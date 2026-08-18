Haryana Police SPO Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 400 Posts; Download Application Form & District-Wise Schedule

Haryana Police SPO Recruitment 2026: The Telecommunication Wing of Haryana Police is inviting applications for engagement of 400 Special Police Officers (SPOs) from ex-servicemen of the Armed Forces/Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and ex-Constables of the disbanded Haryana State Industrial Security Force (HSISF)/Haryana Armed Police (HAP) Battalions. Interested and eligible candidates are required to appear in person along with duly filled application form, all relevant documents in original, one set of attested photocopies of the relevant documents, Required affidavit(s) and other prescribed documents, as applicable. The district-wise schedule has been provided in the notification and the candidates will have to appear on the prescribed dates for their respective district.

Interested candidates should download the SPO recruitment notification and read it carefully as it outlines all the important information related to the recruitment such as the eligibility criteria, recruitment process, district-wise schedule, salary & emoluments, etc.

Haryana Police SPO Notification 2026 Download Here

Haryana Police SPO Recruitment 2026 Application Form

The candidates are required to fill the application form by downloading it from the official website and take it along with them to the allotted centre for document verification.

Haryana Police SPO Application Form 2026 Download Link

List of Documents Required with Haryana Police SPO Application Form 2026

The candidates are required to take the self-attested copies of the following documents: