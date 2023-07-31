Rugby World Cup 2023: Schedule, Teams, and How to Watch Live in the USA

The 2023 Rugby World Cup is gearing up to be an absolute blast! It's the big tenth edition of the men's Rugby World Cup, where national teams from all around the world battle it out for the ultimate rugby glory. And guess what? It's all happening in France from 8th September to 28th October 2023.

Rugby World Cup 2023: Schedule, Teams and How to Watch Livestream in the USA

The 2023 Rugby World Cup is gearing up to be an absolute blast! It's the big tenth edition of the men's Rugby World Cup, where national teams from all around the world battle it out for the ultimate rugby glory. And guess what? It's all happening in France from 8th September to 28th October 2023. The opening game and the Final will take place at the iconic Stade de France, right up north in Paris.

France is going all out to make this tournament truly unforgettable. They've got nine awesome venues spread across the country, making sure rugby fans from every corner get a taste of the action. And here's the kicker: it's the very first time the Rugby World Cup is being held entirely in France.

Rugby World Cup 2023 Schedule

In the original plan, the tournament was set to run for the typical six weeks. However, in February 2021, World Rugby made a proactive move by adding an extra week to ensure players' well-being with more rest days. Each team will get now get 5 days of rest between the games. 

France has already hosted the Rugby World Cup twice before this and this is their third time. They previously hosted the event in 2007 and the hosting duties were shared with England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales in 1991.

Here is the full Schedule:

Date

Match

Local Time

Your Time

Venue

Pool

Friday, 8 September

FRANCE v NEW ZEALAND

21:15

00:45 - SAT, 09 SEP

Stade de France, Saint-Denis

A

Saturday, 9 September

ITALY v NAMIBIA

13:00

16:30

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne

A

Saturday, 9 September

IRELAND v ROMANIA

15:30

19:00

Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux

B

Saturday, 9 September

AUSTRALIA v GEORGIA

18:00

21:30

Stade de France, Saint-Denis

C

Saturday, 9 September

ENGLAND v ARGENTINA

21:00

00:30 - SUN, 10 SEP

Stade de Marseille, Marseille

D

Sunday, 10 September

JAPAN v CHILE

13:00

16:30

Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse

D

Sunday, 10 September

SOUTH AFRICA v SCOTLAND

17:45

21:15

Stade de Marseille, Marseille

B

Sunday, 10 September

WALES v FIJI

21:00

00:30 - MON, 11 SEP

Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux

C

Thursday, 14 September

FRANCE v URUGUAY

21:00

00:30 - FRI, 15 SEP

Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille

A

Friday, 15 September

NEW ZEALAND v NAMIBIA

21:00

00:30 - SAT, 16 SEP

Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse

A

Saturday, 16 September

SAMOA v CHILE

15:00

18:30

Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux

D

Saturday, 16 September

WALES v PORTUGAL

17:45

21:15

Stade de Nice, Nice

C

Saturday, 16 September

IRELAND v TONGA

21:00

00:30 - SUN, 17 SEP

Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes

B

Sunday, 17 September

SOUTH AFRICA v ROMANIA

15:00

18:30

Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux

B

Sunday, 17 September

AUSTRALIA v FIJI

17:45

21:15

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne

C

Sunday, 17 September

ENGLAND v JAPAN

21:00

00:30 - MON, 18 SEP

Stade de Nice, Nice

D

Wednesday, 20 September

ITALY v URUGUAY

17:45

21:15

Stade de Nice, Nice

A

Thursday, 21 September

FRANCE v NAMIBIA

21:00

00:30 - FRI, 22 SEP

Stade de Marseille, Marseille

A

Friday, 22 September

ARGENTINA v SAMOA

17:45

21:15

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne

D

Saturday, 23 September

GEORGIA v PORTUGAL

14:00

17:30

Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse

C

Saturday, 23 September

ENGLAND v CHILE

17:45

21:15

Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille

D

Saturday, 23 September

SOUTH AFRICA v IRELAND

21:00

00:30 - SUN, 24 SEP

Stade de France, Saint-Denis

B

Sunday, 24 September

SCOTLAND v TONGA

17:45

21:15

Stade de Nice, Nice

B

Sunday, 24 September

WALES v AUSTRALIA

21:00

00:30 - MON, 25 SEP

Stade de Lyon

C

Wednesday, 27 September

URUGUAY v NAMIBIA

17:45

21:15

Stade de Lyon

A

Thursday, 28 September

JAPAN v SAMOA

21:00

00:30 - FRI, 29 SEP

Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse

D

Friday, 29 September

NEW ZEALAND v ITALY

21:00

00:30 - SAT, 30 SEP

Stade de Lyon

A

Saturday, 30 September

ARGENTINA v CHILE

15:00

18:30

Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes

D

Saturday, 30 September

FIJI v GEORGIA

17:45

21:15

Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux

C

Saturday, 30 September

SCOTLAND v ROMANIA

21:00

00:30 - SUN, 01 OCT

Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille

B

Sunday, 1 October

AUSTRALIA v PORTUGAL

17:45

21:15

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne

C

Sunday, 1 October

SOUTH AFRICA v TONGA

21:00

00:30 - MON, 02 OCT

Stade de Marseille, Marseille

B

Thursday, 5 October

NEW ZEALAND v URUGUAY

21:00

00:30 - FRI, 06 OCT

Stade de Lyon

A

Friday, 6 October

FRANCE v ITALY

21:00

00:30 - SAT, 07 OCT

Stade de Lyon

A

Saturday, 7 October

WALES v GEORGIA

15:00

18:30

Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes

C

Saturday, 7 October

ENGLAND v SAMOA

17:45

21:15

Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille

D

Saturday, 7 October

IRELAND v SCOTLAND

21:00

00:30 - SUN, 08 OCT

Stade de France, Saint-Denis

B

Sunday, 8 October

JAPAN v ARGENTINA

13:00

16:30

Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes

D

Sunday, 8 October

TONGA v ROMANIA

17:45

21:15

Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille

B

Sunday, 8 October

FIJI v PORTUGAL

21:00

00:30 - MON, 09 OCT

Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse

C

Saturday, 14 October

WINNER POOL C v RUNNER-UP POOL D

17:00

20:30

Stade de Marseille, Marseille

  

Saturday, 14 October

WINNER POOL B v RUNNER-UP POOL A

21:00

00:30 - SUN, 15 OCT

Stade de France, Saint-Denis

  

Sunday, 15 October

WINNER POOL D v RUNNER-UP POOL C

17:00

20:30

Stade de Marseille, Marseille

  

Sunday, 15 October

WINNER POOL A v RUNNER-UP POOL B

21:00

00:30 - MON, 16 OCT

Stade de France, Saint-Denis

  

Friday, 20 October

WINNER QUARTER-FINAL 1 v WINNER QUARTER-FINAL 2

21:00

00:30 - SAT, 21 OCT

Stade de France, Saint-Denis

  

Saturday, 21 October

WINNER QUARTER-FINAL 3 v WINNER QUARTER-FINAL 4

21:00

00:30 - SUN, 22 OCT

Stade de France, Saint-Denis

  

Friday, 27 October

RUNNER-UP SEMI-FINAL 1 v RUNNER-UP SEMI-FINAL 2

21:00

00:30 - SAT, 28 OCT

Stade de France, Saint-Denis

  

Saturday, 28 October

WINNER SEMI-FINAL 1 v WINNER SEMI-FINAL 2

21:00

00:30 - SUN, 29 OCT

Stade de France, Saint-Denis

  

Rugby World Cup 2023 Teams

Twenty teams are gearing up for an intense competition. A total of 12 teams secured their spots through automatic qualification, showing their prowess at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Among them, France secured their place as the host nation. As for the other eight teams, their fate was decided through rigorous regional competitions followed by some thrilling cross-regional play-offs.

Spain initially earned their spot as Europe 2, but their qualification was marred by controversy. Romania raised a formal complaint, alleging that Spain had fielded an ineligible player during the qualifying tournament. An intense investigation followed, revealing that the player had falsified his passport. As a consequence, Spain faced a harsh deduction of 10 points, effectively knocking them out of the competition. Romania stepped in to take their place as Europe 2, while Portugal earned a shot in the repechage tournament, taking Romania's spot.

Portugal 18 November 2022, secured the final ticket to the highly anticipated 2023 Rugby World Cup through the repechage tournament. The tournament brought some surprising turns, as Canada faced a shocking failure to qualify for the first time in history, and the United States missed out for the first time since 1995. On the other hand, South America celebrated a significant milestone, with three of its teams earning their spot in the competition. This upcoming Rugby World Cup is noteworthy as it will be the first time ever without any representation from North America.

Here is the list of teams participating in the Rugby World Cup 2023:

  1. South Africa
  2. New Zealand
  3. England
  4. Wales
  5. Ireland
  6. Australia
  7. France
  8. Japan
  9. Scotland
  10. Argentina
  11. Fiji
  12. Italy
  13. Samoa
  14. Georgia
  15. Uruguay
  16. Tonga
  17. Romania
  18. Portugal
  19. Namibia
  20. Chile

How to Watch Live in the USA

If you reside in the United States and crave all the thrilling Rugby World Cup action, NBC is the ultimate official broadcaster to turn to. You can catch the matches in real-time on Peacock Premium, offering an electrifying sports package for just $4.99 per month.

If you're seeking a clever TV service that empowers you to relish cable channels on your TV, laptop, or tablet without being shackled to an annual cable TV package, Sling is the perfect solution. With Sling, you can savor your favorite shows without committing to a long-term contract.

CNBC is also accessible on Sling, included in their Sling Blue package along with the News Extra add-on. The best part is that you receive a complimentary seven-day trial, absolutely free, to put it to the test. Moreover, there are no obligations – you can cancel anytime if you decide it's not to your liking. So, sit back, relax, and revel in the rugby action with these flexible and budget-friendly viewing options.

