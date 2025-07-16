Who Won the MLB All-Star Game 2025? Check Scores and MVP

All the baseball fans witnessed history on Thursday night as the MLB All-Star Game staged a truly memorable game in Atlanta. What commenced as a standard exhibition evolved into a gripping, high-stakes contest, culminating in the inaugural swing-off to determine the victor of the Midsummer Classic. The National League won in the end, thanks to an early lead and timely hits. However, the American League performed a fierce rally that took the game to new heights, keeping everyone on the edge of their seats. Who Won the 2025 MLB All-Star Game? The National League did emerge victorious in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game after defeating the American League in a dramatic, first-of-its-kind swing-off. The unprecedented results came after the game ended in a 6-6 tie through nine innings, as per the official updates on MLB.

THAT'S IT! THE NL WINS IT!



SCHWARBER IS THE HERO! pic.twitter.com/E6IKMDu715 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 16, 2025 How was the All-Star Game decided, and What is the Swing-off rule? To everyone's surprise, a home run swing-off after regulation play decided the winner for the first time in MLB All-Star Game history. That means this recently introduced rule in the current collective bargaining agreement has replaced traditional extra innings to avoid depleting pitching staffs. So, according to the new rule, each team selected three players who then took turns swinging at pitches thrown by their coaches. The league with the most total home runs from its three designated hitters was declared the winner. Who was the All-Star Game MVP? Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber was named the Ted Williams All-Star Game MVP presented by Chevrolet. Schwarber delivered a perfect performance in the "swing-off," hitting a home run on all three of his allotted swings, which ultimately sealed the victory for the National League.