PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Reopens for 531 Vacancies, Check Direct Link Here

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has reopened the online application process for Clerk Recruitment 2026 under Advt No 02/2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 531 vacancies will be filled. Candidates who have not submitted their applications earlier can now apply through the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The application window is available from August 25 to September 7, 2026.

The official notification was released on February 14, 2026 and the online application process commenced on the same date. The last date to apply was March 13, 2026. Following an amendment notice issued by the board the application process has been reopened once again.

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