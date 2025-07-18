Top 10 NHL Skaters of 2025: Check Points, Team and Other Key Details

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The NHL Season 2024-2025 ended on June 17, 2025, with the Florida Panthers taking the championship title. During the season, top skaters have emerged who have scored well improving their individual stats as well overall points for their teams. Read further to know about the top 10 NHL skaters based on their NHL points and NHL stats.

Nikita Kucherov has emerged as the Top NHL Skater for 2024-2025 Season, with 121 overall points.

The 2024-2025 NHL season has wrapped up, and it was a thrilling year for individual brilliance. The season started on October 4, 2024  and went on till June 17, 2025. This National Hockey League Season saw 82 games with few individuals rising as the Top 10 NHL Skaters of 2025. These athletes haven't just performed exceptionally but also pushed their teams to new records. The winners for Stanley Cup 2025 were the Florida Panthers after six consecutive wins this season. Read on to learn about top 10 NHL skaters, their NHL stats, attempts, goals made and points scored throughout the season.

List of Top 10 NHL Skaters of 2025

The 2024-2025 NHL season was marked by incredible individual talent. These top NHL players consistently led their NHL teams in NHL scoring and overall offensive production, showcasing remarkable skill and consistency throughout the demanding schedule. For a detailed breakdown of their NHL stats, including NHL points and other key details, refer to the table below.

Rank

Player

Team

Skater Shoots

Player Position

Games Played

Goals

Attempts

Points

1

Nikita Kucherov

TBL

L

R

78

37

84

121

2

Nathan MacKinnon

COL

R

C

79

32

84

116

3

Leon Draisaitl

EDM

L

C

71

52

54

106

4

David Pastrnak

BOS

R

R

82

43

63

106

5

Mitchell Marner

TOR

R

R

81

27

75

102

6

Connor McDavid

EDM

L

C

67

26

74

100

7

Kyle Connor

WPG

L

L

82

41

56

97

8

Jack Eichel

VGK

R

C

77

28

66

94

9

Cale Makar

COL

R

D

80

30

62

92

10

Sidney Crosby

PIT

L

C

80

33

58

91

(Source- NHL 2024-2025 Skaters Stats)

Who are the Top NHL Skaters of 2025?

The 2024-2025 NHL season showcased incredible talent. Top skaters like Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon, and Leon Draisaitl dominated. They consistently put up high points. These players led their teams and proved their elite skill. Their performances cemented their status among the league's best.

Nikita Kucherov

Nikita Kucherov is a star forward for the Tampa Bay Lightning. He is known for his exceptional playmaking and scoring ability. A left-shot right-winger, he has been a consistent offensive threat in the NHL, contributing significantly to his team's success. He has won the Art Ross Trophy and Hart Memorial Trophy in his career.

Nathan MacKinnon

Nathan MacKinnon is a dynamic center for the Colorado Avalanche. His incredible speed, powerful shot, and competitive drive make him one of the league's most dangerous players. A right-shot center, he has consistently been among the NHL's scoring leaders and is a key leader for the Avalanche.

Leon Draisaitl

Leon Draisaitl is a dominant center for the Edmonton Oilers. Known for his powerful shot, strong puck control, and excellent vision, he forms a formidable duo with Connor McDavid. A left-shot center, Draisaitl has multiple 50-goal seasons and is a Hart Memorial Trophy winner.

Conclusion

The performances of these top 10 NHL skaters in the 2024-2025 NHL season underscore their elite status in the league. Their consistent accumulation of NHL points and significant contributions to their respective NHL teams demonstrate their value. These top NHL players not only led in NHL scoring but also exhibited leadership and playmaking abilities that set them apart. Their achievements this season further solidify their place among the contemporary all time best hockey players and highlight the exciting talent present in the National Hockey League.

    FAQs

    • Who were some of the top individual performers in the 2024-2025 NHL season?
      +
      Top individual performers included Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon, and Leon Draisaitl, who led in points and showcased elite skill throughout the season.
    • Which team won the Stanley Cup in the 2024-2025 NHL season?
      +
      The Florida Panthers were the winners of the Stanley Cup in the 2024-2025 NHL season, securing the championship after six consecutive wins.
    • When did the 2024-2025 NHL season take place? 
      +
      The 2024-2025 NHL season started on October 4, 2024, and concluded on June 17, 2025, featuring 82 games for each team.

