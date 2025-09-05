FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026: Check Qualified Teams and Match Results

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is going to be the most expansive and inclusive tournament ever in the history of international football. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams (up from 32 teams), allowing for more nations to showcase their talent on the world’s biggest stage. Co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the 2026 World Cup will also be a first, as this is the first World Cup to be hosted in three nations, highlighting football's unique ability to blend cultures, stadiums, and love for football across the North American continent. There will be greater global representation, a new format, and record levels of expectation about fan engagement at this tournament; the 2026 World Cup will change the future of the game of football. In addition, the qualifying process to find these teams is already underway, and it has created fierce competition in every corner of the world.

Check Out: FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Host Nations, Full Schedule, Fixtures and Teams Match Results - 4th September 2025 The FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers continued on September 4th, 2025, with a busy schedule across Europe, South America, Africa, and Central America. A number of first round games provided surprises, dominant wins, and vital points in the run to qualify. UEFA (Europe) - Notable Results Bulgaria 0-3 Spain Spain dominated the match from the start, with a goal in the 5th minute from Oyarzabal, a goal from Cucurella in the 11th minute, and a goal from Merino in the 29th minute that basically put the game out of reach for Bulgaria. Slovakia 2-0 Germany The impossible happened. Slovakia eliminated Germany from the World Cup qualifiers and handed them their first loss ever in qualifying on the road. Slovakia went through despite the win. David Hancko and David Strelec scored.

Belgium 6-0 Liechtenstein Belgium had a professional clinical performance. Tielemans scored twice for Belgium. They had other goals from De Bruyne, Fofana, De Cuyer, and Theate in this complete rout. Poland 1-1 Netherlands Dumfries put the Netherlands ahead 1-0. Matty Cash, late in the game, scored with virtually no time remaining to get Poland a point in a competitive battle. Wales 1-0 Kazakhstan A goal from Kieffer Moore in the first half was enough for Wales to secure a very challenging win on the road for the three points. CONMEBOL (South America) Uruguay 3-0 Peru

Uruguay delivered a strong home performance to keep their qualification hopes on track. The win pushes them closer to securing a top-six spot. Who Has Qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026? Since the qualification matches for the FIFA World Cup 2026 started, 12 teams have already qualified for the 2026 tournament, which is being hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. This edition will be the first to feature 48 teams, providing more nations with an opportunity to take their place on the football’s biggest stage.

Automatically Qualified (Hosts) The United States, Canada, and Mexico have automatically qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 as co-hosts of the tournament. AFC (Asia) - 6 Teams Qualified Japan, South Korea, Iran, Uzbekistan, Jordan, and Australia have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), with Uzbekistan and Jordan making their first appearances in the World Cup after reaching the third round of Asian qualifying. CONMEBOL (South America) - 3 Teams Qualified From South America, Argentina, Brazil, and Ecuador have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026, and all three secured qualification early in what is widely regarded as one of the toughest qualifying campaigns in world football. OFC (Oceania) - 1 Team Qualified New Zealand New Zealand won the Oceania qualifiers and will represent the region at the World Cup. The runner-up will enter the intercontinental play-offs.