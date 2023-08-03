List Of Top Soccer (Football) Clubs in the United States (USA)

Top Soccer Clubs List: The love for soccer has grown over the years in the United States. The underrated sports have gained massive popularity and widespread participation at various levels. Both, the US Men's and Women's National Teams have achieved considerable success on the global stage, further fueling interest in the sport.

This is a list of top soccer clubs in the United States after the Major League Soccer played on 30 July 2023.

Ranks

Clubs

Points

1

Philadelphia Union

1487

2

Los Angeles FC

1464

3

New England Revolution

1437

4

Seattle Sounders FC

1428

5

Nashville SC

1419

6

New York City FC

1416

7

Columbus Crew

1404

8

Portland Timbers

1385

9

Real Salt Lake

1380

10

Atlanta United FC

1379

11

Orlando City

1376

12

FC Dallas

1375

13

New York Red Bulls

1368

14

FC Cincinnati

1363

15

Minnesota United

1359

16

Sporting Kansas City

1355

17

LA Galaxy

1338

18

Colorado Rapids

1334

19

Chicago Fire

1324

20

San Jose Earthquakes

1324

21

Houston Dynamo

1296

22

DC United

1293

23

Inter Miami FC

1283

24

Chivas USA

1206

Source: footballdatabase.com

