What is the GENIUS Act 2025? Check the Meaning, Requirements and Key Highlights of It

The Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act of 2025, which was introduced in the U.S. Senate on February 4, 2025, is commonly known as the GENIUS Act. This act has been introduced to continue a clear legal framework for payment stablecoins in the US. Stablecoins are a digital asset which are used to maintain a stable value, typically for a currency like the U.S. dollar. As the use of cryptocurrency and blockchain-based assets is increasing internationally. Regulatory and safety concerns have also grown, especially for consumer protection, financial stability, and to prohibit any illicit activity. So, the GENIUS Act addresses only these concerns by setting some of the basic rules around who can issue stablecoins, how reserves must be maintained, and how these digital assets should interact with existing financial and legal systems.

As per the rules of the GENIUS Act, only some of the permitted issuers are allowed to issue these payment stablecoins in the United States, which include the subsidiaries of insured depository institutions (like banks), federally-qualified nonbank payment stablecoin issuers, and state-qualified payment stablecoin issuers. All the permitted issuers must be regulated, either by a federal agency or by a state-level authority. Also, those who are thinking of choosing state regulation can only do so if their total issuance is $10 billion or less. What Reserve Requirements Are Set for Stablecoin Issuers? To ensure financial stability and consumer protection, the bill states a compulsion that stablecoin issuers will have to maintain reserves on a one-to-one basis. This means for every stablecoin issued, there must be an equivalent amount of U.S. currency or other approved assets backing it. Also, the issuers have to publicly disclose their redemption policies, ensuring that users will easily understand how to redeem their tokens. Apart, from this they also have to publish a monthly report detailing the nature and composition of their reserves. All these steps are taken to avoid risks of depegging and prevent scenarios like the 2022 collapse of algorithmic stablecoins.

Stablecoins Are Considered Securities Under This Bill? One of the important highlights of the GENIUS Act is that permitted stablecoins are not classified as securities under U.S. securities law. This provides legal clarity to issuers and investors and ensures that stablecoins are regulated under payment laws rather than investment laws. However, issuers must still comply with the Bank Secrecy Act, which includes robust anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) provisions. How will this affect International Transactions? The GENIUS Act will help: In enabling cross-border payments using U.S. dollar-denominated stablecoins.

Promoting interoperability between U.S. and foreign digital payment systems.

And, the last is in strengthening the global influence of the U.S. dollar in digital finance.