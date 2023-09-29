Which Arm Is Suitable for Vaccinations? Here Is What the Study Suggests

New research suggests that getting all routine vaccinations in the same arm may lead to a stronger immune response. A study published in eBioMedicine found that people who received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the same arm had higher levels of killer T cells.

New research suggests that the arm you choose may matter. A study published in eBioMedicine found that people who received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the same arm had higher levels of killer T cells than those who received the doses in different arms. Killer T cells are a type of white blood cell that plays an important role in fighting off infection. The study's authors suggest that getting all vaccinations in the same arm may lead to a stronger immune response because the vaccines are targeting the same lymph nodes.

Lymph nodes are small, bean-shaped organs that help the immune system fight off infection. Why Is Getting Vaccinated In The Same Arm Better? When you get a vaccine, it introduces a harmless piece of the virus or bacteria that causes the disease into your body.

This stimulates your immune system to produce antibodies, which are proteins that can help fight off the infection if you are exposed to the real virus or bacteria in the future. Lymph nodes play an important role in the immune response. They are located throughout the body and contain white blood cells that can help fight off infection.

When you get a vaccine, the vaccine antigens (the harmless pieces of the virus or bacteria) travel to the nearest lymph nodes. There, they are presented to white blood cells, which activate the immune system and produce antibodies.