Who is Kamindu Mendis? Career, Runs, and Records Explained

Kamindu Mendis is an all rounder playing for the Sri Lanka team, he is a left handed batsman and an ambidextrous bowler who can bowl with both hands.

Let us look at the career, runs and records of Kamindu Mendis in the lines below.

Kamindu Mendis: Career, Runs and Record

Kamindu Mendis made his international T20 debut for Sri Lanka in 2018, ODI debut in 2019 and test debut in 2022. He is a left handed batter and bowls right arm off break and left arm orthodox, which makes him a rarity in international cricket. But it is his batting skills that has garnered the most attention.

He matched the great Don Bradman for scoring 1000 runs in just 13 innings in test matches, thereby placing him in an elite category, Sir Don Bradman's record was only bettered by Herbert Sutcliffe of England and Everton Weekes of West Indies in 12 innings respectively.