U.S. Presidential Scholars 2025: List of Winners, Categories, and Achievements

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program 2025 is one of the most prestigious awards a high school student can receive in the United States. Established in 1964, the program recognizes outstanding high school seniors for their accomplishments in academic achievement, the arts, and career and technical education. In 2025, 161 students were named Presidential Scholars after being selected from thousands of candidates from across the country. The selected students represent not only academic excellence, but also creativity, leadership, and service to their communities. Each category, academic, arts, and technical, demonstrates a distinctive aspect of excellence of students whose work and talents are shaping the future of this country.

Categories & Selection The Presidential Scholars Program recognizes students across four main categories: 1. Academic Scholars Academic Scholars are made for their exceptional academic performance, impressive standardized test scores, and desire to learn. But selection is not limited to academics. In selecting students, the capacity to write a compelling essay, letters of recommendation, and evidence of active involvement in a school's student life (and in the broader community) are all considered. Academic scholars often demonstrate a balance of high performance in academics and meaningful contributions to service, which separates these students as unique thinkers and future leaders in their interests. 2. Arts Scholars Arts Scholars embody remarkable young talent in one or more fields of dance, music, writing, theater, or the visual arts. To be reviewed for selection, Arts Scholars must first receive recognition from the national YoungArts program.

From the national recognition pool, a select group is honored at the state level as Arts Scholars, celebrating our commitment to creativity, artistic, and cultural expression. 3. Career & Technical Education (CTE) Scholars CTE Scholars are a testament to the value of technical and vocational education. Nominated by state officials due to exceptional talent in specific areas, including engineering and design, to health sciences, these students represent how the combination of applied learning and creativity can inspire students toward real-world careers and national service. 4. At-Large Scholars At-Large Scholars are selected in order to ensure geographic, background, and individual achievement balance. In doing so, the program is able to cherish scholars that may not easily and naturally fall into a category, but that nonetheless earn honor for their excellence in academics, service, or leadership. Selecting At-Large Scholars represents the program's commitment to diversity and breadth across the country.

Winners and Achievements The 161 students recognized as U.S. Presidential Scholars for 2025 reflect the highest level of achievement among graduating seniors throughout the nation. Each honoree excels in academics, the arts, and/or technical education, and has also made a mark in their school or community through leadership or service. Their achievements extend beyond merely achieving in the classroom; many have spearheaded research projects, created original works of art, led volunteer initiatives, or excelled in a career-focused training program. Being honored as a Presidential Scholar signifies membership in a small, esteemed group of young civic leaders paving the way for their peers. The honor is recognition not only of past accomplishments, but also of the potential to provide meaningful contributions to society in the years to come.