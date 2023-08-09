New York Film Festival 2023: Date, Lineup, Venues and How to Buy Passes and Tickets

The New York Film Festival (NYFF) is back with its 61st edition with a fascinating lineup in the main slate. Dennis Lim, artistic director, and Matt Bolish, who was recently promoted to managing director, are in charge of this year's festival.
The NYFF stands as one of the oldest and most respected film festivals in the United States. Taking place annually in the autumn season in New York City, the festival is organised by Film at Lincoln Center. This cinematic event originated in 1963, was established by Richard Roud and Amos Vogel, and gained momentum with the backing of Lincoln Center's president, William Schuman.
Contrary to popular belief, no awards are given in the NY Film Festival. Instead, the focus is on showcasing the best new films from around the world.
New York Film Festival 2023 Date and Venue
The 61st edition of the NY Film Festival 2023 will take place from September 29 to October 15. The festival will be held across 14 venues at the Lincoln Center- Alice Tully Hall, Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Centre, and Walter Reade Theatre- as well as local arthouse theatres in the five boroughs of New York City- Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (Staten Island), BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) (Brooklyn), the Bronx Museum of the Arts (Bronx), Maysles Documentary Center in Harlem (Manhattan), and the Museum of the Moving Image (Queens).
New York Film Festival 2023 Lineup
The main slate comprises 32 films. Todd Haynes' "May December" will kick off the festival and Michael Mann's "Ferrari" will close the festival on October 15. Here is the full lineup:
Opening Night
May December
Dir. Todd Haynes
Centrepiece
Priscilla
Dir. Sofia Coppola
Closing Night
Ferrari
Dir. Michael Mann
About Dry Grasses
Dir. Nuri Bilge Ceylan
All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
Dir. Raven Jackson
All of Us Strangers
Dir. Andrew Haigh
Anatomy of a Fall
Dir. Justine Triet
The Beast
Dir. Bertrand Bonello
La Chimera
ADVERTISEMENT
Dir. Alice Rohrwacher
Close Your Eyes
Dir. Víctor Erice
The Delinquents
Dir. Rodrigo Moreno
Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World
Dir. Radu Jude
Eureka
Dir. Lisandro Alonso
Evil Does Not Exist
Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Fallen Leaves
Dir. Aki Kaurismäki
Green Border
Dir. Agnieszka Holland
Here
Dir. Bas Devos
In Our Day
Dir. Hong Sangsoo
In Water
Dir. Hong Sangsoo
Janet Planet
Dir. Annie Baker
Kidnapped
Dir. Marco Bellocchio
Last Summer
Dir. Catherine Breillat
Music
Dir. Angela Schanelec
Orlando, My Political Biography
Dir. Paul B. Preciado
Perfect Days
Dir. Wim Wenders
Pictures of Ghosts
Dir. Kleber Mendonça Filho
Poor Things
Dir. Yorgos Lanthimos
La Práctica
Dir. Martín Rejtman
The Settlers
Dir. Felipe Gálvez
The Shadowless Tower
Dir. Zhang Lu
Youth (Spring)
Dir. Wang Bing
The Zone of Interest
Dir. Jonathan Glazer
New York Film Festival 2023 Passes and Tickets
The passes will go on sale for the general public at noon on September 29. However, an FLC Member at the Contributor level or above will have the privilege of early access to discounted NYFF tickets. For more information, you can visit the official website of the NYFF.
Also Read | Miss Universe 2023: Grand Finale in El Salvador - Check Previous Winners List