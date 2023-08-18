PGA Championship 2024: Schedule, Match Dates, Location and How to Buy Tickets

Get ready for some top-tier golf action as the PGA Championship 2024 is gearing up to take place from May 13 to 19, 2024. The Final venue for the championship has been decided and will take place in Kentucky. This tournament is the second major event of the year and promises to showcase the absolute best in golfing talent.
PGA Championship 2024 Schedule
The deciding committee has kept the exact schedule details for the PGA Championship 2024 under wraps for now. There is no confirmation for the dates yet. But with Valhalla Golf Club as its host, the anticipation is reaching new heights. The championship will start on May 13, 2024, and the final gameplay will be on May 19, 2024.
PGA Championship 2024 Location
Valhalla Golf Club. has been decided as the venue for the PGA Championship 2024. VGC has a rich history of hosting championships as it previously was the host to PGA Championship in 1996, 2000, and 2014. Other than that it also played as a host for the 2008 Ryder Cup. The Valhalla Golf Club has been around since 1986 and is renowned for its exceptional standards.
How to Buy Tickets?
According to a news release, the tickets will be sold exclusively through a free, no-obligation registration process, PGA Ticket Registry. People interested in registering are asked to provide their name, email address and mailing address, along with being limited to one registration per individual and a unique email address. Once in the PGA Ticket Registry, spectators are able to hold their place in line for an opportunity to purchase tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.
Past Champions and Moments
Coming back to defend his title is the reigning champion, Brooks Koepka, who triumphed in the 2023 championship held at Oak Hill Country Club. This win marked his fifth major victory, firmly establishing him among the elite in the golfing world.
Looking back, the PGA Championship has witnessed some true legends in action, including Walter Hagen and Jack Nicklaus, both of whom clinched the championship five times. Notably, Hagen's incredible feat of securing four consecutive matchplay wins from 1924 to 1927 is a standout achievement. And who can forget the legendary Tiger Woods, who achieved back-to-back stroke play victories in 1999-2000 and 2006-2007?