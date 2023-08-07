Wyndham Championship Winners List (1938 - 2023)

Wyndham Championship has a rich 85-year history. Traditionally held during April or May, a shift in the schedule in 2003 pushed it towards the later part of the season.

Wyndham Championship Winners: Get here full list of Wyndham Championship Winners along with year, champion name and belonging club.

Established in 1938 under the name Greater Greensboro Open, Wyndham Championship has a rich 85-year history. Traditionally held during April or May, a shift in the schedule in 2003 pushed it towards the later part of the season. You might not believe it, but this tournament has been around for quite a while, making it the seventh-oldest event on the PGA TOUR.

When it first started, the tournament used to hop between two lovely courses in Greensboro, North Carolina – the Starmount Forest Country Club and the current favorite, Sedgefield Country Club. It was like a friendly game of musical chairs for golfers.

After about three decades of teeing off at Forest Oaks Country Club, the Wyndham Championship decided it was time for a change and moved back to Sedgefield in 2008. The exciting thing is, this event holds a unique title. It's the only PGA TOUR event in the regular season on a course initially designed by the legendary Donald Ross. 

Wyndham Championship Winners List

The 2023 iteration of the Wyndham Championship was won by Lucas Glover.

Here is the full list of Wyndham Championship Winners:

Year

Champion

Club

1938

Sam Snead

Sedgefield/Starmount Forest Country Clubs

1939

Ralph Guldahl

Sedgefield/Starmount Forest Country Clubs

1940

Ben Hogan

Sedgefield/Starmount Forest Country Clubs

1941

Byron Nelson

Sedgefield/Starmount Forest Country Clubs

1942

Sam Byrd

Starmount Forest Country Club

1943

No Tournament

World War II

1944

No Tournament

World War II

1945

Byron Nelson

Starmount Forest Country Club

1946

Sam Snead

Sedgefield Country Club

1947

Vic Ghezzi

Starmount Forest Country Club

1948

Lloyd Mangrum

Sedgefield Country Club

1949

Sam Snead

Starmount Forest Country Club

1950

Sam Snead

Sedgefield Country Club

1951

Art Doering

Starmount Forest Country Club

1952

Dave Douglas

Starmount Forest Country Club

1953

Earl Stewart

Sedgefield Country Club

1954

Doug Ford

Starmount Forest Country Club

1955

Sam Snead

Sedgefield Country Club

1956

Sam Snead

Starmount Forest Country Club

1957

Stan Leonard

Sedgefield Country Club

1958

Bob Goalby

Starmount Forest Country Club

1959

Dow Finsterwald

Starmount Forest Country Club

1960

Sam Snead

Starmount Forest Country Club

1961

Mike Souchak

Sedgefield Country Club

1962

Billy Casper

Sedgefield Country Club

1963

Doug Sanders

Sedgefield Country Club

1964

Julius Boros

Sedgefield Country Club

1965

Sam Snead

Sedgefield Country Club

1966

Doug Sanders

Sedgefield Country Club

1967

George Archer

Sedgefield Country Club

1968

Billy Casper

Sedgefield Country Club

1969

Gene Littler

Sedgefield Country Club

1970

Gary Player

Sedgefield Country Club

1971

Buddy Allin

Sedgefield Country Club

1972

George Archer

Sedgefield Country Club

1973

Chi Chi Rodriguez

Sedgefield Country Club

1974

Bob Charles

Sedgefield Country Club

1975

Tom Weiskopf

Sedgefield Country Club

1976

Al Geiberger

Sedgefield Country Club

1977

Danny Edwards

Forest Oaks Country Club

1978

Seve Ballesteros

Forest Oaks Country Club

1979

Raymond Floyd

Forest Oaks Country Club

1980

Craig Stadler

Forest Oaks Country Club

1981

Larry Nelson

Forest Oaks Country Club

1982

Danny Edwards

Forest Oaks Country Club

1983

Lanny Wadkins

Forest Oaks Country Club

1984

Andy Bean

Forest Oaks Country Club

1985

Joey Sindelar

Forest Oaks Country Club

1986

Sandy Lyle

Forest Oaks Country Club

1987

Scott Simpson

Forest Oaks Country Club

1988

Sandy Lyle

Forest Oaks Country Club

1989

Ken Green

Forest Oaks Country Club

1990

Steve Elkington

Forest Oaks Country Club

1991

Mark Brooks

Forest Oaks Country Club

1992

Davis Love III

Forest Oaks Country Club

1993

Rocco Mediate

Forest Oaks Country Club

1994

Mike Springer

Forest Oaks Country Club

1995

Jim Gallagher, Jr.

Forest Oaks Country Club

1996

Mark O’Meara

Forest Oaks Country Club

1997

Frank Nobilo

Forest Oaks Country Club

1998

Trevor Dodds

Forest Oaks Country Club

1999

Jesper Parnevik

Forest Oaks Country Club

2000

Hal Sutton

Forest Oaks Country Club

2001

Scott Hoch

Forest Oaks Country Club

2002

Rocco Mediate

Forest Oaks Country Club

2003

Shigeki Maruyama

Forest Oaks Country Club

2004

Brent Geiberger

Forest Oaks Country Club

2005

K.J. Choi

Forest Oaks Country Club

2006

Davis Love III

Forest Oaks Country Club

2007

Brandt Snedeker

Forest Oaks Country Club

2008

Carl Pettersson

Sedgefield Country Club

2009

Ryan Moore

Sedgefield Country Club

2010

Arjun Atwal

Sedgefield Country Club

2011

Webb Simpson

Sedgefield Country Club

2012

Sergio Garcia

Sedgefield Country Club

2013

Patrick Reed

Sedgefield Country Club

2014

Camilo Villegas

Sedgefield Country Club

2015

Davis Love III

Sedgefield Country Club

2016

Si Woo Kim

Sedgefield Country Club

2017

Henrik Stenson

Sedgefield Country Club

2018

Brandt Snedeker

Sedgefield Country Club

2019

J.T. Poston

Sedgefield Country Club

2020

Jim Herman

Sedgefield Country Club

2021

Kevin Kisner

Sedgefield Country Club

2022

Tom Kim

Sedgefield Country Club

2023

Lucas Glover

Sedgefield Country Club

A notable moment in the tournament's timeline occurred in 1965, when the legendary Sam Snead, at the age of 52, etched his name in PGA Tour history. He secured his eighth victory at this event, a remarkable feat that stands to this day, alongside his achievement as the oldest winner of a tournament.

