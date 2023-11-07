NCAA Division 1 Basketball Teams Who Have Won Most Championships, Check List Here

Prospective student-athletes aspiring to excel at the highest echelon of collegiate competition have a plethora of choices at their disposal. However, one might wonder about the magnitude of colleges participating in Division 1 men's basketball. Currently, the national landscape is adorned with over 350 distinguished Division 1 basketball institutions. These 351 hallowed establishments represent the crème de la crème of basketball talent. Aspiring recruits must be prepared to exert relentless effort both on and off the hardwood if they wish to secure a coveted roster spot within one of these illustrious Division 1 basketball programs.
Remarkably, only 15 of these colleges have achieved the remarkable feat of clinching two or more NCAA Division 1 championships since the inception of this prestigious division in 1939.
List of Colleges Who Have Won Most NCAA Division 1 Championships
The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) reigns as the most triumphant institution in the annals of the NCAA Tournament, boasting an impressive tally of 11 national titles. An astonishing ten of these illustrious championships were captured during the brief yet glorious period spanning from 1964 to 1975. Herein lies the comprehensive compilation:
|
Team
|
Wins
|
Years won
|
UCLA
|
11
|
1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1975, 1995
|
Kentucky
|
8
|
1948, 1949, 1951, 1958, 1978, 1996, 1998, 2012
|
North Carolina
|
6
|
1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009, 2017
|
Duke
|
5
|
1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015
|
UConn
|
5
|
1999, 2004, 2011, 2014, 2023
|
Indiana
|
5
|
1940, 1953, 1976, 1981, 1987
|
Kansas
|
4
|
1952, 1988, 2008, 2022
|
Villanova
|
3
|
1985, 2016, 2018
|
Louisville
|
2
|
1980, 1986, 2013
|
Cincinnati
|
2
|
1961, 1962
|
Florida
|
2
|
2006, 2007
|
Michigan State
|
2
|
1979, 2000
|
NC State
|
2
|
1974, 1983
|
Oklahoma State[e]
|
2
|
1945, 1946
|
San Francisco
|
2
|
1955, 1956
The inaugural NCAA tournament was administered by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, with Oregon emerging as the triumphant victors, triumphing over Ohio State in a resounding 46–33 victory during the inaugural championship showdown. Before the 1941 tournament, the event's reins were entrusted to the NCAA.
In its formative years, this tournament remained somewhat overshadowed by the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), a prestigious event held in the heart of New York City. Intriguingly, teams were afforded the unique opportunity to participate in both tournaments during the same year. Astoundingly, three such teams – Utah in 1944, Kentucky in 1949, and City College of New York (CCNY) in 1950 – etched their names in history by securing victory in the NCAA Tournament, thus adding an extra layer of complexity to the tournament's narrative.