Established in 1938 under the name Greater Greensboro Open, Wyndham Championship has a rich 85-year history. Traditionally held during April or May, a shift in the schedule in 2003 pushed it towards the later part of the season. You might not believe it, but this tournament has been around for quite a while, making it the seventh-oldest event on the PGA TOUR.

When it first started, the tournament used to hop between two lovely courses in Greensboro, North Carolina – the Starmount Forest Country Club and the current favorite, Sedgefield Country Club. It was like a friendly game of musical chairs for golfers.