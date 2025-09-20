7 Best Hockey Teams in USA: Check List & 2025 NHL Rankings!

Best Hockey Teams: The 2025 NHL season features some of the most competitive and thrilling hockey in recent memory. The National Hockey League, home to 32 teams, remains a top destination for elite hockey talent, with fans closely following team rankings and playoff prospects. According to NHL official data, teams like the Winnipeg Jets and Washington Capitals have posted impressive records, reflecting their strategies and player strengths.

Several U.S.-based teams stand out due to their consistent performances and strong standings as the league progresses. Read on to know the 7 best hockey teams in 2025 with up-to-date NHL rankings, key facts, and insights into the Original Six teams and rising contenders.

7 Best Hockey Teams in U.S. in 2025: NHL Rankings

The current NHL standings demonstrate fierce competition among top U.S. hockey teams. Leading the points chart is the Winnipeg Jets, followed by the Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights. Other consistent powerhouses include the Toronto Maple Leafs, Dallas Stars, Los Angeles Kings, and Tampa Bay Lightning.