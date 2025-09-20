RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
7 Best Hockey Teams in USA: Check List & 2025 NHL Rankings!

By Alisha Louis
Sep 20, 2025, 16:31 EDT

Which are the Best Hockey Teams in the USA? Did your Favourite NHL team make it to the list? Find out here and know the 7 best hockey teams in 2025 with up-to-date NHL rankings, key facts, and insights into the Original Six teams and rising contenders. 

7 Best Hockey Teams in U.S. in 2025: NHL Rankings.
7 Best Hockey Teams in U.S. in 2025: NHL Rankings.

Best Hockey Teams: The 2025 NHL season features some of the most competitive and thrilling hockey in recent memory. The National Hockey League, home to 32 teams, remains a top destination for elite hockey talent, with fans closely following team rankings and playoff prospects. According to NHL official data, teams like the Winnipeg Jets and Washington Capitals have posted impressive records, reflecting their strategies and player strengths. 

Several U.S.-based teams stand out due to their consistent performances and strong standings as the league progresses. Read on to know the 7 best hockey teams in 2025 with up-to-date NHL rankings, key facts, and insights into the Original Six teams and rising contenders.

7 Best Hockey Teams in U.S. in 2025: NHL Rankings

The current NHL standings demonstrate fierce competition among top U.S. hockey teams. Leading the points chart is the Winnipeg Jets, followed by the Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights. Other consistent powerhouses include the Toronto Maple Leafs, Dallas Stars, Los Angeles Kings, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Rank

Hockey Teams

Games Played

Wins

Losses 

Points

1

Winnipeg Jets

82

56

22

116

2

Washington Capitals

82

51

22

111

3

Vegas Golden Knights

82

50

22

110

4

Toronto Maple Leafs

82

52

26

108

5

Dallas Stars

82

50

26

106

6

Los Angeles Kings

82

48

25

105

7

Tampa Bay Lightning

82

47

27

102

(Source- NHL League Standings 2025)

Top NHL Teams in 2025: Power Rankings Summary

These seven teams lead the NHL with solid playoff prospects thanks to strategic rosters, skilled coaching, and consistent play across the regular season. Fans and analysts will watch closely for postseason performances as teams aim for Stanley Cup success.

Who Are the OG 6 Hockey Teams?

The NHL's Original Six teams are foundational franchises that shaped the league between 1942 and 1967. These teams are the Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Montreal Canadiens. With a combined total of over 80 Stanley Cup titles, these teams carry a rich history and remain influential today.

Conclusion

The 2025 NHL season highlights a powerful mix of historic teams and rising contenders among the best U.S. hockey teams. With deep-rooted legacies and promising talent, these teams set the stage for intense playoff battles and a thrilling chase for the Stanley Cup.

    FAQs

    • How many games do NHL teams play in a season?
      +
      Each NHL team plays 82 games in the regular season.
    • Which team leads the NHL standings in 2025?
      +
      Winnipeg Jets lead the 2025 NHL standings with 116 points.
    • What teams are in the NHL Original Six?
      +
      Bruins, Blackhawks, Red Wings, Rangers, Maple Leafs, Canadiens.

