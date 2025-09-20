7 Best Hockey Teams in USA: Check List & 2025 NHL Rankings!

Best Hockey Teams: The 2025 NHL season features some of the most competitive and thrilling hockey in recent memory. The National Hockey League, home to 32 teams, remains a top destination for elite hockey talent, with fans closely following team rankings and playoff prospects. According to NHL official data, teams like the Winnipeg Jets and Washington Capitals have posted impressive records, reflecting their strategies and player strengths.
Several U.S.-based teams stand out due to their consistent performances and strong standings as the league progresses. Read on to know the 7 best hockey teams in 2025 with up-to-date NHL rankings, key facts, and insights into the Original Six teams and rising contenders.
7 Best Hockey Teams in U.S. in 2025: NHL Rankings
The current NHL standings demonstrate fierce competition among top U.S. hockey teams. Leading the points chart is the Winnipeg Jets, followed by the Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights. Other consistent powerhouses include the Toronto Maple Leafs, Dallas Stars, Los Angeles Kings, and Tampa Bay Lightning.
|
Rank
|
Hockey Teams
|
Games Played
|
Wins
|
Losses
|
Points
|
1
|
Winnipeg Jets
|
82
|
56
|
22
|
116
|
2
|
Washington Capitals
|
82
|
51
|
22
|
111
|
3
|
Vegas Golden Knights
|
82
|
50
|
22
|
110
|
4
|
Toronto Maple Leafs
|
82
|
52
|
26
|
108
|
5
|
Dallas Stars
|
82
|
50
|
26
|
106
|
6
|
Los Angeles Kings
|
82
|
48
|
25
|
105
|
7
|
Tampa Bay Lightning
|
82
|
47
|
27
|
102
(Source- NHL League Standings 2025)
Top NHL Teams in 2025: Power Rankings Summary
These seven teams lead the NHL with solid playoff prospects thanks to strategic rosters, skilled coaching, and consistent play across the regular season. Fans and analysts will watch closely for postseason performances as teams aim for Stanley Cup success.
Who Are the OG 6 Hockey Teams?
The NHL's Original Six teams are foundational franchises that shaped the league between 1942 and 1967. These teams are the Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Montreal Canadiens. With a combined total of over 80 Stanley Cup titles, these teams carry a rich history and remain influential today.
Conclusion
The 2025 NHL season highlights a powerful mix of historic teams and rising contenders among the best U.S. hockey teams. With deep-rooted legacies and promising talent, these teams set the stage for intense playoff battles and a thrilling chase for the Stanley Cup.
