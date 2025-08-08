In a significant policy reversal, the Trump administration has terminated the Biden-era grant program known as 'Solar for All.' This $7 billion grant, which was part of the Inflation Reduction Act and the broader Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, was intended to finance solar energy projects for over 900,000 lower-income U.S. households. The decision, announced by EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, is the latest in a series of moves aimed at reversing climate-related initiatives and has drawn immediate criticism from lawmakers and environmental groups. The cancellation affects 60 grant recipients, including states, tribes, and non-profits, whose projects were in various planning and implementation stages. Read About- List of Top 10 Most Solar States in the U.S. with Solar Capacity What was the 'Solar for All' program, and what is the reason for its cancellation?

The EPA solar program, known as 'Solar for All,' was a competitive $7 billion grant program authorized by the Inflation Reduction Act under the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. Its purpose was to make renewable energy more accessible by providing funds to state agencies, tribes, and nonprofits to develop and expand low-income solar programs. The Trump administration, however, argued that a recently signed tax-and-spending law eliminated the program's statutory authority and rescinded the appropriated funds. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin stated that the agency "no longer has the statutory authority to administer the program" and called it a "boondoggle." What Are the Legal Arguments for and Against the Termination of the Solar Program? The termination of the EPA solar program has triggered a legal conflict. The Trump administration's legal argument is that the new tax-and-spending law eliminated the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund's statutory authority, thus nullifying the grants. Conversely, proponents of the program, including legal experts and grant recipients, argue that the grants were legally "obligated" and are therefore not subject to rescission. The Southern Environmental Law Center has vowed to challenge the termination in court, noting that federal courts had previously ruled against a freeze on these contracts.