2023 NASCAR Cup Series: Schedule, Locations, Dates, And Results 

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is the 75th season for NASCAR professional stock car racing in the United States and the 52nd season for the modern-era Cup Series. The season started with the NASCAR Cup Series embarking on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 5.

23 races have been finished so far and with the recent winner being Martin Truex Jr at the. Crayon 301, New Hampshire. Here is the full schedule along with the dates and locations:

Month Date Race Track February 5 Clash at the Coliseum Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum February 16 Bluegreen Vacations Duels Daytona International Speedway February 19 Daytona 500 Daytona International Speedway February 26 Pala Casino 400 Auto Club Speedway March 5 Pennzoil 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway March 12 United Rentals Work United 500 Phoenix Raceway March 19 Ambetter Health 400 Atlanta Motor Speedway March 26 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Circuit of the Americas April 2 Toyota Owners 400 Richmond Raceway April 9 Food City Dirt Race Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt April 16 NOCO 400 Martinsville Speedway April 23 GEICO 500 Talladega Superspeedway April 30 Wurth 400 Dover Motor Speedway May 7 AdventHealth 400 Kansas Speedway May 14 Goodyear 400 Darlington Raceway May 21 NASCAR All-Star Race North Wilkesboro Speedway May 28 Coca-Cola 600 Charlotte Motor Speedway June 4 Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter World Wide Technology Raceway June 11 Toyota/Save Mart 350 Sonoma Raceway June 25 Ally 400 Nashville Superspeedway July 2 Grant Park 220 Chicago Street Course July 9 Quaker State 400 Atlanta Motor Speedway July 16 Crayon 301 New Hampshire Motor Speedway July 23 M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 Pocono Raceway July 30 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond Richmond Raceway August 6 FireKeepers Casino 400 Michigan International Speedway August 13 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course August 20 Go Bowling at The Glen Watkins Glen International August 26 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Daytona International Speedway September 3 Cook Out Southern 500 Darlington Raceway September 10 Hollywood Casino 400 Kansas Speedway September 16 Bass Pro Shops Night Race Bristol Motor Speedway September 24 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Texas Motro Speedway October 1 YellaWood 500 Talladega Superspeedway October 8 Bank of America ROVAL 400 Charlotte Motor Speedway road course October 15 South Point 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway October 22 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami Homestead-Miami Speedway October 29 Xfinity 500 Martinsville Speedway November 5 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Phoenix Raceway

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Results

Here are the full results as of June 18 2023:

Month Date Race Track Winner February 5 Clash at the Coliseum Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Martin Truex Jr. February 16 Bluegreen Vacations Duels Daytona International Speedway Joey Logano (Duel 1), Aric Almirola (Duel 2) February 19 Daytona 500 Daytona International Speedway Ricky Stenhouse Jr. February 26 Pala Casino 400 Auto Club Speedway Kyle Busch March 5 Pennzoil 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway William Byron March 12 United Rentals Work United 500 Phoenix Raceway William Byron March 19 Ambetter Health 400 Atlanta Motor Speedway Joey Logano March 26 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Circuit of the Americas Tyler Reddick April 2 Toyota Owners 400 Richmond Raceway Kyle Larson April 9 Food City Dirt Race Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Christopher Bell April 16 NOCO 400 Martinsville Speedway Kyle Larson April 23 GEICO 500 Talladega Superspeedway Kyle Busch April 30 Wurth 400 Dover Motor Speedway Martin Truex Jr. May 7 AdventHealth 400 Kansas Speedway Denny Hamlin May 14 Goodyear 400 Darlington Raceway William Byron May 21 NASCAR All-Star Race North Wilkesboro Speedway Kyle Larson May 28 Coca-Cola 600 Charlotte Motor Speedway Ryan Blaney June 4 Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter World Wide Technology Raceway Kyle Busch June 11 Toyota/Save Mart 350 Sonoma Raceway Martin Truex Jr. June 25 Ally 400 Nashville Superspeedway Ross Chastain July 2 Grant Park 220 Chicago Street Course Shane van Gisbergen July 9 Quaker State 400 Atlanta Motor Speedway William Byron July 16 Crayon 301 New Hampshire Motor Speedway Martin Truex Jr.

Martin Tuex Jr. Dominates

Martin Tuex Jr. dominated at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway after he lead in 250 laps thus winning the 3rd race of this season. This also pushed Martin to the top of the NASCAR Cup Series standing. Martin Truex Jr. looked like he was going to cruise to victory in the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday. However, a late-race crash by Noah Gragson forced Truex and the other top 10 drivers to decide between taking two or four fresh tires on their pit stop.

Truex opted for two tires, which kept him in third place when the race restarted with 31 laps to go. He quickly passed Kevin Harvick and Austin Dillon, who had stayed out, to take the lead. Truex then held off Joey Logano on the final two restarts to win the race.

