Established in 1938 under the name Greater Greensboro Open, Wyndham Championship has a rich 85-year history. Traditionally held during April or May, a shift in the schedule in 2003 pushed it towards the later part of the season. You might not believe it, but this tournament has been around for quite a while, making it the seventh-oldest event on the PGA TOUR.
When it first started, the tournament used to hop between two lovely courses in Greensboro, North Carolina – the Starmount Forest Country Club and the current favorite, Sedgefield Country Club. It was like a friendly game of musical chairs for golfers.
After about three decades of teeing off at Forest Oaks Country Club, the Wyndham Championship decided it was time for a change and moved back to Sedgefield in 2008. The exciting thing is, this event holds a unique title. It's the only PGA TOUR event in the regular season on a course initially designed by the legendary Donald Ross.
Wyndham Championship Winners List
The 2023 iteration of the Wyndham Championship was won by Lucas Glover.
NO GLOVE GLOVER 🏆#WyndhamChamp pic.twitter.com/47fqouB9VO — Wyndham Championship (@WyndhamChamp) August 7, 2023
Here is the full list of Wyndham Championship Winners:
|
Year
|
Champion
|
Club
|
1938
|
Sam Snead
|
Sedgefield/Starmount Forest Country Clubs
|
1939
|
Ralph Guldahl
|
Sedgefield/Starmount Forest Country Clubs
|
1940
|
Ben Hogan
|
Sedgefield/Starmount Forest Country Clubs
|
1941
|
Byron Nelson
|
Sedgefield/Starmount Forest Country Clubs
|
1942
|
Sam Byrd
|
Starmount Forest Country Club
|
1943
|
No Tournament
|
World War II
|
1944
|
No Tournament
|
World War II
|
1945
|
Byron Nelson
|
Starmount Forest Country Club
|
1946
|
Sam Snead
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
1947
|
Vic Ghezzi
|
Starmount Forest Country Club
|
1948
|
Lloyd Mangrum
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
1949
|
Sam Snead
|
Starmount Forest Country Club
|
1950
|
Sam Snead
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
1951
|
Art Doering
|
Starmount Forest Country Club
|
1952
|
Dave Douglas
|
Starmount Forest Country Club
|
1953
|
Earl Stewart
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
1954
|
Doug Ford
|
Starmount Forest Country Club
|
1955
|
Sam Snead
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
1956
|
Sam Snead
|
Starmount Forest Country Club
|
1957
|
Stan Leonard
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
1958
|
Bob Goalby
|
Starmount Forest Country Club
|
1959
|
Dow Finsterwald
|
Starmount Forest Country Club
|
1960
|
Sam Snead
|
Starmount Forest Country Club
|
1961
|
Mike Souchak
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
1962
|
Billy Casper
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
1963
|
Doug Sanders
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
1964
|
Julius Boros
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
1965
|
Sam Snead
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
1966
|
Doug Sanders
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
1967
|
George Archer
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
1968
|
Billy Casper
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
1969
|
Gene Littler
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
1970
|
Gary Player
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
1971
|
Buddy Allin
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
1972
|
George Archer
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
1973
|
Chi Chi Rodriguez
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
1974
|
Bob Charles
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
1975
|
Tom Weiskopf
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
1976
|
Al Geiberger
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
1977
|
Danny Edwards
|
Forest Oaks Country Club
|
1978
|
Seve Ballesteros
|
Forest Oaks Country Club
|
1979
|
Raymond Floyd
|
Forest Oaks Country Club
|
1980
|
Craig Stadler
|
Forest Oaks Country Club
|
1981
|
Larry Nelson
|
Forest Oaks Country Club
|
1982
|
Danny Edwards
|
Forest Oaks Country Club
|
1983
|
Lanny Wadkins
|
Forest Oaks Country Club
|
1984
|
Andy Bean
|
Forest Oaks Country Club
|
1985
|
Joey Sindelar
|
Forest Oaks Country Club
|
1986
|
Sandy Lyle
|
Forest Oaks Country Club
|
1987
|
Scott Simpson
|
Forest Oaks Country Club
|
1988
|
Sandy Lyle
|
Forest Oaks Country Club
|
1989
|
Ken Green
|
Forest Oaks Country Club
|
1990
|
Steve Elkington
|
Forest Oaks Country Club
|
1991
|
Mark Brooks
|
Forest Oaks Country Club
|
1992
|
Davis Love III
|
Forest Oaks Country Club
|
1993
|
Rocco Mediate
|
Forest Oaks Country Club
|
1994
|
Mike Springer
|
Forest Oaks Country Club
|
1995
|
Jim Gallagher, Jr.
|
Forest Oaks Country Club
|
1996
|
Mark O’Meara
|
Forest Oaks Country Club
|
1997
|
Frank Nobilo
|
Forest Oaks Country Club
|
1998
|
Trevor Dodds
|
Forest Oaks Country Club
|
1999
|
Jesper Parnevik
|
Forest Oaks Country Club
|
2000
|
Hal Sutton
|
Forest Oaks Country Club
|
2001
|
Scott Hoch
|
Forest Oaks Country Club
|
2002
|
Rocco Mediate
|
Forest Oaks Country Club
|
2003
|
Shigeki Maruyama
|
Forest Oaks Country Club
|
2004
|
Brent Geiberger
|
Forest Oaks Country Club
|
2005
|
K.J. Choi
|
Forest Oaks Country Club
|
2006
|
Davis Love III
|
Forest Oaks Country Club
|
2007
|
Brandt Snedeker
|
Forest Oaks Country Club
|
2008
|
Carl Pettersson
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
2009
|
Ryan Moore
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
2010
|
Arjun Atwal
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
2011
|
Webb Simpson
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
2012
|
Sergio Garcia
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
2013
|
Patrick Reed
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
2014
|
Camilo Villegas
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
2015
|
Davis Love III
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
2016
|
Si Woo Kim
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
2017
|
Henrik Stenson
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
2018
|
Brandt Snedeker
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
2019
|
J.T. Poston
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
2020
|
Jim Herman
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
2021
|
Kevin Kisner
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
2022
|
Tom Kim
|
Sedgefield Country Club
|
2023
|
Lucas Glover
|
Sedgefield Country Club
A notable moment in the tournament's timeline occurred in 1965, when the legendary Sam Snead, at the age of 52, etched his name in PGA Tour history. He secured his eighth victory at this event, a remarkable feat that stands to this day, alongside his achievement as the oldest winner of a tournament.
