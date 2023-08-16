The finalists of the 2023 Leagues Cup final have been decided Inter Miami and Nashville SC contending for the cup. Liga MX club Monterrey will be clashing with Philadelphia Union fight for the third spot. A total of 77 matches were scheduled from July 21 to August 19, 2023, all of which were held in the United States or Canada.

Pertinently only the finalist and the runner-up from the Leagues Cup will be able to qualify for the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup. The Winner will automatically advance to the Super 16 round of the CONCACAF tournament.

This was the first year that all 47 teams from both MLS and Liga MX participated in the tournament, which ran concurrently with the respective seasons in both leagues.

2023 Leagues Cup Final Venue

All Liga MX teams competed against their MLS counterparts on the road during this event, while games between two Mexican clubs were played at a neutral site chosen by the organizing committee.

Games involving two American teams were played at the home of the team that placed higher in the final rankings, with the exception of the Round of 32, in which group winners played at their homes. Thus Nashville will now be hosting Saturday's Leagues Cup Final against Inter Miami CF at Geodis Park.

2023 Leagues Cup Final Date

Following the intense group phase, the triumphant 30 clubs that secured their spots, alongside the formidable LAFC and Pachuca powerhouses, were strategically positioned in an unyielding bracket. This relentless bracket ignited its fiery journey from the ferocious Round of 32, boasting a total of 16 high-stakes clashes. These battles then paved the way for the heart-pounding Round of 16, delivering an electrifying spectacle in just 8 epic confrontations.

Circle the date on your calendar: Saturday, August 19th. Make sure to remember the date: Saturday, August 19th. On that day, get ready for an exciting event—the Leagues Cup Final and the match for Third Place. These games aren't just about winning; they'll decide which teams get to be in the Concacaf Champions League. It's a day of sports to look forward to, where dreams come alive.

2023 Leagues Cup Final Format

The champs of the 2022 MLS Cup (LAFC) scored themselves an automatic ticket to the 2023 Leagues Cup Round of 32. Alongside them, the teams of Liga MX who racked up the most points from both the Apertura 2022 and Clausura 2023 (Pachuca) also locked in their spot.

As for the rest of the bunch, we're talking about a total of 45 teams. They were neatly divided into bite-sized sets of three, crafting a grand total of 15 groups. Now, in these groups, it was all about each team going toe-to-toe with the other two. A regular old victory? Well, that meant a solid three points for the victor.

