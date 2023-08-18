PGA Championship 2024: Schedule, Match Dates, Location and How to Buy Tickets

Valhalla Golf Club. has been decided as the venue for the PGA Championship 2024. Coming back to defend his title is the reigning champion, Brooks Koepka, who triumphed in the 2023 championship held at Oak Hill Country Club.

Get ready for some top-tier golf action as the PGA Championship 2024 is gearing up to take place from May 13 to 19, 2024. The Final venue for the championship has been decided and will take place in Kentucky. This tournament is the second major event of the year and promises to showcase the absolute best in golfing talent. PGA Championship 2024 Schedule The deciding committee has kept the exact schedule details for the PGA Championship 2024 under wraps for now. There is no confirmation for the dates yet. But with Valhalla Golf Club as its host, the anticipation is reaching new heights. The championship will start on May 13, 2024, and the final gameplay will be on May 19, 2024.

PGA Championship 2024 Location Valhalla Golf Club. has been decided as the venue for the PGA Championship 2024. VGC has a rich history of hosting championships as it previously was the host to PGA Championship in 1996, 2000, and 2014. Other than that it also played as a host for the 2008 Ryder Cup. The Valhalla Golf Club has been around since 1986 and is renowned for its exceptional standards. How to Buy Tickets? According to a news release, the tickets will be sold exclusively through a free, no-obligation registration process, PGA Ticket Registry. People interested in registering are asked to provide their name, email address and mailing address, along with being limited to one registration per individual and a unique email address. Once in the PGA Ticket Registry, spectators are able to hold their place in line for an opportunity to purchase tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.