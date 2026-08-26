Who is Kamindu Mendis? Career, Runs, and Records Explained
Kamindu Mendis is a talented all rounder playing for Sri Lanka, he holds some honourable records in test cricket. Check out his international career, records and runs here.
Kamindu Mendis is an all rounder playing for the Sri Lanka team, he is a left handed batsman and an ambidextrous bowler who can bowl with both hands.
Let us look at the career, runs and records of Kamindu Mendis in the lines below.
Kamindu Mendis: Career, Runs and Record
Kamindu Mendis made his international T20 debut for Sri Lanka in 2018, ODI debut in 2019 and test debut in 2022. He is a left handed batter and bowls right arm off break and left arm orthodox, which makes him a rarity in international cricket. But it is his batting skills that has garnered the most attention.
He matched the great Don Bradman for scoring 1000 runs in just 13 innings in test matches, thereby placing him in an elite category, Sir Don Bradman's record was only bettered by Herbert Sutcliffe of England and Everton Weekes of West Indies in 12 innings respectively.
Kamind Mendis Career, Runs and Wickets ( T20I, ODI and Tests)
Tests
Mendis has played in 18 tests, batting in 32 innings he scored 1555 runs at an average of 55.54, with 5 centuries and 7 half-centuries. His highest score in tests is 182.
ODI
Kamindu Mendis has played 28 ODI's, and in 27 innings he scored 539 runs at an average of 25.67, with 3 half-centuries. His highest score in tests in ODI is 64.
T20I
Mendis has played in 46 matches in T20I for Sri Lanka, and in 41 innings he has scored 766 runs at a strike rate of 130.06, and 4 half-centuries, his highest score in T20I is 65.
Did You Know
Kamindu Mendis became the first bolwer in IPL history to switch arms, he achieved this feat when he made his debut playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025.
Kamindu Mendis Records
The following are some of the records set by Kamindu Mendis
1. Became the first batsman to score fifty plus innings in each of the first eight test matches he played.
2. Equalled Don Bradman's record of scoring 1000 runs in 13 innings, he is the joint second fastest along with Bradman to achieve this feat in Test cricket.
3. He became the first cricketer to score century in both the innings of a test match while batting in positions 7 or lower.
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