AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For Faculty Posts, Check Eligibility And More Details Here

AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati has invited online applications for 63 Faculty Group A posts across various departments. The recruitment includes posts such as Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor. The online application process started on August 18, 2026 and eligible candidates can submit their applications till September 15, 2026. In this article interested candidates can check the application link, important dates, eligibility criteria and steps to apply.

This is a rolling advertisement and will be valid for 1 year from the date of publication of Advertisement.

AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link

The AIIMS Guwahati recruitment notification was officially released on August 17, 2026. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can submit their applications online through the official AIIMS Guwahati website at aiimsguwahati.ac.in. Candidates must complete the application process before the deadline and are advised to check all the details . The direct application link is available on the official website as well as in the table below.