 23

19th

98

LeeRoy Yarbrough

Junior Johnson & Associates

Ford

200

500 (804.672)

3:09:56

157.95

1970

February 22

9th

40

Pete Hamilton

Petty Enterprises (4)

Plymouth

200

500 (804.672)

3:20:32

149.601

1971

February 14

5th

43

Richard Petty (3)

Petty Enterprises (5)

Plymouth

200

500 (804.672)

3:27:40

144.462

1972

February 20

2nd

21

A. J. Foyt

Wood Brothers Racing (3)

Mercury

200

500 (804.672)

3:05:42

161.55

1973

February 18

7th

43

Richard Petty (4)

Petty Enterprises (6)

Dodge

200

500 (804.672)

3:10:50

157.205

1974

February 17

2nd

43

Richard Petty (5)

Petty Enterprises (7)

Dodge

180*

450 (724.205)

3:11:38

140.894

1975

February 16

32nd

72

Benny Parsons

L.G. DeWitt

Chevrolet

200

500 (804.672)

3:15:15

153.649

1976

February 15

7th

21

David Pearson

Wood Brothers Racing (4)

Mercury

200

500 (804.672)

3:17:08

152.181

1977

February 20

4th

11

Cale Yarborough (2)

Junior Johnson & Associates (2)

Chevrolet

200

500 (804.672)

3:15:48

153.218

1978

February 19

33rd

15

Bobby Allison

Bud Moore Engineering

Ford

200

500 (804.672)

3:07:49

159.73

1979

February 18

13th

43

Richard Petty (6)

Petty Enterprises (8)

Oldsmobile

200

500 (804.672)

3:28:22

143.977

1980

February 17

Pole

28

Buddy Baker

Ranier-Lundy

Oldsmobile

200

500 (804.672)

2:48:55

177.602‡

1981

February 15

8th

43

Richard Petty (7)

Petty Enterprises (9)

Buick

200

500 (804.672)

2:56:50

169.651

1982

February 14

7th

88

Bobby Allison (2)

DiGard Motorsports

Buick

200

500 (804.672)

3:14:49

153.991

1983

February 20

8th

28

Cale Yarborough (3)

Ranier-Lundy (2)

Pontiac

200

500 (804.672)

3:12:20

155.979

1984

February 19

Pole

28

Cale Yarborough (4)

Ranier-Lundy (3)

Chevrolet

200

500 (804.672)

3:18:41

150.994

1985

February 17

Pole

9

Bill Elliott

Melling Racing

Ford

200

500 (804.672)

2:54:09

172.265

1986

February 16

2nd

5

Geoffrey Bodine

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

200

500 (804.672)

3:22:32

148.124

1987

February 15

Pole

9

Bill Elliott (2)

Melling Racing (2)

Ford

200

500 (804.672)

2:50:12

176.263

1988

February 14

3rd

12

Bobby Allison (3)

Stavola Brothers Racing

Buick

200

500 (804.672)

3:38:08

137.531

1989

February 19

2nd

17

Darrell Waltrip

Hendrick Motorsports (2)

Chevrolet

200

500 (804.672)

3:22:04

148.466

1990

February 18

12th

10

Derrike Cope

Whitcomb Racing

Chevrolet

200

500 (804.672)

3:00:59

165.761

1991

February 17

2nd

4

Ernie Irvan

Morgan-McClure Motorsports

Chevrolet

200

500 (804.672)

3:22:30

148.148

1992

February 16

6th

28

Davey Allison

Robert Yates Racing

Ford

200

500 (804.672)

3:07:12

160.256

1993

February 14

2nd

18

Dale Jarrett

Joe Gibbs Racing

Chevrolet

200

500 (804.672)

3:13:35

154.972

1994

February 20

4th

4

Sterling Marlin

Morgan-McClure Motorsports (2)

Chevrolet

200

500 (804.672)

3:11:10

156.931

1995

February 19

3rd

4

Sterling Marlin (2)

Morgan-McClure Motorsports (3)

Chevrolet

200

500 (804.672)

3:31:42

141.71

1996

February 18

7th

88

Dale Jarrett (2)

Robert Yates Racing (2)

Ford

200

500 (804.672)

3:14:25

154.308

1997

February 16

6th

24

Jeff Gordon

Hendrick Motorsports (3)

Chevrolet

200

500 (804.672)

3:22:18

148.295

1998

February 15

4th

3

Dale Earnhardt

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

200

500 (804.672)

2:53:42

172.712

1999

February 14

Pole

24

Jeff Gordon (2)

Hendrick Motorsports (4)

Chevrolet

200

500 (804.672)

3:05:42

161.551

2000

February 20

Pole

88

Dale Jarrett (3)

Robert Yates Racing (3)

Ford

200

500 (804.672)

3:12:43

155.669

2001

February 18

19th

15

Michael Waltrip

Dale Earnhardt, Inc.

Chevrolet

200

500 (804.672)

3:05:26

161.783

2002

February 17

19th

22

Ward Burton

Bill Davis Racing

Dodge

200

500 (804.672)

3:29:50

130.81

2003

February 16

4th

15

Michael Waltrip (2)

Dale Earnhardt, Inc. (2)

Chevrolet

109*

272.5 (438.546)

2:02:08

133.87

2004

February 15

3rd

8

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt, Inc. (3)

Chevrolet

200

500 (804.672)

3:11:53

156.341

2005

February 20

15th

24

Jeff Gordon (3)

Hendrick Motorsports (5)

Chevrolet

203*

507.5 (816.742)

3:45:16

135.173

2006

February 19

9th

48

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports (6)

Chevrolet

203*

507.5 (816.742)

3:33:26

142.667

2007

February 18

34th

29

Kevin Harvick

Richard Childress Racing (2)

Chevrolet

202*

505 (812.719)

3:22:55

149.333

2008

February 17

7th

12

Ryan Newman

Penske Racing

Dodge

200

500 (804.672)

3:16:30

152.672

2009

February 15

43rd1

17

Matt Kenseth

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

152*

380 (611.551)

2:51:40

132.816

2010

February 14

13th

1

Jamie McMurray

Earnhardt Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

208*

520 (836.859)

3:47:16

137.284

2011

February 20

32nd

21

Trevor Bayne

Wood Brothers Racing (5)

Ford

208*

520 (836.859)

3:59:24

130.326

2012

February 27–28*

4th

17

Matt Kenseth (2)

Roush Fenway Racing (2)

Ford

202*

505 (812.719)

3:36:02

140.256

2013

February 24

9th

48

Jimmie Johnson (2)

Hendrick Motorsports (7)

Chevrolet

200

500 (804.672)

3:08:23

159.25

2014

February 23

9th

88

Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2)

Hendrick Motorsports (8)

Chevrolet

200

500 (804.672)

3:26:29

145.29

2015

February 22

5th

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske (2)

Ford

203*

507.5 (816.742)

3:08:02

161.939

2016

February 21

11th

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing (2)

Toyota

200

500 (804.672)

3:10:25

157.549

2017

February 26

8th

41

Kurt Busch

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

200

500 (804.672)

3:29:31

143.187

2018

February 18

14th

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing (3)

Chevrolet

207*

517.5 (832.836)

3:26:15

150.545

2019

February 17

10th

11

Denny Hamlin (2)

Joe Gibbs Racing (3)

Toyota

207*

517.5 (832.836)

3:45:55

137.440

2020

February 16-17*

39th2

11

Denny Hamlin (3)

Joe Gibbs Racing (4)

Toyota

209*

522.5 (840.882)

3:42:10

141.11

2021

February 14

17th

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

200

500 (804.672)

3:28:05

144.416

2022

February 20

5th

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske (3)

Ford

201*

502.5 (808.695)

3:31:53

142.295

2023

February 19

31st

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

212*

530 (853.174)

3:38:53

145.283

Richard Petty stands tall as the ultimate victor in the Daytona 500, notching an unparalleled seven wins. But that's not all - Petty secures his unique position by spanning a staggering 17 years between his initial 1964 triumph and his final roar to victory in 1981.

Trevor Bayne, in a blaze of youthfulness, blitzed the competition to seize the title of the youngest-ever Daytona 500 champion. He shattered records at just 20 years and 1 day old, blazing across the finish line in the 2011 race.

On the other end of the spectrum, Bobby Allison etched his name in history as the elder statesman of Daytona 500 champions. In a feat of age-defying grit, he seized victory at the age of 50 years, 2 months, and 11 days during the heated contest of 1988.

