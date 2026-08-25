PSSSB Group D Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Reopens For 1401 Vacancies, Check Important Dates Here

PSSSB Group D Recruitment 2026: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has reopened the online application process for Group D Recruitment 2026 under Advt No. 04/2026. A total of 1401 vacancies are there for various posts such as Sewadar, Chowkidar, Safai Sewak and other Group D posts. Eligible candidates who have not completed their applications earlier can now submit their forms from August 25 to September 4, 2026. Those who have applied earlier do not need to apply again. The official notification was released on February 24, 2026.

Here in this article you will find detailed information related to the application process, eligibility criteria, application fees, steps to apply and many more things.

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