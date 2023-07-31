Rugby World Cup 2023: Schedule, Teams and How to Watch Livestream in the USA

The 2023 Rugby World Cup is gearing up to be an absolute blast! It's the big tenth edition of the men's Rugby World Cup, where national teams from all around the world battle it out for the ultimate rugby glory. And guess what? It's all happening in France from 8th September to 28th October 2023.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup is gearing up to be an absolute blast! It's the big tenth edition of the men's Rugby World Cup, where national teams from all around the world battle it out for the ultimate rugby glory. And guess what? It's all happening in France from 8th September to 28th October 2023. The opening game and the Final will take place at the iconic Stade de France, right up north in Paris. France is going all out to make this tournament truly unforgettable. They've got nine awesome venues spread across the country, making sure rugby fans from every corner get a taste of the action. And here's the kicker: it's the very first time the Rugby World Cup is being held entirely in France.

Rugby World Cup 2023 Schedule In the original plan, the tournament was set to run for the typical six weeks. However, in February 2021, World Rugby made a proactive move by adding an extra week to ensure players' well-being with more rest days. Each team will get now get 5 days of rest between the games. France has already hosted the Rugby World Cup twice before this and this is their third time. They previously hosted the event in 2007 and the hosting duties were shared with England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales in 1991.

Here is the full Schedule: Date Match Local Time Your Time Venue Pool Friday, 8 September FRANCE v NEW ZEALAND 21:15 00:45 - SAT, 09 SEP Stade de France, Saint-Denis A Saturday, 9 September ITALY v NAMIBIA 13:00 16:30 Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne A Saturday, 9 September IRELAND v ROMANIA 15:30 19:00 Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux B Saturday, 9 September AUSTRALIA v GEORGIA 18:00 21:30 Stade de France, Saint-Denis C Saturday, 9 September ENGLAND v ARGENTINA 21:00 00:30 - SUN, 10 SEP Stade de Marseille, Marseille D Sunday, 10 September JAPAN v CHILE 13:00 16:30 Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse D Sunday, 10 September SOUTH AFRICA v SCOTLAND 17:45 21:15 Stade de Marseille, Marseille B Sunday, 10 September WALES v FIJI 21:00 00:30 - MON, 11 SEP Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux C Thursday, 14 September FRANCE v URUGUAY 21:00 00:30 - FRI, 15 SEP Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille A Friday, 15 September NEW ZEALAND v NAMIBIA 21:00 00:30 - SAT, 16 SEP Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse A Saturday, 16 September SAMOA v CHILE 15:00 18:30 Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux D Saturday, 16 September WALES v PORTUGAL 17:45 21:15 Stade de Nice, Nice C Saturday, 16 September IRELAND v TONGA 21:00 00:30 - SUN, 17 SEP Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes B Sunday, 17 September SOUTH AFRICA v ROMANIA 15:00 18:30 Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux B Sunday, 17 September AUSTRALIA v FIJI 17:45 21:15 Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne C Sunday, 17 September ENGLAND v JAPAN 21:00 00:30 - MON, 18 SEP Stade de Nice, Nice D Wednesday, 20 September ITALY v URUGUAY 17:45 21:15 Stade de Nice, Nice A Thursday, 21 September FRANCE v NAMIBIA 21:00 00:30 - FRI, 22 SEP Stade de Marseille, Marseille A Friday, 22 September ARGENTINA v SAMOA 17:45 21:15 Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne D Saturday, 23 September GEORGIA v PORTUGAL 14:00 17:30 Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse C Saturday, 23 September ENGLAND v CHILE 17:45 21:15 Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille D Saturday, 23 September SOUTH AFRICA v IRELAND 21:00 00:30 - SUN, 24 SEP Stade de France, Saint-Denis B Sunday, 24 September SCOTLAND v TONGA 17:45 21:15 Stade de Nice, Nice B Sunday, 24 September WALES v AUSTRALIA 21:00 00:30 - MON, 25 SEP Stade de Lyon C Wednesday, 27 September URUGUAY v NAMIBIA 17:45 21:15 Stade de Lyon A Thursday, 28 September JAPAN v SAMOA 21:00 00:30 - FRI, 29 SEP Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse D Friday, 29 September NEW ZEALAND v ITALY 21:00 00:30 - SAT, 30 SEP Stade de Lyon A Saturday, 30 September ARGENTINA v CHILE 15:00 18:30 Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes D Saturday, 30 September FIJI v GEORGIA 17:45 21:15 Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux C Saturday, 30 September SCOTLAND v ROMANIA 21:00 00:30 - SUN, 01 OCT Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille B Sunday, 1 October AUSTRALIA v PORTUGAL 17:45 21:15 Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne C Sunday, 1 October SOUTH AFRICA v TONGA 21:00 00:30 - MON, 02 OCT Stade de Marseille, Marseille B Thursday, 5 October NEW ZEALAND v URUGUAY 21:00 00:30 - FRI, 06 OCT Stade de Lyon A Friday, 6 October FRANCE v ITALY 21:00 00:30 - SAT, 07 OCT Stade de Lyon A Saturday, 7 October WALES v GEORGIA 15:00 18:30 Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes C Saturday, 7 October ENGLAND v SAMOA 17:45 21:15 Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille D Saturday, 7 October IRELAND v SCOTLAND 21:00 00:30 - SUN, 08 OCT Stade de France, Saint-Denis B Sunday, 8 October JAPAN v ARGENTINA 13:00 16:30 Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes D Sunday, 8 October TONGA v ROMANIA 17:45 21:15 Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille B Sunday, 8 October FIJI v PORTUGAL 21:00 00:30 - MON, 09 OCT Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse C Saturday, 14 October WINNER POOL C v RUNNER-UP POOL D 17:00 20:30 Stade de Marseille, Marseille Saturday, 14 October WINNER POOL B v RUNNER-UP POOL A 21:00 00:30 - SUN, 15 OCT Stade de France, Saint-Denis Sunday, 15 October WINNER POOL D v RUNNER-UP POOL C 17:00 20:30 Stade de Marseille, Marseille Sunday, 15 October WINNER POOL A v RUNNER-UP POOL B 21:00 00:30 - MON, 16 OCT Stade de France, Saint-Denis Friday, 20 October WINNER QUARTER-FINAL 1 v WINNER QUARTER-FINAL 2 21:00 00:30 - SAT, 21 OCT Stade de France, Saint-Denis Saturday, 21 October WINNER QUARTER-FINAL 3 v WINNER QUARTER-FINAL 4 21:00 00:30 - SUN, 22 OCT Stade de France, Saint-Denis Friday, 27 October RUNNER-UP SEMI-FINAL 1 v RUNNER-UP SEMI-FINAL 2 21:00 00:30 - SAT, 28 OCT Stade de France, Saint-Denis Saturday, 28 October WINNER SEMI-FINAL 1 v WINNER SEMI-FINAL 2 21:00 00:30 - SUN, 29 OCT Stade de France, Saint-Denis Rugby World Cup 2023 Teams Twenty teams are gearing up for an intense competition. A total of 12 teams secured their spots through automatic qualification, showing their prowess at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Among them, France secured their place as the host nation. As for the other eight teams, their fate was decided through rigorous regional competitions followed by some thrilling cross-regional play-offs.