Rugby World Cup 2023: Schedule, Teams and How to Watch Livestream in the USA

The 2023 Rugby World Cup is gearing up to be an absolute blast! It's the big tenth edition of the men's Rugby World Cup, where national teams from all around the world battle it out for the ultimate rugby glory. And guess what? It's all happening in France from 8th September to 28th October 2023. The opening game and the Final will take place at the iconic Stade de France, right up north in Paris.
France is going all out to make this tournament truly unforgettable. They've got nine awesome venues spread across the country, making sure rugby fans from every corner get a taste of the action. And here's the kicker: it's the very first time the Rugby World Cup is being held entirely in France.
Rugby World Cup 2023 Schedule
In the original plan, the tournament was set to run for the typical six weeks. However, in February 2021, World Rugby made a proactive move by adding an extra week to ensure players' well-being with more rest days. Each team will get now get 5 days of rest between the games.
France has already hosted the Rugby World Cup twice before this and this is their third time. They previously hosted the event in 2007 and the hosting duties were shared with England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales in 1991.
Here is the full Schedule:
|
Date
|
Match
|
Local Time
|
Your Time
|
Venue
|
Pool
|
Friday, 8 September
|
FRANCE v NEW ZEALAND
|
21:15
|
00:45 - SAT, 09 SEP
|
Stade de France, Saint-Denis
|
A
|
Saturday, 9 September
|
ITALY v NAMIBIA
|
13:00
|
16:30
|
Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne
|
A
|
Saturday, 9 September
|
IRELAND v ROMANIA
|
15:30
|
19:00
|
Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux
|
B
|
Saturday, 9 September
|
AUSTRALIA v GEORGIA
|
18:00
|
21:30
|
Stade de France, Saint-Denis
|
C
|
Saturday, 9 September
|
ENGLAND v ARGENTINA
|
21:00
|
00:30 - SUN, 10 SEP
|
Stade de Marseille, Marseille
|
D
|
Sunday, 10 September
|
JAPAN v CHILE
|
13:00
|
16:30
|
Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse
|
D
|
Sunday, 10 September
|
SOUTH AFRICA v SCOTLAND
|
17:45
|
21:15
|
Stade de Marseille, Marseille
|
B
|
Sunday, 10 September
|
WALES v FIJI
|
21:00
|
00:30 - MON, 11 SEP
|
Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux
|
C
|
Thursday, 14 September
|
FRANCE v URUGUAY
|
21:00
|
00:30 - FRI, 15 SEP
|
Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille
|
A
|
Friday, 15 September
|
NEW ZEALAND v NAMIBIA
|
21:00
|
00:30 - SAT, 16 SEP
|
Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse
|
A
|
Saturday, 16 September
|
SAMOA v CHILE
|
15:00
|
18:30
|
Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux
|
D
|
Saturday, 16 September
|
WALES v PORTUGAL
|
17:45
|
21:15
|
Stade de Nice, Nice
|
C
|
Saturday, 16 September
|
IRELAND v TONGA
|
21:00
|
00:30 - SUN, 17 SEP
|
Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes
|
B
|
Sunday, 17 September
|
SOUTH AFRICA v ROMANIA
|
15:00
|
18:30
|
Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux
|
B
|
Sunday, 17 September
|
AUSTRALIA v FIJI
|
17:45
|
21:15
|
Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne
|
C
|
Sunday, 17 September
|
ENGLAND v JAPAN
|
21:00
|
00:30 - MON, 18 SEP
|
Stade de Nice, Nice
|
D
|
Wednesday, 20 September
|
ITALY v URUGUAY
|
17:45
|
21:15
|
Stade de Nice, Nice
|
A
|
Thursday, 21 September
|
FRANCE v NAMIBIA
|
21:00
|
00:30 - FRI, 22 SEP
|
Stade de Marseille, Marseille
|
A
|
Friday, 22 September
|
ARGENTINA v SAMOA
|
17:45
|
21:15
|
Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne
|
D
|
Saturday, 23 September
|
GEORGIA v PORTUGAL
|
14:00
|
17:30
|
Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse
|
C
|
Saturday, 23 September
|
ENGLAND v CHILE
|
17:45
|
21:15
|
Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille
|
D
|
Saturday, 23 September
|
SOUTH AFRICA v IRELAND
|
21:00
|
00:30 - SUN, 24 SEP
|
Stade de France, Saint-Denis
|
B
|
Sunday, 24 September
|
SCOTLAND v TONGA
|
17:45
|
21:15
|
Stade de Nice, Nice
|
B
|
Sunday, 24 September
|
WALES v AUSTRALIA
|
21:00
|
00:30 - MON, 25 SEP
|
Stade de Lyon
|
C
|
Wednesday, 27 September
|
URUGUAY v NAMIBIA
|
17:45
|
21:15
|
Stade de Lyon
|
A
|
Thursday, 28 September
|
JAPAN v SAMOA
|
21:00
|
00:30 - FRI, 29 SEP
|
Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse
|
D
|
Friday, 29 September
|
NEW ZEALAND v ITALY
|
21:00
|
00:30 - SAT, 30 SEP
|
Stade de Lyon
|
A
|
Saturday, 30 September
|
ARGENTINA v CHILE
|
15:00
|
18:30
|
Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes
|
D
|
Saturday, 30 September
|
FIJI v GEORGIA
|
17:45
|
21:15
|
Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux
|
C
|
Saturday, 30 September
|
SCOTLAND v ROMANIA
|
21:00
|
00:30 - SUN, 01 OCT
|
Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille
|
B
|
Sunday, 1 October
|
AUSTRALIA v PORTUGAL
|
17:45
|
21:15
|
Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne
|
C
|
Sunday, 1 October
|
SOUTH AFRICA v TONGA
|
21:00
|
00:30 - MON, 02 OCT
|
Stade de Marseille, Marseille
|
B
|
Thursday, 5 October
|
NEW ZEALAND v URUGUAY
|
21:00
|
00:30 - FRI, 06 OCT
|
Stade de Lyon
|
A
|
Friday, 6 October
|
FRANCE v ITALY
|
21:00
|
00:30 - SAT, 07 OCT
|
Stade de Lyon
|
A
|
Saturday, 7 October
|
WALES v GEORGIA
|
15:00
|
18:30
|
Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes
|
C
|
Saturday, 7 October
|
ENGLAND v SAMOA
|
17:45
|
21:15
|
Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille
|
D
|
Saturday, 7 October
|
IRELAND v SCOTLAND
|
21:00
|
00:30 - SUN, 08 OCT
|
Stade de France, Saint-Denis
|
B
|
Sunday, 8 October
|
JAPAN v ARGENTINA
|
13:00
|
16:30
|
Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes
|
D
|
Sunday, 8 October
|
TONGA v ROMANIA
|
17:45
|
21:15
|
Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille
|
B
|
Sunday, 8 October
|
FIJI v PORTUGAL
|
21:00
|
00:30 - MON, 09 OCT
|
Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse
|
C
|
Saturday, 14 October
|
WINNER POOL C v RUNNER-UP POOL D
|
17:00
|
20:30
|
Stade de Marseille, Marseille
|
Saturday, 14 October
|
WINNER POOL B v RUNNER-UP POOL A
|
21:00
|
00:30 - SUN, 15 OCT
|
Stade de France, Saint-Denis
|
Sunday, 15 October
|
WINNER POOL D v RUNNER-UP POOL C
|
17:00
|
20:30
|
Stade de Marseille, Marseille
|
Sunday, 15 October
|
WINNER POOL A v RUNNER-UP POOL B
|
21:00
|
00:30 - MON, 16 OCT
|
Stade de France, Saint-Denis
|
Friday, 20 October
|
WINNER QUARTER-FINAL 1 v WINNER QUARTER-FINAL 2
|
21:00
|
00:30 - SAT, 21 OCT
|
Stade de France, Saint-Denis
|
Saturday, 21 October
|
WINNER QUARTER-FINAL 3 v WINNER QUARTER-FINAL 4
|
21:00
|
00:30 - SUN, 22 OCT
|
Stade de France, Saint-Denis
|
Friday, 27 October
|
RUNNER-UP SEMI-FINAL 1 v RUNNER-UP SEMI-FINAL 2
|
21:00
|
00:30 - SAT, 28 OCT
|
Stade de France, Saint-Denis
|
Saturday, 28 October
|
WINNER SEMI-FINAL 1 v WINNER SEMI-FINAL 2
|
21:00
|
00:30 - SUN, 29 OCT
|
Stade de France, Saint-Denis
Rugby World Cup 2023 Teams
Twenty teams are gearing up for an intense competition. A total of 12 teams secured their spots through automatic qualification, showing their prowess at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Among them, France secured their place as the host nation. As for the other eight teams, their fate was decided through rigorous regional competitions followed by some thrilling cross-regional play-offs.
Spain initially earned their spot as Europe 2, but their qualification was marred by controversy. Romania raised a formal complaint, alleging that Spain had fielded an ineligible player during the qualifying tournament. An intense investigation followed, revealing that the player had falsified his passport. As a consequence, Spain faced a harsh deduction of 10 points, effectively knocking them out of the competition. Romania stepped in to take their place as Europe 2, while Portugal earned a shot in the repechage tournament, taking Romania's spot.
Portugal 18 November 2022, secured the final ticket to the highly anticipated 2023 Rugby World Cup through the repechage tournament. The tournament brought some surprising turns, as Canada faced a shocking failure to qualify for the first time in history, and the United States missed out for the first time since 1995. On the other hand, South America celebrated a significant milestone, with three of its teams earning their spot in the competition. This upcoming Rugby World Cup is noteworthy as it will be the first time ever without any representation from North America.
Scotland have the chance to make this their year 🏴
Listen to the #RWC2023 Official Podcast now!
Listen Now 🎧 https://t.co/q2cm3cT8L5@AsahiUKLtd | #BeyondExpected pic.twitter.com/CldOGoEYhx — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) July 30, 2023
Here is the list of teams participating in the Rugby World Cup 2023:
- South Africa
- New Zealand
- England
- Wales
- Ireland
- Australia
- France
- Japan
- Scotland
- Argentina
- Fiji
- Italy
- Samoa
- Georgia
- Uruguay
- Tonga
- Romania
- Portugal
- Namibia
- Chile
How to Watch Live in the USA
If you reside in the United States and crave all the thrilling Rugby World Cup action, NBC is the ultimate official broadcaster to turn to. You can catch the matches in real-time on Peacock Premium, offering an electrifying sports package for just $4.99 per month.
If you're seeking a clever TV service that empowers you to relish cable channels on your TV, laptop, or tablet without being shackled to an annual cable TV package, Sling is the perfect solution. With Sling, you can savor your favorite shows without committing to a long-term contract.
⌛ Ça se rapproche !
Qui avez-vous le plus hâte de voir lors de la Rugby World Cup France 2023 ?
---
⌛ It's getting closer!
Who are you most looking forward to seeing at #RWC2023? pic.twitter.com/ntRsDeAaSV — Rugby World Cup France 2023 (@France2023) June 1, 2023
CNBC is also accessible on Sling, included in their Sling Blue package along with the News Extra add-on. The best part is that you receive a complimentary seven-day trial, absolutely free, to put it to the test. Moreover, there are no obligations – you can cancel anytime if you decide it's not to your liking. So, sit back, relax, and revel in the rugby action with these flexible and budget-friendly viewing options.
