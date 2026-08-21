AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For Faculty Posts, Check Eligibility And More Details Here
AIIMS Guwahati has invited applications for 63 Faculty Group A posts including Professor and Assistant Professor vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply online from August 18 to September 15, 2026. Candidates can check this article for details related to eligibility, application details and important instructions.
Key Points
- AIIMS Guwahati invites applications for 63 Faculty Group A posts.
- Online applications started on August 18, 2026.
- Candidates can apply until September 15, 2026.
AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati has invited online applications for 63 Faculty Group A posts across various departments. The recruitment includes posts such as Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor. The online application process started on August 18, 2026 and eligible candidates can submit their applications till September 15, 2026. In this article interested candidates can check the application link, important dates, eligibility criteria and steps to apply.
This is a rolling advertisement and will be valid for 1 year from the date of publication of Advertisement.
AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link
The AIIMS Guwahati recruitment notification was officially released on August 17, 2026. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can submit their applications online through the official AIIMS Guwahati website at aiimsguwahati.ac.in. Candidates must complete the application process before the deadline and are advised to check all the details . The direct application link is available on the official website as well as in the table below.
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AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
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AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2026 Official Notification PDF
AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
Interested candidates can check the table below for overall details and information related to the AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2026.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Guwahati
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Recruitment Name
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AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2026
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Total Vacancies
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63
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Post Names
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Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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August 18, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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September 15, 2026
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Official Website
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aiimsguwahati.ac.in
AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet the eligibility criteria stated in the official notification. The eligibility criteria is different for each faculty or department. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for detailed post wise educational qualifications, experience, age limit and applicable age relaxation before applying.
Steps to Apply for AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps below to submit the AIIMS Guwahati Faculty Recruitment 2026 application form
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Visit the official AIIMS Guwahati website at aiimsguwahati.ac.in
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Homepage will open under important announcement section you will find Recruitment of faculty posts (Group-A) in various departments at AIIMS, Guwahati on direct recruitment basis
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Click on the online application link and complete the registration process.
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Enter the personal, educational and professional details.
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Upload documents such as photograph and signature
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Pay the application fees online
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Submit the application form and check all details once before final submission
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Download and Save for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.