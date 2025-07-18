Top 10 NHL Skaters of 2025: Check Points, Team and Other Key Details

The 2024-2025 NHL season has wrapped up, and it was a thrilling year for individual brilliance. The season started on October 4, 2024 and went on till June 17, 2025. This National Hockey League Season saw 82 games with few individuals rising as the Top 10 NHL Skaters of 2025. These athletes haven't just performed exceptionally but also pushed their teams to new records. The winners for Stanley Cup 2025 were the Florida Panthers after six consecutive wins this season. Read on to learn about top 10 NHL skaters, their NHL stats, attempts, goals made and points scored throughout the season. Read About- Who were the Wright Brothers? Check Early Life, Inventions and First Flight List of Top 10 NHL Skaters of 2025 The 2024-2025 NHL season was marked by incredible individual talent. These top NHL players consistently led their NHL teams in NHL scoring and overall offensive production, showcasing remarkable skill and consistency throughout the demanding schedule. For a detailed breakdown of their NHL stats, including NHL points and other key details, refer to the table below.

Rank Player Team Skater Shoots Player Position Games Played Goals Attempts Points 1 Nikita Kucherov TBL L R 78 37 84 121 2 Nathan MacKinnon COL R C 79 32 84 116 3 Leon Draisaitl EDM L C 71 52 54 106 4 David Pastrnak BOS R R 82 43 63 106 5 Mitchell Marner TOR R R 81 27 75 102 6 Connor McDavid EDM L C 67 26 74 100 7 Kyle Connor WPG L L 82 41 56 97 8 Jack Eichel VGK R C 77 28 66 94 9 Cale Makar COL R D 80 30 62 92 10 Sidney Crosby PIT L C 80 33 58 91 (Source- NHL 2024-2025 Skaters Stats) Who are the Top NHL Skaters of 2025? The 2024-2025 NHL season showcased incredible talent. Top skaters like Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon, and Leon Draisaitl dominated. They consistently put up high points. These players led their teams and proved their elite skill. Their performances cemented their status among the league's best.

Nikita Kucherov Nikita Kucherov is a star forward for the Tampa Bay Lightning. He is known for his exceptional playmaking and scoring ability. A left-shot right-winger, he has been a consistent offensive threat in the NHL, contributing significantly to his team's success. He has won the Art Ross Trophy and Hart Memorial Trophy in his career. Nathan MacKinnon Nathan MacKinnon is a dynamic center for the Colorado Avalanche. His incredible speed, powerful shot, and competitive drive make him one of the league's most dangerous players. A right-shot center, he has consistently been among the NHL's scoring leaders and is a key leader for the Avalanche. Leon Draisaitl Leon Draisaitl is a dominant center for the Edmonton Oilers. Known for his powerful shot, strong puck control, and excellent vision, he forms a formidable duo with Connor McDavid. A left-shot center, Draisaitl has multiple 50-goal seasons and is a Hart Memorial Trophy winner.