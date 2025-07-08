Bharat Bandh Today: Will Schools be Closed on 9th July? Check Details Here

Bharat Bandh To: Over 25 crore workers, including those who are employed in the public sectors like banking, postal, insurance and construction, will go on a nationwide strike tomorrow, which is on Wednesday. The education department is closely monitoring the situation and may announce a closure for schools by evening of July 8 if it will be needed. Read the complete details here. Bharat Bandh: What To Expect on July 9? Due to the Bharat bandh, there might be disruptions in all the services across the country. Many workers from several unions will be protesting “anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies of the government”. Karnataka's education sector might also face another disruption. The state can declare a holiday on Tuesday, July 9 due to Bharat Bandh. A general strike or Bharat Bandh will be there on July 9, 2025. A forum of 10 central unions, along with their associate, will go for this strike.

More than 25 crore workers will go on a strike as farmers and rural workers will also be a part of the protest, as quoted by Amarjeet Kaur from the All India Trade Union Congress. A forum was submitted last year with a charter of 17-point demands to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandavia, the workers' union forum said in its latest statement. Why is there a Bharat Bandh tomorrow? A forum of unions has alleged that the government has not been conducting the annual labour conference for the last 10 years. They continue to take decisions in contravention to the interest of labour force, attempting to impose four labour codes to weaken collective bargaining, to cripple unions' activities and to favour employers in the name of 'ease of doing business'. The government has abandoned the welfare state status of the country and is working in the interest of foreign and Indian corporates, and it is so evident from its policies being pursued vigorously, the forum said.

Trade unions have been fighting against "privatisation of public sector enterprises and public services, policies of outsourcing, contractorisation and casualisation of workforce", it said. Why Holiday Is Being Considered? The call for Bharat Bandh has spearked concerns about protests leading to closure of transport services in cities like Bengaluru, Mysore and Huballi-Dharwad. Are Schools, colleges, and Banks open tomorrow? Many services like Banking, postal, coal mining, factories, and state transport services will be affected due to the strike. The banking sector also might join the protest of Bharat Bandh protest tomorrow. Not only this, but the electricity supply might also be affected. However, no bank holiday has been announced yet by the banks or other government offices, but the services will still be disrupted.