PSSSB Group D Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Reopens For 1401 Vacancies, Check Important Dates Here
The PSSSB has reopened applications for 1401 Group D vacancies under Advt No 04/2026. Eligible candidates can apply online from August 25 to September 4, 2026. Check eligibility, application process, important dates and other details here.
Key Points
- PSSSB Group D Recruitment 2026 applications reopened on August 25, 2026.
- The last date to submit applications and pay fees is September 4, 2026.
- 1401 vacancies are available for various Group D posts under Advt No. 04/2026.
PSSSB Group D Recruitment 2026: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has reopened the online application process for Group D Recruitment 2026 under Advt No. 04/2026. A total of 1401 vacancies are there for various posts such as Sewadar, Chowkidar, Safai Sewak and other Group D posts. Eligible candidates who have not completed their applications earlier can now submit their forms from August 25 to September 4, 2026. Those who have applied earlier do not need to apply again. The official notification was released on February 24, 2026.
Here in this article you will find detailed information related to the application process, eligibility criteria, application fees, steps to apply and many more things.
Also Check- PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2026
PSSSB Group D Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link
The PSSSB Group D application window has been reopened from August 25, 2026. Interested candidates can apply through the official PSSSB website at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form and pay the prescribed fees is September 4, 2026. The reopening follows an amendment notice issued by the board on August 24, 2026. Check the direct apply link and extension notice in the table below.
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PSSSB Group D Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
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PSSSB Group D Recruitment 2026 Extension Notice PDF
PSSSB Group D Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The PSSSB Recruitment 2026 notification has been issued under Advt No 04/2026. A total of 1,401 vacancies are available across various Punjab Government departments. The recruitment includes posts such as Sewadar, Chowkidar, Sweeper, Safai Sewak, Animal/Cattle Attendant, Water Carrier, and others. Check the important details related to the recruitment in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB)
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Advertisement No.
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04/2026
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Post Name
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Group D
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Total Vacancies
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1,401
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Posts
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Sewadar, Chowkidar, Safai Sewak and other posts
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Reopens
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August 25, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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September 4, 2026
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Last Date to Pay Fee
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September 4, 2026
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Official Website
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sssb.punjab.gov.in
PSSSB Group D Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for the PSSSB Group D Recruitment 2026 must ensure that they fulfill the prescribed eligibility criteria at the time of submitting the application form. Check the detailed eligibility conditions below
1. Educational Qualification-
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Candidates must have passed Class 10th or an equivalent examination from a recognised board.
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They should also have Punjabi as one of the main subjects at the matriculation level from a recognized institution.
2. Age Limit-
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The minimum age to apply is 18 years while maximum age should not exceed 37 years.
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Relaxation in the upper age limit would be applicable as per the rules and regulation of the State Government
Steps to Apply for PSSSB Group D Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the application process-
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Visit the official PSSSB website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.
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Go to the What's New Section available on the homepage.
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Click on the link that reads PSSSB Group D Recruitment 2026 Advt No 04/2026.
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Register using login credentials.
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Fill the application form with personal, educational and other details.
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Upload the document such as photograph and signature in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fees online.
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Submit the application form and please save a copy of the same for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.