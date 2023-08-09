New York Film Festival 2023: Date, Lineup, Venues and How to Buy Passes and Tickets

The 61st New York Film Festival will take place from September 29 to October 15, 2023, at Lincoln Center and in venues across New York City. The festival will feature a lineup of 32 films. 

Everything you need to know about New York Film Festival 2023
Everything you need to know about New York Film Festival 2023

The New York Film Festival (NYFF) is back with its 61st edition with a fascinating lineup in the main slate. Dennis Lim, artistic director, and Matt Bolish, who was recently promoted to managing director, are in charge of this year's festival. 

The NYFF stands as one of the oldest and most respected film festivals in the United States. Taking place annually in the autumn season in New York City, the festival is organised by Film at Lincoln Center. This cinematic event originated in 1963, was established by Richard Roud and Amos Vogel, and gained momentum with the backing of Lincoln Center's president, William Schuman.

Contrary to popular belief, no awards are given in the NY Film Festival. Instead, the focus is on showcasing the best new films from around the world. 

New York Film Festival 2023 Date and Venue

The 61st edition of the NY Film Festival 2023 will take place from September 29 to October 15. The festival will be held across 14 venues at the Lincoln Center- Alice Tully Hall, Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Centre, and Walter Reade Theatre- as well as local arthouse theatres in the five boroughs of New York City- Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (Staten Island), BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) (Brooklyn), the Bronx Museum of the Arts (Bronx), Maysles Documentary Center in Harlem (Manhattan), and the Museum of the Moving Image (Queens). 

New York Film Festival 2023 Lineup

The main slate comprises 32 films. Todd Haynes' "May December" will kick off the festival and Michael Mann's "Ferrari" will close the festival on October 15. Here is the full lineup:

Opening Night

May December

Dir. Todd Haynes

Centrepiece

Priscilla

Dir. Sofia Coppola

Closing Night

Ferrari

Dir. Michael Mann

About Dry Grasses

Dir. Nuri Bilge Ceylan

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Dir. Raven Jackson

All of Us Strangers

Dir. Andrew Haigh

Anatomy of a Fall

Dir. Justine Triet

The Beast

Dir. Bertrand Bonello

La Chimera

Dir. Alice Rohrwacher

Close Your Eyes

Dir. Víctor Erice

The Delinquents

Dir. Rodrigo Moreno

Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World

Dir. Radu Jude

Eureka

Dir. Lisandro Alonso

Evil Does Not Exist

Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Fallen Leaves

Dir. Aki Kaurismäki

Green Border

Dir. Agnieszka Holland

Here

Dir. Bas Devos

In Our Day

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

In Water

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

Janet Planet

Dir. Annie Baker

Kidnapped

Dir. Marco Bellocchio

Last Summer

Dir. Catherine Breillat

Music

Dir. Angela Schanelec

Orlando, My Political Biography

Dir. Paul B. Preciado

Perfect Days

Dir. Wim Wenders

Pictures of Ghosts

Dir. Kleber Mendonça Filho

Poor Things

Dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

La Práctica

Dir. Martín Rejtman

The Settlers

Dir. Felipe Gálvez

The Shadowless Tower

Dir. Zhang Lu

Youth (Spring)

Dir. Wang Bing

The Zone of Interest

Dir. Jonathan Glazer

New York Film Festival 2023 Passes and Tickets

The passes will go on sale for the general public at noon on September 29. However, an FLC Member at the Contributor level or above will have the privilege of early access to discounted NYFF tickets. For more information, you can visit the official website of the NYFF.

