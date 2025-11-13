Northern Lights Tonight: For millions of sky-gazers across the United States, tonight isn't just another night. The promise of the Northern Lights tonight, the dazzling aurora borealis, is set to become a reality for states rarely touched by this phenomenon. The excitement is palpable: a rare, powerful geomagnetic storm has amplified the electric-green and magenta lights, pushing the northern lights visibility as far south as places like Alabama and Northern California. This celestial event is happening because our Sun recently erupted with an intense solar flare (X5.1), kicking off the spectacle. If you've been waiting for the ultimate chance to tick this natural wonder off your bucket list, now is the time to check the definitive forecast. The urgency is real, and the potential for a stunning show is at a peak.

Which US States have the Highest Northern Lights Visibility Tonight? The current aurora borealis forecast confirms a massive expansion of the auroral oval, thanks to the incoming geomagnetic storm. The following U.S. states are forecast to be entirely or partially within the optimal viewing zone for seeing the Northern Lights tonight. Even states further south may catch a faint glow low on the northern horizon, especially if the G4 storm strengthens temporarily. Viewing Category Northern Lights Tonight in the States (Highest Visibility North to South) High Chance (Overhead/Horizon) Alaska, Washington, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York Possible (Low Horizon) Idaho, South Dakota, Wyoming, Oregon, Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania Surprise Chance (Extreme South) Northern California, Nevada, Colorado, Kansas, Northern Missouri, Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama

This rare southward expansion is why the NOAA aurora tracker is generating so much excitement. If you live in a location listed above, your chances of seeing the aurora are extremely high. What Time is the Northern Lights Visible Tonight? To catch the brightest display, timing and location are everything. The best time to see aurora borealis is typically within an hour or two of local midnight, though peak storm activity is currently forecast between 10 PM and 2 AM EST across the continental US, according to the latest NOAA aurora tracker data. To maximize your northern lights visibility, find a viewing spot far from city light pollution and look to the northern horizon. Experts highly recommend using a smartphone camera's long exposure mode—often, the camera can capture the fainter green and pink hues before the naked eye can. Check local cloud cover, dress warmly, and be patient; the lights can appear and fade suddenly. Staying up late may reward you with the most vibrant curtain-like displays.

Did You Check - Northern Lights to Dazzle 21 US States Tonight: Know When and How to Watch Aurora Borealis Today What is Causing the Aurora Borealis Forecast and the G4 Storm? The exceptional intensity of the northern lights tonight is directly linked to an intense surge of space weather. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has put out a severe G4 geomagnetic storm watch, which is one level below the highest level. The biggest solar flare of this solar cycle, an X5.1 flare, caused this storm. When charged particles called Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) hit Earth's magnetic field, they make our atmosphere even more charged. G3 conditions are currently being observed. G4 conditions with a chance for higher levels remain possible throughout the day as another CME is expected to arrive midday (EST). pic.twitter.com/XcBmeNns4J — NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) November 12, 2025