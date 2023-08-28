Updated List of US PGA Championship Champions (1958 - 2023): Winners, Runner-Up and Venue

US PGA Championship Winners List: The 105th iteration of the esteemed PGA Championship unfolded in the form of the 2023 edition. This event, renowned for its rigour, comprised a 72-hole stroke play competition. Executed with precision from May 18th to 21st, the demanding East Course of Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York, set the stage for this sporting spectacle. Brooks Koepka, a seasoned player whose skill and determination proved unmatched won this iteration of the tournament.

List of US PGA Championship Champions (1958-2023)

Originally a fixture in the golfing calendar during mid-August, the PGA Championship underwent a pivotal transition in 2019, when its timing shifted to the middle of May. Tracing its origins back to 1916, this annual event has entrenched itself as one of the esteemed quartets of major championships that grace the sport each year. The Masters, the U.S. Open, and the Open Championship (commonly referred to as the British Open) comprise this exclusive grouping. Below is the list of champions from 1958-2023:

Year Winner Score To par Margin of victory Runner(s)-up Winner's share ($) Venue Location 2023 Brooks Koepka (3) 271 −9 2 strokes Viktor Hovland Scottie Scheffler 3,150,000 Oak Hill (East Course) Rochester, New York[b] 2022 Justin Thomas (2) 275 −5 Playoff Will Zalatoris 2,700,000 Southern Hills Tulsa, Oklahoma 2021 Phil Mickelson (2) 282 −6 2 strokes Brooks Koepka Louis Oosthuizen 2,160,000 Kiawah Island (Ocean Course) Kiawah Island, South Carolina 2020 Collin Morikawa 267 −13 2 strokes Paul Casey Dustin Johnson 1,980,000 TPC Harding Park San Francisco, California 2019 Brooks Koepka (2) 272 −8 2 strokes Dustin Johnson 1,980,000 Bethpage Black Farmingdale, New York 2018 Brooks Koepka 264 −16 2 strokes Tiger Woods 1,980,000 Bellerive Town and Country, Missouri 2017 Justin Thomas 276 −8 2 strokes Francesco Molinari Louis Oosthuizen Patrick Reed 1,890,000 Quail Hollow Charlotte, North Carolina 2016 Jimmy Walker 266 −14 1 stroke Jason Day 1,800,000 Baltusrol (Lower Course) Springfield, New Jersey 2015 Jason Day 268 −20 3 strokes Jordan Spieth 1,800,000 Whistling Straits (Straits Course) Kohler, Wisconsin[c] 2014 Rory McIlroy (2) 268 −16 1 stroke Phil Mickelson 1,800,000 Valhalla Louisville, Kentucky 2013 Jason Dufner 270 −10 2 strokes Jim Furyk 1,445,000 Oak Hill (East Course) Rochester, New York[b] 2012 Rory McIlroy 275 −13 8 strokes David Lynn 1,445,000 Kiawah Island (Ocean Course) Kiawah Island, South Carolina 2011 Keegan Bradley 272 −8 Playoff Jason Dufner 1,445,000 Atlanta (Highlands Course) Johns Creek, Georgia[d] 2010 Martin Kaymer 277 −11 Playoff Bubba Watson 1,350,000 Whistling Straits (Straits Course) Kohler, Wisconsin[c] 2009 Yang Yong-eun 280 −8 3 strokes Tiger Woods 1,350,000 Hazeltine National Chaska, Minnesota 2008 Pádraig Harrington 277 −3 2 strokes Ben Curtis Sergio García 1,350,000 Oakland Hills (South Course) Bloomfield, Michigan 2007 Tiger Woods (4) 272 −8 2 strokes Woody Austin 1,260,000 Southern Hills Tulsa, Oklahoma 2006 Tiger Woods (3) 270 −18 5 strokes Shaun Micheel 1,224,000 Medinah (Course No. 3) Medinah, Illinois 2005 Phil Mickelson 276 −4 1 stroke Thomas Bjørn Steve Elkington 1,170,000 Baltusrol (Lower Course) Springfield, New Jersey 2004 Vijay Singh (2) 280 −8 Playoff Chris DiMarco Justin Leonard 1,125,000 Whistling Straits (Straits Course) Kohler, Wisconsin[c] 2003 Shaun Micheel 276 −4 2 strokes Chad Campbell 1,080,000 Oak Hill (East Course) Rochester, New York[b] 2002 Rich Beem 278 −10 1 stroke Tiger Woods 990,000 Hazeltine National Chaska, Minnesota 2001 David Toms 265 −15 1 stroke Phil Mickelson 936,000 Atlanta (Highlands Course) Duluth, Georgia[d] 2000 Tiger Woods (2) 270 −18 Playoff Bob May 900,000 Valhalla Louisville, Kentucky[e] 1999 Tiger Woods 277 −11 1 stroke Sergio García 630,000 Medinah (Course No. 3) Medinah, Illinois 1998 Vijay Singh 271 −9 2 strokes Steve Stricker 540,000 Sahalee Sammamish, Washington 1997 Davis Love III 269 −11 5 strokes Justin Leonard 470,000 Winged Foot (West Course) Mamaroneck, New York 1996 Mark Brooks 277 −11 Playoff Kenny Perry 430,000 Valhalla Louisville, Kentucky[e] 1995 Steve Elkington 267 −17 Playoff Colin Montgomerie 360,000 Riviera Pacific Palisades, California[f] 1994 Nick Price (2) 269 −11 6 strokes Corey Pavin 310,000 Southern Hills Tulsa, Oklahoma 1993 Paul Azinger 272 −12 Playoff Greg Norman 300,000 Inverness Club Toledo, Ohio 1992 Nick Price 278 −6 3 strokes John Cook Nick Faldo Jim Gallagher Jr. Gene Sauers 280,000 Bellerive St. Louis, Missouri[g] 1991 John Daly 276 −12 3 strokes Bruce Lietzke 230,000 Crooked Stick Carmel, Indiana 1990 Wayne Grady 282 −6 3 strokes Fred Couples 225,000 Shoal Creek Birmingham, Alabama 1989 Payne Stewart 276 −12 1 stroke Andy Bean Mike Reid Curtis Strange 200,000 Kemper Lakes Kildeer, Illinois 1988 Jeff Sluman 272 −12 3 strokes Paul Azinger 160,000 Oak Tree Edmond, Oklahoma 1987 Larry Nelson (2) 287 −1 Playoff Lanny Wadkins 150,000 PGA National Palm Beach Gardens, Florida 1986 Bob Tway 276 −8 2 strokes Greg Norman 145,000 Inverness Club Toledo, Ohio 1985 Hubert Green 278 −6 2 strokes Lee Trevino 125,000 Cherry Hills Cherry Hills Village, Colorado 1984 Lee Trevino (2) 273 −15 4 strokes Gary Player Lanny Wadkins 125,000 Shoal Creek Birmingham, Alabama 1983 Hal Sutton 274 −10 1 stroke Jack Nicklaus 100,000 Riviera Pacific Palisades, California[f] 1982 Raymond Floyd (2) 272 −8 3 strokes Lanny Wadkins 65,000 Southern Hills Tulsa, Oklahoma 1981 Larry Nelson 273 −7 4 strokes Fuzzy Zoeller 60,000 Atlanta (Highlands Course) Duluth, Georgia[d] 1980 Jack Nicklaus (5) 274 −6 7 strokes Andy Bean 60,000 Oak Hill (East Course) Rochester, New York[b] 1979 David Graham 272 −8 Playoff Ben Crenshaw 60,000 Oakland Hills (South Course) Bloomfield, Michigan 1978 John Mahaffey 276 −8 Playoff Jerry Pate Tom Watson 50,000 Oakmont Plum, Pennsylvania 1977 Lanny Wadkins 282 −6 Playoff Gene Littler 45,000 Pebble Beach Pebble Beach, California 1976 Dave Stockton (2) 281 1 1 stroke Raymond Floyd Don January 45,000 Congressional (Blue Course) Bethesda, Maryland 1975 Jack Nicklaus (4) 276 −4 2 strokes Bruce Crampton 45,000 Firestone (South Course) Akron, Ohio 1974 Lee Trevino 276 −4 1 stroke Jack Nicklaus 45,000 Tanglewood Park (Championship Course) Clemmons, North Carolina 1973 Jack Nicklaus (3) 277 −7 4 strokes Bruce Crampton 45,000 Canterbury Beachwood, Ohio 1972 Gary Player (2) 281 1 2 strokes Tommy Aaron Jim Jamieson 45,000 Oakland Hills (South Course) Bloomfield Hills, Michigan 1971 Jack Nicklaus (2) 281 −7 2 strokes Billy Casper 40,000 PGA National Palm Beach Gardens, Florida 1970 Dave Stockton 279 −1 2 strokes Bob Murphy Arnold Palmer 40,000 Southern Hills Tulsa, Oklahoma 1969 Raymond Floyd 276 −8 1 stroke Gary Player 35,000 NCR (South Course) Dayton, Ohio 1968 Julius Boros 281 1 1 stroke Bob Charles Arnold Palmer 25,000 Pecan Valley San Antonio, Texas 1967 Don January 281 −7 Playoff Don Massengale 25,000 Columbine Columbine Valley, Colorado 1966 Al Geiberger 280 E 4 strokes Dudley Wysong 25,000 Firestone (South Course) Akron, Ohio 1965 Dave Marr 280 −4 2 strokes Billy Casper Jack Nicklaus 25,000 Laurel Valley Ligonier, Pennsylvania 1964 Bobby Nichols 271 −9 3 strokes Jack Nicklaus Arnold Palmer 18,000 Columbus Columbus, Ohio 1963 Jack Nicklaus 279 −5 2 strokes Dave Ragan 13,000 Dallas (Blue Course) Dallas, Texas 1962 Gary Player 278 −2 1 stroke Bob Goalby 13,000 Aronimink Newtown Square, Pennsylvania 1961 Jerry Barber 277 −3 Playoff Don January 11,000 Olympia Fields Olympia Fields, Illinois 1960 Jay Hebert 281 1 1 stroke Jim Ferrier 11,000 Firestone (South Course) Akron, Ohio 1959 Bob Rosburg 277 −3 1 stroke Jerry Barber Doug Sanders 8,250 Minneapolis St. Louis Park, Minnesota 1958 Dow Finsterwald 276 −4 2 strokes Billy Casper 5,500 Llanerch Havertown, Pennsylvania

Jack Nicklaus has the most championships at 5 followed by Tiger Woods who has a total of 4 championships.

PGA Championships by Nationality

US players have dominated the PGA Championships over the years, no other player from another country have even come close to them. Below is the list:

Nationality Wins Winners United States 87 59 Australia 5 5 England 2 1 South Africa 2 1 Zimbabwe 2 1 Fiji 2 1 Northern Ireland 2 1 Republic of Ireland 1 1 South Korea 1 1 Germany 1 1

Players from the US have a total of 87 wins, followed by Australia with 5, and that is a staggering gap of a huge 82 championships. This gap will be hardly filled anytime soon.

