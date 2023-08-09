New York Film Festival 2023: Date, Lineup, Venues and How to Buy Passes and Tickets

The 61st New York Film Festival will take place from September 29 to October 15, 2023, at Lincoln Center and in venues across New York City. The festival will feature a lineup of 32 films.

The New York Film Festival (NYFF) is back with its 61st edition with a fascinating lineup in the main slate. Dennis Lim, artistic director, and Matt Bolish, who was recently promoted to managing director, are in charge of this year's festival. The NYFF stands as one of the oldest and most respected film festivals in the United States. Taking place annually in the autumn season in New York City, the festival is organised by Film at Lincoln Center. This cinematic event originated in 1963, was established by Richard Roud and Amos Vogel, and gained momentum with the backing of Lincoln Center's president, William Schuman.

Contrary to popular belief, no awards are given in the NY Film Festival. Instead, the focus is on showcasing the best new films from around the world. New York Film Festival 2023 Date and Venue The 61st edition of the NY Film Festival 2023 will take place from September 29 to October 15. The festival will be held across 14 venues at the Lincoln Center- Alice Tully Hall, Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Centre, and Walter Reade Theatre- as well as local arthouse theatres in the five boroughs of New York City- Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (Staten Island), BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) (Brooklyn), the Bronx Museum of the Arts (Bronx), Maysles Documentary Center in Harlem (Manhattan), and the Museum of the Moving Image (Queens).

New York Film Festival 2023 Lineup The main slate comprises 32 films. Todd Haynes' "May December" will kick off the festival and Michael Mann's "Ferrari" will close the festival on October 15. Here is the full lineup: Opening Night