World Athletics Championships 2023:Schedule, Winners, Medal Table, and Other Details

World Athletics Championships 2023: This timely turn of events offers athletes like United States sprint standouts Fred Kerley and Noah Lyles the opportunity to pursue back-to-back victories, capitalizing on the memory of their earlier successes.

Commencing on August 19 in the city of Budapest, the World Athletics Championships have started, marking the onset of eight days of compelling track and field performances in the heart of the Hungarian capital. Moving away from its usual biennial tradition, the 2023 Championships make a prompt reappearance, arriving just a year subsequent to the prior edition hosted in Eugene, Oregon. The alteration was brought about by the pandemic-induced delay. This timely turn of events offers athletes like United States sprint standouts Fred Kerley and Noah Lyles the opportunity to pursue back-to-back victories, capitalizing on the memory of their earlier successes.

For those closely tracking the games, the all-encompassing schedule will be provided below, ensuring continuous updates on results and medals as they transpire throughout the Championship's duration. World Athletics Championships 2023 Schedule: Below is the full schedule:

Saturday 19 August Time M/W Event Stage 9:50 Men 20 km Race Walk Final 11:30 Men Shot Put Qualification 11:35 Seka 4x400 m Round 1 12:05 Women 100 m Hurdles Heptathlon 12:35 Men 3000 m steeple. Round 1 13:00 Men Hammer Throw Qualification (A) 13:20 Women High Jump Heptathlon 13:25 Women Long Jump Qualification 13:35 Men 100 m Round 1 14:15 Women 1500 m Round 1 14:40 Men Hammer Throw Qualification (B) 20:05 Women Shot Put Heptathlon 20:05 Men 1500 m Round 1 20:10 Men Discus Throw Qualification (A) 20:35 Women Triple Jump Qualification 20:40 Men 100 m Round 1 21:30 Women 200 m Heptathlon 21:35 Men Shot Put Final 21:40 Men Discus Throw Qualification (B) 21:55 Women 10000 m Final 22:47 Seka 4x400 m Final Sunday 20 August Time M/W Event Stage 8:15 Women 20 km Race Walk Final 10:00 Women Discus Throw Qualification (A) 10:35 Women 400 m Round 1 10:50 Women Pituushyppy Heptathlon 11:25 Men 400 m Round 1 11:30 Women Discus Throw Qualification (B) 11:35 Men High Jump Qualification 12:25 Men 400 m Hurdles Round 1 13:00 Women Javelin Throw Heptathlon (A) 13:15 Women 100 m Round 1 14:05 Men 110 m Hurdles Round 1 14:05 Women Javelin Throw Heptathlon (B) 17:35 Men 100 m Semi-final 17:55 Women Long Jump Final 18:05 Women 1500 m Semi-final 18:35 Men 1500 m Semi-final 18:50 Men Hammer Throw Final 19:00 Women 800 m Heptathlon 19:35 Men 10 000 m Final 20:10 Men 100 m Final Monday 21 August Time M/W Event Stage 19:40 Women Pole Vault Qualification (A+B) 19:50 Women 400 m Hurdles Round 1 20:35 Men 400 m Hurdles Semi-final 20:40 Men Triple Jump Final 21:05 Men 110 m Hurdles Semi-final 21:30 Men Discus Throw Final 21:35 Women 100 m Semi-final 22:10 Women 400 m Semi-final 22:40 Men 110 m Hurdles Final 22:50 Women 110 m Final







Time M/W Event Stage 8:00 Men Marathon Final Time M/W Event Stage 19:40 Women 100 m Hurdles Qualification 20:20 Men 800 m Round 1 20:55 Men High Jump Final 21:20 Women Discus Throw Final 21:25 Women 400 m Hurdles Semi-final 22:00 Men 400 m Semi-final 22:30 Women 1500 m Final 22:42 Men 3000 m steeple. Final