Haryana Police SPO Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 400 Posts; Download Application Form & District-Wise Schedule
Haryana Police SPO Recruitment 2026: The Haryana Police has released the notification for the engagement of 400 Special Police Officers (SPOs) under the Police Telecommunication Wing. The interested candidates can fill the application form by downloading it from the website haryanapolice.gov.in and take it along with them for the document verification scheduled to be held between 24-27 September 2026. Check this article to know the detailed schedule, documents required, and recruitment process.
Key Points
- Haryana Police opens recruitment for 400 SPOs from ex-servicemen/ex-constables.
- Eligibility: Ex-servicemen/ex-constables, age 25-50 (as on advt. date), 10+2, 5 yrs service.
- Selected SPOs will receive Rs. 20,000/month salary for a one-year tenure.
Haryana Police SPO Recruitment 2026: The Telecommunication Wing of Haryana Police is inviting applications for engagement of 400 Special Police Officers (SPOs) from ex-servicemen of the Armed Forces/Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and ex-Constables of the disbanded Haryana State Industrial Security Force (HSISF)/Haryana Armed Police (HAP) Battalions. Interested and eligible candidates are required to appear in person along with duly filled application form, all relevant documents in original, one set of attested photocopies of the relevant documents, Required affidavit(s) and other prescribed documents, as applicable. The district-wise schedule has been provided in the notification and the candidates will have to appear on the prescribed dates for their respective district.
Haryana Police SPO Recruitment 2026 Notification
Interested candidates should download the SPO recruitment notification and read it carefully as it outlines all the important information related to the recruitment such as the eligibility criteria, recruitment process, district-wise schedule, salary & emoluments, etc.
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Haryana Police SPO Notification 2026
Haryana Police SPO Recruitment 2026 Application Form
The candidates are required to fill the application form by downloading it from the official website and take it along with them to the allotted centre for document verification.
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Haryana Police SPO Application Form 2026
List of Documents Required with Haryana Police SPO Application Form 2026
The candidates are required to take the self-attested copies of the following documents:
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Aadhaar Card
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PAN Card
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Bank Passbook
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Category Certificate
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Education Certificates
Haryana Police SPO Eligibility Criteria 2026
Interested candidates must fill the eligibility criteria mentioned in the official notification. This includes:
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Educational Qualification: Minimum educational qualification would be 10+2 from recognized boards.
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Age Limit: The age of the candidates shall not be less than 25 years or more than 50 years as on the date of advertisement.
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Removal/ Dismissal from Service: The candidates should not have been removed/dismissed from their service in the CAPFs on grounds of indiscipline, misconduct or medical unfitness and the minimum service in the CAPFs should be five years.
Haryana Police SPO Recruitment 2026: Tenure of Service
The candidates selected for the recruitment shall be employed for a period of one year or up to the date of appointment of persons on regular basis, whichever is earlier. These SPOs shall after their selection undergo a 15 days capsule Course to reorient themselves to the needs of the Police Department.
Haryana Police SPO Salary & Emoluments
- They shall be paid monthly salary of Rs. 20,000/- only. This amount shall be deposited in the bank account of SPOs and not disbursed in cash.
- A onetime uniform allowance of Rs. 3000/- for two sets of uniform, one pair of shoes and other necessary uniform articles like insignia of SPO and cap/lanyard etc. shall be given to SPOs at the time of their engagement.
- SPOs shall be eligible for TA and DA at Rs. 150/- per day, when they are on official duty/ tour.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.