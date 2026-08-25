PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Reopens for 531 Vacancies, Check Direct Link Here
PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026 application process has reopened for 531 vacancies under Advt No 02/2026. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online from August 25 to September 7, 2026. Check the eligibility criteria, important dates, direct application link and steps to apply here.
Key Points
- The PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026 (Advt No 02/2026) application process has reopened.
- Candidates can apply for 531 Clerk vacancies from August 25 to September 7, 2026.
- The original application closed March 13, 2026; reopened due to an amendment notice.
PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has reopened the online application process for Clerk Recruitment 2026 under Advt No 02/2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 531 vacancies will be filled. Candidates who have not submitted their applications earlier can now apply through the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The application window is available from August 25 to September 7, 2026.
The official notification was released on February 14, 2026 and the online application process commenced on the same date. The last date to apply was March 13, 2026. Following an amendment notice issued by the board the application process has been reopened once again.
Also Check- PSSSB Group D Recruitment 2026
PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link
Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026 through the application portal. The application process has been reopened for candidates who could not complete their applications earlier. Check the direct apply link and official notification in the table below.
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PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
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PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026 Extension Notice PDF
PSSSB Clerk Notification 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the important details related to the PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB)
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Advt No.
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02/2026
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Post Name
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Clerk
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Total Vacancies
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531
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Reopens
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August 25, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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September 7, 2026
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Last Date to Pay Fee
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September 7, 2026
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Official Website
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sssb.punjab.gov.in
PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for the Clerk posts must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions. The key requirements are given below
1. Educational Qualification
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Candidates must have a Bachelor Degree in any subject from a recognized university or institution
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They must have 120 hours of computer courses with required working knowledge as specified in the official notice.
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Applicants must also have computer related qualification or knowledge required for the post.
2. Punjabi Language
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Candidates must have passed matriculation with punjab as a subject
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Qualifying with a minimum of 50 % marks is required.
3. Age Limit
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The minimum age limit is 18 years.
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The maximum age limit is 37 years.
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Age relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable as per state government norms.
Note: Candidates should read the detailed notification once before submitting the application form.
How to Apply for PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026
Eligible candidates can follow the steps below to complete the application process-
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Visit the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in
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Go to the What's New Section on the homepage.
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Click on the link Advt No 02/2026.
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Complete the registration process using necessary details.
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Fill the online application form with personal and educational details.
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Upload document such as photo and signature
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Pay the application fee online.
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Review details once before submitting the form.
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Submit the application form and save it for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.