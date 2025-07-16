Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Who Won the MLB All-Star Game 2025? Check Scores and MVP

The National League is the one that won the All-Star Game 2025 in the 95th Midsummer Classic, defeating the American League via a thrilling, unprecedented home run swing-off tiebreaker on Tuesday night at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Harshita Singh
ByHarshita Singh
Jul 16, 2025, 03:01 EDT
The National League's Kyle Schwarber emerged as the 2025 MLB All-Star MVP. Courtesy, CNN
The National League's Kyle Schwarber emerged as the 2025 MLB All-Star MVP. Courtesy, CNN

All the baseball fans witnessed history on Thursday night as the MLB All-Star Game staged a truly memorable game in Atlanta. What commenced as a standard exhibition evolved into a gripping, high-stakes contest, culminating in the inaugural swing-off to determine the victor of the Midsummer Classic. The National League won in the end, thanks to an early lead and timely hits. However, the American League performed a fierce rally that took the game to new heights, keeping everyone on the edge of their seats.

Who Won the 2025 MLB All-Star Game?

The National League did emerge victorious in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game after defeating the American League in a dramatic, first-of-its-kind swing-off. The unprecedented results came after the game ended in a 6-6 tie through nine innings, as per the official updates on MLB. 

How was the All-Star Game decided, and What is the Swing-off rule? 

To everyone's surprise, a home run swing-off after regulation play decided the winner for the first time in MLB All-Star Game history. That means this recently introduced rule in the current collective bargaining agreement has replaced traditional extra innings to avoid depleting pitching staffs. So, according to the new rule, each team selected three players who then took turns swinging at pitches thrown by their coaches. The league with the most total home runs from its three designated hitters was declared the winner. 

Who was the All-Star Game MVP?

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber was named the Ted Williams All-Star Game MVP presented by Chevrolet. Schwarber delivered a perfect performance in the "swing-off," hitting a home run on all three of his allotted swings, which ultimately sealed the victory for the National League.

Check Out:  List of Top 10 MLB Players of 2025

What was the final score of the All-Star Game before the tiebreaker?

After nine full innings of play, the game was tied at 6–6, which set up the dramatic swing-off. The American League came back from a big deficit to tie the game after the National League had a big lead at first.

Which players participated in the historic swing-off?

The players who were chosen for the National League were

  1. Kyle Stowers (Marlins), 

  2. Kyle Schwarber (Phillies), and 

  3. Pete Alonso (Mets). 

Whereas, the American League's participants included  

  1. Brent Rooker (A's), 

  2. Randy Arozarena (Mariners), and 

  3. Jonathan Aranda (Rays). 

The NL won the tiebreaker 4-3 thanks to three home runs by Schwarber and one single long ball by Stowers.

The National League's hard-fought win in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game will always be remembered in baseball history. Also, the new format lived up to its promise of a thrilling, high-stakes finish that wowed fans and made Kyle Schwarber the most deserving MVP. This shows that the Midsummer Classic can still be as exciting and full of surprises as it has been.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending Tags