The United States doesn't have a designated official national sport by Congress. However, baseball has functioned as the quintessential American pastime for a significant span of time.

USA, given its size, has several popular sports including football, MMA, tennis, baseball, etc. Sports hold a vital role in American culture. Throughout history, baseball has stood as the nation's national sport. Even though, in recent decades, American football has surged ahead, reigning as the most-watched sport on broadcasts. National Game of USA The United States doesn't have a designated official national sport by Congress. However, baseball has functioned as the quintessential American pastime for a significant span of time. Alongside football, basketball, and hockey, baseball maintains a strong following, collectively generating billions in annual revenue.

Why exactly did baseball earn its position as the unofficial American sport? The 1920s marked a pivotal time when the aftermath of World War I prompted global realignment, compelling the USA to redefine its global role and identity. At that juncture, baseball stood as the foremost sport in the nation, a distinction that could be argued for football today, leading to its identification as the de facto national sport.

Basketball surged into the mainstream American sports arena during the 1980s, while ice hockey and soccer followed suit around the turn of the 21st century. These sports collectively form what's known as the "Big Five." In the earlier half of the 20th century, boxing and collegiate football held substantial popularity alongside baseball. Golf, tennis, and collegiate basketball also enjoyed enduring popularity as spectator sports. Lately, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) has shattered attendance and broadcast records for combat sports. In terms of earnings, the major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada are the National Football League (NFL), Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Basketball Association (NBA), the National Hockey League (NHL), and Major League Soccer (MLS). The NFL takes the lead, raking in a staggering $16 billion in revenue and clinching the title of the world's most profitable sports league.