List Of Top Soccer (Football) Clubs in the United States (USA)

Top Soccer Clubs List: The love for soccer has grown over the years in the United States. The underrated sports have gained massive popularity and widespread participation at various levels. Both, the US Men's and Women's National Teams have achieved considerable success on the global stage, further fueling interest in the sport.
This is a list of top soccer clubs in the United States after the Major League Soccer played on 30 July 2023.
|
Ranks
|
Clubs
|
Points
|
1
|
Philadelphia Union
|
1487
|
2
|
Los Angeles FC
|
1464
|
3
|
New England Revolution
|
1437
|
4
|
Seattle Sounders FC
|
1428
|
5
|
Nashville SC
|
1419
|
6
|
New York City FC
|
1416
|
7
|
Columbus Crew
|
1404
|
8
|
Portland Timbers
|
1385
|
9
|
Real Salt Lake
|
1380
|
10
|
Atlanta United FC
|
1379
|
11
|
Orlando City
|
1376
|
12
|
FC Dallas
|
1375
|
13
|
New York Red Bulls
|
1368
|
14
|
FC Cincinnati
|
1363
|
15
|
Minnesota United
|
1359
|
16
|
Sporting Kansas City
|
1355
|
17
|
LA Galaxy
|
1338
|
18
|
Colorado Rapids
|
1334
|
19
|
Chicago Fire
|
1324
|
20
|
San Jose Earthquakes
|
1324
|
21
|
Houston Dynamo
|
1296
|
22
|
DC United
|
1293
|
23
|
Inter Miami FC
|
1283
|
24
|
Chivas USA
|
1206
Source: footballdatabase.com