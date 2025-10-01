What is U.S. Furlough: Meaning, Purpose & How it Works in 2025?

What is U.S. Furlough? In 2025, the term U.S. furlough has gained significant attention amid ongoing government funding challenges. According to CBO Director, during the recent government shutdown, approximately 750,000 federal workers are at risk of being furloughed each day, representing nearly 23% of the federal workforce.

Although furloughed workers do not receive pay during this period, they remain employed and generally receive back pay once funding is restored. Read on to understand U.S. furloughs in 2025, what they mean, their purpose, and how furloughs impact federal employees and government operations.

What is the U.S. Furlough?

U.S. furlough refers to a government-mandated temporary leave of absence for federal employees, typically without pay. U.S. Furloughs happen during periods when Congress has not approved government funding.