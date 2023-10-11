What is Ebony Alert? Know All About the New Law to Find Missing Black Children

The Ebony Alert is a new law in California that was created to help find missing Black children and young adults. It is the first law of its kind in the United States. The law will be activated when a law enforcement agency believes that a Black child or young adult is missing and in danger. The alert will be sent out to all media outlets in the state, and it will also be displayed on electronic highway signs.

California has created a new statewide alert system to help find missing Black children and young Black women. The Ebony Alert is the first of its kind in the nation. The alert system will be activated when law enforcement believes a Black child or young Black woman is missing and in danger.

The alert will be sent out to all media outlets in the state, as well as displayed on electronic highway signs. The Senate Bill 673, was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday.

The Ebony Alert system is similar to the Amber Alert system, which is used to find missing children. However, the Ebony Alert is designed to specifically target Black children and young Black women, who are more likely to be victims of human trafficking and other crimes.

The alert will include information about the missing person, such as their name, age, description, and last known location. It will also include a contact number for the law enforcement agency investigating the case. The law will go into effect from January 1.