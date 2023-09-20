Why US sues Elon Musk’s SpaceX? Know Details Here

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has sued Elon Musk's SpaceX for allegedly discriminating against refugees and asylum seekers in its hiring process. The DOJ alleges that SpaceX falsely claimed that it was not allowed to hire non-US citizens and that it discouraged refugees and asylum seekers from applying for jobs at the company.

The DOJ's lawsuit is based on the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), which prohibits employers from discriminating against job applicants on the basis of their immigration status. The INA also prohibits employers from encouraging or coercing job applicants to withdraw their applications based on their immigration status.

In basic terms, SpaceX was not offering jobs to asylees and refugees stating that the federal regulations don’t allow the company to hire citizens that are based out of the United States. SpaceX used the federal regulation known as "Export Control Laws" to justify denying jobs to refugees and asylum seekers. However, the Department of Justice (DOJ) clarified that Export Control Laws do not allow such hiring restrictions.