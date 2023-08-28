Updated List of US PGA Championship Champions (1958 - 2023): Winners, Runner-Up and Venue

US PGA Championship Winners List: The 105th iteration of the esteemed PGA Championship unfolded in the form of the 2023 edition. This event, renowned for its rigour, comprised a 72-hole stroke play competition. Executed with precision from May 18th to 21st, the demanding East Course of Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York, set the stage for this sporting spectacle. Brooks Koepka, a seasoned player whose skill and determination proved unmatched won this iteration of the tournament.
List of US PGA Championship Champions (1958-2023)
Originally a fixture in the golfing calendar during mid-August, the PGA Championship underwent a pivotal transition in 2019, when its timing shifted to the middle of May. Tracing its origins back to 1916, this annual event has entrenched itself as one of the esteemed quartets of major championships that grace the sport each year. The Masters, the U.S. Open, and the Open Championship (commonly referred to as the British Open) comprise this exclusive grouping. Below is the list of champions from 1958-2023:
|
Year
|
Winner
|
Score
|
To par
|
Margin of
victory
|
Runner(s)-up
|
Winner's
share ($)
|
Venue
|
Location
|
2023
|
Brooks Koepka (3)
|
271
|
−9
|
2 strokes
|
Viktor Hovland
Scottie Scheffler
|
3,150,000
|
Oak Hill
(East Course)
|
Rochester, New York[b]
|
2022
|
Justin Thomas (2)
|
275
|
−5
|
Playoff
|
Will Zalatoris
|
2,700,000
|
Southern Hills
|
Tulsa, Oklahoma
|
2021
|
Phil Mickelson (2)
|
282
|
−6
|
2 strokes
|
Brooks Koepka
Louis Oosthuizen
|
2,160,000
|
Kiawah Island
(Ocean Course)
|
Kiawah Island, South Carolina
|
2020
|
Collin Morikawa
|
267
|
−13
|
2 strokes
|
Paul Casey
Dustin Johnson
|
1,980,000
|
TPC Harding Park
|
San Francisco, California
|
2019
|
Brooks Koepka (2)
|
272
|
−8
|
2 strokes
|
Dustin Johnson
|
1,980,000
|
Bethpage Black
|
Farmingdale, New York
|
2018
|
Brooks Koepka
|
264
|
−16
|
2 strokes
|
Tiger Woods
|
1,980,000
|
Bellerive
|
Town and Country, Missouri
|
2017
|
Justin Thomas
|
276
|
−8
|
2 strokes
|
Francesco Molinari
Louis Oosthuizen
Patrick Reed
|
1,890,000
|
Quail Hollow
|
Charlotte, North Carolina
|
2016
|
Jimmy Walker
|
266
|
−14
|
1 stroke
|
Jason Day
|
1,800,000
|
Baltusrol
(Lower Course)
|
Springfield, New Jersey
|
2015
|
Jason Day
|
268
|
−20
|
3 strokes
|
Jordan Spieth
|
1,800,000
|
Whistling Straits
(Straits Course)
|
Kohler, Wisconsin[c]
|
2014
|
Rory McIlroy (2)
|
268
|
−16
|
1 stroke
|
Phil Mickelson
|
1,800,000
|
Valhalla
|
Louisville, Kentucky
|
2013
|
Jason Dufner
|
270
|
−10
|
2 strokes
|
Jim Furyk
|
1,445,000
|
Oak Hill
(East Course)
|
Rochester, New York[b]
|
2012
|
Rory McIlroy
|
275
|
−13
|
8 strokes
|
David Lynn
|
1,445,000
|
Kiawah Island
(Ocean Course)
|
Kiawah Island, South Carolina
|
2011
|
Keegan Bradley
|
272
|
−8
|
Playoff
|
Jason Dufner
|
1,445,000
|
Atlanta
(Highlands Course)
|
Johns Creek, Georgia[d]
|
2010
|
Martin Kaymer
|
277
|
−11
|
Playoff
|
Bubba Watson
|
1,350,000
|
Whistling Straits
(Straits Course)
|
Kohler, Wisconsin[c]
|
2009
|
Yang Yong-eun
|
280
|
−8
|
3 strokes
|
Tiger Woods
|
1,350,000
|
Hazeltine National
|
Chaska, Minnesota
|
2008
|
Pádraig Harrington
|
277
|
−3
|
2 strokes
|
Ben Curtis
Sergio García
|
1,350,000
|
Oakland Hills
(South Course)
|
Bloomfield, Michigan
|
2007
|
Tiger Woods (4)
|
272
|
−8
|
2 strokes
|
Woody Austin
|
1,260,000
|
Southern Hills
|
Tulsa, Oklahoma
|
2006
|
Tiger Woods (3)
|
270
|
−18
|
5 strokes
|
Shaun Micheel
|
1,224,000
|
Medinah
(Course No. 3)
|
Medinah, Illinois
|
2005
|
Phil Mickelson
|
276
|
−4
|
1 stroke
|
Thomas Bjørn
Steve Elkington
|
1,170,000
|
Baltusrol
(Lower Course)
|
Springfield, New Jersey
|
2004
|
Vijay Singh (2)
|
280
|
−8
|
Playoff
|
Chris DiMarco
Justin Leonard
|
1,125,000
|
Whistling Straits
(Straits Course)
|
Kohler, Wisconsin[c]
|
2003
|
Shaun Micheel
|
276
|
−4
|
2 strokes
|
Chad Campbell
|
1,080,000
|
Oak Hill
(East Course)
|
Rochester, New York[b]
|
2002
|
Rich Beem
|
278
|
−10
|
1 stroke
|
Tiger Woods
|
990,000
|
Hazeltine National
|
Chaska, Minnesota
|
2001
|
David Toms
|
265
|
−15
|
1 stroke
|
Phil Mickelson
|
936,000
|
Atlanta
(Highlands Course)
|
Duluth, Georgia[d]
|
2000
|
Tiger Woods (2)
|
270
|
−18
|
Playoff
|
Bob May
|
900,000
|
Valhalla
|
Louisville, Kentucky[e]
|
1999
|
Tiger Woods
|
277
|
−11
|
1 stroke
|
Sergio García
|
630,000
|
Medinah
(Course No. 3)
|
Medinah, Illinois
|
1998
|
Vijay Singh
|
271
|
−9
|
2 strokes
|
Steve Stricker
|
540,000
|
Sahalee
|
Sammamish, Washington
|
1997
|
Davis Love III
|
269
|
−11
|
5 strokes
|
Justin Leonard
|
470,000
|
Winged Foot
(West Course)
|
Mamaroneck, New York
|
1996
|
Mark Brooks
|
277
|
−11
|
Playoff
|
Kenny Perry
|
430,000
|
Valhalla
|
Louisville, Kentucky[e]
|
1995
|
Steve Elkington
|
267
|
−17
|
Playoff
|
Colin Montgomerie
|
360,000
|
Riviera
|
Pacific Palisades, California[f]
|
1994
|
Nick Price (2)
|
269
|
−11
|
6 strokes
|
Corey Pavin
|
310,000
|
Southern Hills
|
Tulsa, Oklahoma
|
1993
|
Paul Azinger
|
272
|
−12
|
Playoff
|
Greg Norman
|
300,000
|
Inverness Club
|
Toledo, Ohio
|
1992
|
Nick Price
|
278
|
−6
|
3 strokes
|
John Cook
Nick Faldo
Jim Gallagher Jr.
Gene Sauers
|
280,000
|
Bellerive
|
St. Louis, Missouri[g]
|
1991
|
John Daly
|
276
|
−12
|
3 strokes
|
Bruce Lietzke
|
230,000
|
Crooked Stick
|
Carmel, Indiana
|
1990
|
Wayne Grady
|
282
|
−6
|
3 strokes
|
Fred Couples
|
225,000
|
Shoal Creek
|
Birmingham, Alabama
|
1989
|
Payne Stewart
|
276
|
−12
|
1 stroke
|
Andy Bean
Mike Reid
Curtis Strange
|
200,000
|
Kemper Lakes
|
Kildeer, Illinois
|
1988
|
Jeff Sluman
|
272
|
−12
|
3 strokes
|
Paul Azinger
|
160,000
|
Oak Tree
|
Edmond, Oklahoma
|
1987
|
Larry Nelson (2)
|
287
|
−1
|
Playoff
|
Lanny Wadkins
|
150,000
|
PGA National
|
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
|
1986
|
Bob Tway
|
276
|
−8
|
2 strokes
|
Greg Norman
|
145,000
|
Inverness Club
|
Toledo, Ohio
|
1985
|
Hubert Green
|
278
|
−6
|
2 strokes
|
Lee Trevino
|
125,000
|
Cherry Hills
|
Cherry Hills Village, Colorado
|
1984
|
Lee Trevino (2)
|
273
|
−15
|
4 strokes
|
Gary Player
Lanny Wadkins
|
125,000
|
Shoal Creek
|
Birmingham, Alabama
|
1983
|
Hal Sutton
|
274
|
−10
|
1 stroke
|
Jack Nicklaus
|
100,000
|
Riviera
|
Pacific Palisades, California[f]
|
1982
|
Raymond Floyd (2)
|
272
|
−8
|
3 strokes
|
Lanny Wadkins
|
65,000
|
Southern Hills
|
Tulsa, Oklahoma
|
1981
|
Larry Nelson
|
273
|
−7
|
4 strokes
|
Fuzzy Zoeller
|
60,000
|
Atlanta
(Highlands Course)
|
Duluth, Georgia[d]
|
1980
|
Jack Nicklaus (5)
|
274
|
−6
|
7 strokes
|
Andy Bean
|
60,000
|
Oak Hill
(East Course)
|
Rochester, New York[b]
|
1979
|
David Graham
|
272
|
−8
|
Playoff
|
Ben Crenshaw
|
60,000
|
Oakland Hills
(South Course)
|
Bloomfield, Michigan
|
1978
|
John Mahaffey
|
276
|
−8
|
Playoff
|
Jerry Pate
Tom Watson
|
50,000
|
Oakmont
|
Plum, Pennsylvania
|
1977
|
Lanny Wadkins
|
282
|
−6
|
Playoff
|
Gene Littler
|
45,000
|
Pebble Beach
|
Pebble Beach, California
|
1976
|
Dave Stockton (2)
|
281
|
1
|
1 stroke
|
Raymond Floyd
Don January
|
45,000
|
Congressional
(Blue Course)
|
Bethesda, Maryland
|
1975
|
Jack Nicklaus (4)
|
276
|
−4
|
2 strokes
|
Bruce Crampton
|
45,000
|
Firestone
(South Course)
|
Akron, Ohio
|
1974
|
Lee Trevino
|
276
|
−4
|
1 stroke
|
Jack Nicklaus
|
45,000
|
Tanglewood Park
(Championship Course)
|
Clemmons, North Carolina
|
1973
|
Jack Nicklaus (3)
|
277
|
−7
|
4 strokes
|
Bruce Crampton
|
45,000
|
Canterbury
|
Beachwood, Ohio
|
1972
|
Gary Player (2)
|
281
|
1
|
2 strokes
|
Tommy Aaron
Jim Jamieson
|
45,000
|
Oakland Hills
(South Course)
|
Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
|
1971
|
Jack Nicklaus (2)
|
281
|
−7
|
2 strokes
|
Billy Casper
|
40,000
|
PGA National
|
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
|
1970
|
Dave Stockton
|
279
|
−1
|
2 strokes
|
Bob Murphy
Arnold Palmer
|
40,000
|
Southern Hills
|
Tulsa, Oklahoma
|
1969
|
Raymond Floyd
|
276
|
−8
|
1 stroke
|
Gary Player
|
35,000
|
NCR
(South Course)
|
Dayton, Ohio
|
1968
|
Julius Boros
|
281
|
1
|
1 stroke
|
Bob Charles
Arnold Palmer
|
25,000
|
Pecan Valley
|
San Antonio, Texas
|
1967
|
Don January
|
281
|
−7
|
Playoff
|
Don Massengale
|
25,000
|
Columbine
|
Columbine Valley, Colorado
|
1966
|
Al Geiberger
|
280
|
E
|
4 strokes
|
Dudley Wysong
|
25,000
|
Firestone
(South Course)
|
Akron, Ohio
|
1965
|
Dave Marr
|
280
|
−4
|
2 strokes
|
Billy Casper
Jack Nicklaus
|
25,000
|
Laurel Valley
|
Ligonier, Pennsylvania
|
1964
|
Bobby Nichols
|
271
|
−9
|
3 strokes
|
Jack Nicklaus
Arnold Palmer
|
18,000
|
Columbus
|
Columbus, Ohio
|
1963
|
Jack Nicklaus
|
279
|
−5
|
2 strokes
|
Dave Ragan
|
13,000
|
Dallas
(Blue Course)
|
Dallas, Texas
|
1962
|
Gary Player
|
278
|
−2
|
1 stroke
|
Bob Goalby
|
13,000
|
Aronimink
|
Newtown Square, Pennsylvania
|
1961
|
Jerry Barber
|
277
|
−3
|
Playoff
|
Don January
|
11,000
|
Olympia Fields
|
Olympia Fields, Illinois
|
1960
|
Jay Hebert
|
281
|
1
|
1 stroke
|
Jim Ferrier
|
11,000
|
Firestone
(South Course)
|
Akron, Ohio
|
1959
|
Bob Rosburg
|
277
|
−3
|
1 stroke
|
Jerry Barber
Doug Sanders
|
8,250
|
Minneapolis
|
St. Louis Park, Minnesota
|
1958
|
Dow Finsterwald
|
276
|
−4
|
2 strokes
|
Billy Casper
|
5,500
|
Llanerch
|
Havertown, Pennsylvania
Jack Nicklaus has the most championships at 5 followed by Tiger Woods who has a total of 4 championships.
PGA Championships by Nationality
US players have dominated the PGA Championships over the years, no other player from another country have even come close to them. Below is the list:
|
Nationality
|
Wins
|
Winners
|
United States
|
87
|
59
|
Australia
|
5
|
5
|
England
|
2
|
1
|
South Africa
|
2
|
1
|
Zimbabwe
|
2
|
1
|
Fiji
|
2
|
1
|
Northern Ireland
|
2
|
1
|
Republic of Ireland
|
1
|
1
|
South Korea
|
1
|
1
|
Germany
|
1
|
1
Players from the US have a total of 87 wins, followed by Australia with 5, and that is a staggering gap of a huge 82 championships. This gap will be hardly filled anytime soon.
