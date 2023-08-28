Updated List of US PGA Championship Champions (1958 - 2023): Winners, Runner-Up and Venue

Quick Links

List of US PGA Championship Champions (1958 - 2023)

Brooks Koepka, a seasoned player whose skill and determination proved unmatched won the 2023 tournament this year. Originally a fixture in the golfing calendar during mid-August, the PGA Championship underwent a pivotal transition in 2019, when its timing shifted to the middle of May.

US PGA Championship Winners List: The 105th iteration of the esteemed PGA Championship unfolded in the form of the 2023 edition. This event, renowned for its rigour, comprised a 72-hole stroke play competition. Executed with precision from May 18th to 21st, the demanding East Course of Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York, set the stage for this sporting spectacle. Brooks Koepka, a seasoned player whose skill and determination proved unmatched won this iteration of the tournament.

List of US PGA Championship Champions (1958-2023)

Originally a fixture in the golfing calendar during mid-August, the PGA Championship underwent a pivotal transition in 2019, when its timing shifted to the middle of May. Tracing its origins back to 1916, this annual event has entrenched itself as one of the esteemed quartets of major championships that grace the sport each year. The Masters, the U.S. Open, and the Open Championship (commonly referred to as the British Open) comprise this exclusive grouping. Below is the list of champions from 1958-2023:

Year

Winner

Score

To par

Margin of

victory

Runner(s)-up

Winner's

share ($)

Venue

Location

2023

Brooks Koepka (3)

271

−9

2 strokes

Viktor Hovland

Scottie Scheffler

3,150,000

Oak Hill

(East Course)

Rochester, New York[b]

2022

Justin Thomas (2)

275

−5

Playoff

Will Zalatoris

2,700,000

Southern Hills

Tulsa, Oklahoma

2021

Phil Mickelson (2)

282

−6

2 strokes

Brooks Koepka

Louis Oosthuizen

2,160,000

Kiawah Island

(Ocean Course)

Kiawah Island, South Carolina

2020

Collin Morikawa

267

−13

2 strokes

Paul Casey

Dustin Johnson

1,980,000

TPC Harding Park

San Francisco, California

2019

Brooks Koepka (2)

272

−8

2 strokes

Dustin Johnson

1,980,000

Bethpage Black

Farmingdale, New York

2018

Brooks Koepka

264

−16

2 strokes

Tiger Woods

1,980,000

Bellerive

Town and Country, Missouri

2017

Justin Thomas

276

−8

2 strokes

Francesco Molinari

Louis Oosthuizen

Patrick Reed

1,890,000

Quail Hollow

Charlotte, North Carolina

2016

Jimmy Walker

266

−14

1 stroke

Jason Day

1,800,000

Baltusrol

(Lower Course)

Springfield, New Jersey

2015

Jason Day

268

−20

3 strokes

Jordan Spieth

1,800,000

Whistling Straits

(Straits Course)

Kohler, Wisconsin[c]

2014

Rory McIlroy (2)

268

−16

1 stroke

Phil Mickelson

1,800,000

Valhalla

Louisville, Kentucky

2013

Jason Dufner

270

−10

2 strokes

Jim Furyk

1,445,000

Oak Hill

(East Course)

Rochester, New York[b]

2012

Rory McIlroy

275

−13

8 strokes

David Lynn

1,445,000

Kiawah Island

(Ocean Course)

Kiawah Island, South Carolina

2011

Keegan Bradley

272

−8

Playoff

Jason Dufner

1,445,000

Atlanta

(Highlands Course)

Johns Creek, Georgia[d]

2010

Martin Kaymer

277

−11

Playoff

Bubba Watson

1,350,000

Whistling Straits

(Straits Course)

Kohler, Wisconsin[c]

2009

Yang Yong-eun

280

−8

3 strokes

Tiger Woods

1,350,000

Hazeltine National

Chaska, Minnesota

2008

Pádraig Harrington

277

−3

2 strokes

Ben Curtis

Sergio García

1,350,000

Oakland Hills

(South Course)

Bloomfield, Michigan

2007

Tiger Woods (4)

272

−8

2 strokes

Woody Austin

1,260,000

Southern Hills

Tulsa, Oklahoma

2006

Tiger Woods (3)

270

−18

5 strokes

Shaun Micheel

1,224,000

Medinah

(Course No. 3)

Medinah, Illinois

2005

Phil Mickelson

276

−4

1 stroke

Thomas Bjørn

Steve Elkington

1,170,000

Baltusrol

(Lower Course)

Springfield, New Jersey

2004

Vijay Singh (2)

280

−8

Playoff

Chris DiMarco

Justin Leonard

1,125,000

Whistling Straits

(Straits Course)

Kohler, Wisconsin[c]

2003

Shaun Micheel

276

−4

2 strokes

Chad Campbell

1,080,000

Oak Hill

(East Course)

Rochester, New York[b]

2002

Rich Beem

278

−10

1 stroke

Tiger Woods

990,000

Hazeltine National

Chaska, Minnesota

2001

David Toms

265

−15

1 stroke

Phil Mickelson

936,000

Atlanta

(Highlands Course)

Duluth, Georgia[d]

2000

Tiger Woods (2)

270

−18

Playoff

Bob May

900,000

Valhalla

Louisville, Kentucky[e]

1999

Tiger Woods

277

−11

1 stroke

Sergio García

630,000

Medinah

(Course No. 3)

Medinah, Illinois

1998

Vijay Singh

271

−9

2 strokes

Steve Stricker

540,000

Sahalee

Sammamish, Washington

1997

Davis Love III

269

−11

5 strokes

Justin Leonard

470,000

Winged Foot

(West Course)

Mamaroneck, New York

1996

Mark Brooks

277

−11

Playoff

Kenny Perry

430,000

Valhalla

Louisville, Kentucky[e]

1995

Steve Elkington

267

−17

Playoff

Colin Montgomerie

360,000

Riviera

Pacific Palisades, California[f]

1994

Nick Price (2)

269

−11

6 strokes

Corey Pavin

310,000

Southern Hills

Tulsa, Oklahoma

1993

Paul Azinger

272

−12

Playoff

Greg Norman

300,000

Inverness Club

Toledo, Ohio

1992

Nick Price

278

−6

3 strokes

John Cook

Nick Faldo

Jim Gallagher Jr.

Gene Sauers

280,000

Bellerive

St. Louis, Missouri[g]

1991

John Daly

276

−12

3 strokes

Bruce Lietzke

230,000

Crooked Stick

Carmel, Indiana

1990

Wayne Grady

282

−6

3 strokes

Fred Couples

225,000

Shoal Creek

Birmingham, Alabama

1989

Payne Stewart

276

−12

1 stroke

Andy Bean

Mike Reid

Curtis Strange

200,000

Kemper Lakes

Kildeer, Illinois

1988

Jeff Sluman

272

−12

3 strokes

Paul Azinger

160,000

Oak Tree

Edmond, Oklahoma

1987

Larry Nelson (2)

287

−1

Playoff

Lanny Wadkins

150,000

PGA National

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

1986

Bob Tway

276

−8

2 strokes

Greg Norman

145,000

Inverness Club

Toledo, Ohio

1985

Hubert Green

278

−6

2 strokes

Lee Trevino

125,000

Cherry Hills

Cherry Hills Village, Colorado

1984

Lee Trevino (2)

273

−15

4 strokes

Gary Player

Lanny Wadkins

125,000

Shoal Creek

Birmingham, Alabama

1983

Hal Sutton

274

−10

1 stroke

Jack Nicklaus

100,000

Riviera

Pacific Palisades, California[f]

1982

Raymond Floyd (2)

272

−8

3 strokes

Lanny Wadkins

65,000

Southern Hills

Tulsa, Oklahoma

1981

Larry Nelson

273

−7

4 strokes

Fuzzy Zoeller

60,000

Atlanta

(Highlands Course)

Duluth, Georgia[d]

1980

Jack Nicklaus (5)

274

−6

7 strokes

Andy Bean

60,000

Oak Hill

(East Course)

Rochester, New York[b]

1979

David Graham

272

−8

Playoff

Ben Crenshaw

60,000

Oakland Hills

(South Course)

Bloomfield, Michigan

1978

John Mahaffey

276

−8

Playoff

Jerry Pate

Tom Watson

50,000

Oakmont

Plum, Pennsylvania

1977

Lanny Wadkins

282

−6

Playoff

Gene Littler

45,000

Pebble Beach

Pebble Beach, California

1976

Dave Stockton (2)

281

1

1 stroke

Raymond Floyd

Don January

45,000

Congressional

(Blue Course)

Bethesda, Maryland

1975

Jack Nicklaus (4)

276

−4

2 strokes

Bruce Crampton

45,000

Firestone

(South Course)

Akron, Ohio

1974

Lee Trevino

276

−4

1 stroke

Jack Nicklaus

45,000

Tanglewood Park

(Championship Course)

Clemmons, North Carolina

1973

Jack Nicklaus (3)

277

−7

4 strokes

Bruce Crampton

45,000

Canterbury

Beachwood, Ohio

1972

Gary Player (2)

281

1

2 strokes

Tommy Aaron

Jim Jamieson

45,000

Oakland Hills

(South Course)

Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

1971

Jack Nicklaus (2)

281

−7

2 strokes

Billy Casper

40,000

PGA National

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

1970

Dave Stockton

279

−1

2 strokes

Bob Murphy

Arnold Palmer

40,000

Southern Hills

Tulsa, Oklahoma

1969

Raymond Floyd

276

−8

1 stroke

Gary Player

35,000

NCR

(South Course)

Dayton, Ohio

1968

Julius Boros

281

1

1 stroke

Bob Charles

Arnold Palmer

25,000

Pecan Valley

San Antonio, Texas

1967

Don January

281

−7

Playoff

Don Massengale

25,000

Columbine

Columbine Valley, Colorado

1966

Al Geiberger

280

E

4 strokes

Dudley Wysong

25,000

Firestone

(South Course)

Akron, Ohio

1965

Dave Marr

280

−4

2 strokes

Billy Casper

Jack Nicklaus

25,000

Laurel Valley

Ligonier, Pennsylvania

1964

Bobby Nichols

271

−9

3 strokes

Jack Nicklaus

Arnold Palmer

18,000

Columbus

Columbus, Ohio

1963

Jack Nicklaus

279

−5

2 strokes

Dave Ragan

13,000

Dallas

(Blue Course)

Dallas, Texas

1962

Gary Player

278

−2

1 stroke

Bob Goalby

13,000

Aronimink

Newtown Square, Pennsylvania

1961

Jerry Barber

277

−3

Playoff

Don January

11,000

Olympia Fields

Olympia Fields, Illinois

1960

Jay Hebert

281

1

1 stroke

Jim Ferrier

11,000

Firestone

(South Course)

Akron, Ohio

1959

Bob Rosburg

277

−3

1 stroke

Jerry Barber

Doug Sanders

8,250

Minneapolis

St. Louis Park, Minnesota

1958

Dow Finsterwald

276

−4

2 strokes

Billy Casper

5,500

Llanerch

Havertown, Pennsylvania

Jack Nicklaus has the most championships at 5 followed by Tiger Woods who has a total of 4 championships. 

PGA Championships by Nationality

US players have dominated the PGA Championships over the years, no other player from another country have even come close to them. Below is the list:

Nationality

Wins

Winners

United States

87

59

Australia

5

5

England

2

1

South Africa

2

1

Zimbabwe

2

1

Fiji

2

1

Northern Ireland

2

1

Republic of Ireland

1

1

South Korea

1

1

Germany

1

1

Players from the US have a total of 87 wins, followed by Australia with 5, and that is a staggering gap of a huge 82 championships. This gap will be hardly filled anytime soon.

