2023 NASCAR Cup Series: Schedule, Locations, Dates, And Results 

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is the 75th season for NASCAR professional stock car racing in the United States and the 52nd season for the modern-era Cup Series.  The season started with the NASCAR Cup Series embarking on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 5.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series, Schedule, Locations, Dates

23 races have been finished so far and with the recent winner being Martin Truex Jr at the. Crayon 301, New Hampshire. Here is the full schedule along with the dates and locations: 

Month

Date

Race

Track

February

5

Clash at the Coliseum

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

February

16

Bluegreen Vacations Duels

Daytona International Speedway

February

19

Daytona 500

Daytona International Speedway

February

26

Pala Casino 400

Auto Club Speedway

March

5

Pennzoil 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

March

12

United Rentals Work United 500

Phoenix Raceway

March

19

Ambetter Health 400

Atlanta Motor Speedway

March

26

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Circuit of the Americas

April

2

Toyota Owners 400

Richmond Raceway

April

9

Food City Dirt Race

Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt

April

16

NOCO 400

Martinsville Speedway

April

23

GEICO 500

Talladega Superspeedway

April

30

Wurth 400

Dover Motor Speedway

May

7

AdventHealth 400

Kansas Speedway

May

14

Goodyear 400

Darlington Raceway

May

21

NASCAR All-Star Race

North Wilkesboro Speedway

May

28

Coca-Cola 600

Charlotte Motor Speedway

June

4

Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter

World Wide Technology Raceway

June

11

Toyota/Save Mart 350

Sonoma Raceway

June

25

Ally 400

Nashville Superspeedway

July

2

Grant Park 220

Chicago Street Course

July

9

Quaker State 400

Atlanta Motor Speedway

July

16

Crayon 301

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

July

23

M&M's Fan Appreciation 400

Pocono Raceway

July

30

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond

Richmond Raceway

August

6

FireKeepers Casino 400

Michigan International Speedway

August

13

Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

August

20

Go Bowling at The Glen

Watkins Glen International

August

26

Coke Zero Sugar 400

Daytona International Speedway

September

3

Cook Out Southern 500

Darlington Raceway

September

10

Hollywood Casino 400

Kansas Speedway

September

16

Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Bristol Motor Speedway

September

24

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Texas Motro Speedway

October

1

YellaWood 500

Talladega Superspeedway

October

8

Bank of America ROVAL 400

Charlotte Motor Speedway road course

October

15

South Point 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

October

22

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami

Homestead-Miami Speedway

October

29

Xfinity 500

Martinsville Speedway

November

5

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Phoenix Raceway

 

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Results

Here are the full results as of June 18 2023: 

Month

Date

Race

Track

Winner

February

5

Clash at the Coliseum

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Martin Truex Jr.

February

16

Bluegreen Vacations Duels

Daytona International Speedway

Joey Logano (Duel 1), Aric Almirola (Duel 2)

February

19

Daytona 500

Daytona International Speedway

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

February

26

Pala Casino 400

Auto Club Speedway

Kyle Busch

March

5

Pennzoil 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

William Byron

March

12

United Rentals Work United 500

Phoenix Raceway

William Byron

March

19

Ambetter Health 400

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Joey Logano

March

26

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Circuit of the Americas

Tyler Reddick

April

2

Toyota Owners 400

Richmond Raceway

Kyle Larson

April

9

Food City Dirt Race

Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt

Christopher Bell

April

16

NOCO 400

Martinsville Speedway

Kyle Larson

April

23

GEICO 500

Talladega Superspeedway

Kyle Busch

April

30

Wurth 400

Dover Motor Speedway

Martin Truex Jr.

May

7

AdventHealth 400

Kansas Speedway

Denny Hamlin

May

14

Goodyear 400

Darlington Raceway

William Byron

May

21

NASCAR All-Star Race

North Wilkesboro Speedway

Kyle Larson

May

28

Coca-Cola 600

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Ryan Blaney

June

4

Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter

World Wide Technology Raceway

Kyle Busch

June

11

Toyota/Save Mart 350

Sonoma Raceway

Martin Truex Jr.

June

25

Ally 400

Nashville Superspeedway

Ross Chastain

July

2

Grant Park 220

Chicago Street Course

Shane van Gisbergen

July

9

Quaker State 400

Atlanta Motor Speedway

William Byron

July

16

Crayon 301

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Martin Truex Jr.

Martin Tuex Jr. Dominates

Martin Tuex Jr. dominated at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway after he lead in 250 laps thus winning the 3rd race of this season. This also pushed Martin to the top of the NASCAR Cup Series standing. Martin Truex Jr. looked like he was going to cruise to victory in the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday. However, a late-race crash by Noah Gragson forced Truex and the other top 10 drivers to decide between taking two or four fresh tires on their pit stop.

Truex opted for two tires, which kept him in third place when the race restarted with 31 laps to go. He quickly passed Kevin Harvick and Austin Dillon, who had stayed out, to take the lead. Truex then held off Joey Logano on the final two restarts to win the race.

