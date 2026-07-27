AICTE Opens SSSJKL Scholarship 2026 Registration for Class 12 Students and Engineering Diploma Holders
AICTE SSSJKL Scholarship: AICTE has initiated online registration for the SSSJKL 2026–27 scheme under PM-USP Yojana for J&K and Ladakh youth. Providing financial aid up to ₹3.0 Lakh for tuition and ₹1.0 Lakh for maintenance, eligible 10+2 and diploma students with family income under ₹8.0 Lakh must apply at aicte-jk-scholarship-gov.in and verify documents at FDVCs.
AICTE SSSJKL Scholarship: AICTE has declared that the process of registration has been made online for SSSJ&KL 2026-27 under the scheme of PM-USP Yojana. It is a prestigious scheme which aims at providing the necessary financial assistance to the youth from J&K and Ladakh studying in other states of India for pursuing higher studies and hence, promote national integration. Students who study in JKBOSE/CBSE schools in J&K/Ladakh in 2024-25 or 2025-26 and Engineering diploma holders for lateral entry into 2nd year B.E./B.Tech program will be eligible for the scheme. The applicant must satisfy the condition that their family's annual income must be less than ₹8.0 Lakh per annum.
The AICTE will provide the financial assistance to the students in the form of academic fee reimbursement of up to ₹30,000 per annum for general course, ₹1.25 Lakh per annum for professional courses and ₹3.0 Lakh per annum for medical courses. Moreover, all the scholars will receive an annual maintenance allowance of ₹1.0 Lakh equally distributed into 10 installments per annum into their bank account. The interested applicants need to register themselves at the official website aicte-jk-scholarship-gov.in and appear in FDVCs before online counseling.
How To Apply For The AICTE Open SSSJKL Scholarship 2026?
To Apply For The AICTE Opens SSSJKL Scholarship 2026, follow the steps given below:
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Go to the official website of AICTE scholarship, i.e., aicte-jk-scholarship-gov.in, to apply online.
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Fill up your personal information, academic information, address information, and income information in the application.
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Upload all the required documents in scan form, such as marks sheets, domicile, income, and Aadhar card.
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Appear physically in the nearest Facilitation cum Document Verification Center along with all original documents.
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Login again after verification to fill choices for institutes online.
AICTE Opens SSSJKL Scholarship 2026: Eligibility and Fee
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Category / Stream
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Eligibility Criteria
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Academic Fee Grant (per annum)
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Maintenance Allowance
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General Degree
(B.A., B.Sc., B.Com, BBA, BCA)
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• Domicile of UT of J&K or Ladakh
• Passed 10+2 from JKBOSE/CBSE schools in J&K/Ladakh during 2024–25 or 2025–26
• Family annual income ≤ ₹8.0 Lakh
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Up to ₹30,000
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₹1,00,000 / year
(Paid in 10 equal installments via NSP/DBT)
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Professional Courses
(Engineering, Nursing, Pharmacy, Hotel Mgmt, Arch, B.A. LL.B)
|
• Domicile of UT of J&K or Ladakh
• Passed 10+2 from JKBOSE/CBSE schools in J&K/Ladakh during 2024–25 or 2025–26
• Family annual income ≤ ₹8.0 Lakh
|
Up to ₹1,25,000
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₹1,00,000 / year
(Paid in 10 equal installments via NSP/DBT)
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Medical / BDS or Equivalent
(MBBS, BDS, BAMS, etc.)
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• Domicile of UT of J&K or Ladakh
• Passed 10+2 from JKBOSE/CBSE schools in J&K/Ladakh during 2024–25 or 2025–26
• Qualifying entrance exam (NEET)
• Family annual income ≤ ₹8.0 Lakh
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Up to ₹3,00,000
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₹1,00,000 / year
(Paid in 10 equal installments via NSP/DBT)
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Engineering Diploma
(Lateral Entry to 2nd Year B.E./B.Tech)
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• Domicile of UT of J&K or Ladakh
• Passed Diploma in Engineering from J&K Board of Technical Education during 2025 or 2026
• Family annual income ≤ ₹8.0 Lakh
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Up to ₹1,25,000
|
₹1,00,000 / year
(Paid in 10 equal installments via NSP/DBT)
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.