AICTE Opens SSSJKL Scholarship 2026 Registration for Class 12 Students and Engineering Diploma Holders

AICTE SSSJKL Scholarship: AICTE has declared that the process of registration has been made online for SSSJ&KL 2026-27 under the scheme of PM-USP Yojana. It is a prestigious scheme which aims at providing the necessary financial assistance to the youth from J&K and Ladakh studying in other states of India for pursuing higher studies and hence, promote national integration. Students who study in JKBOSE/CBSE schools in J&K/Ladakh in 2024-25 or 2025-26 and Engineering diploma holders for lateral entry into 2nd year B.E./B.Tech program will be eligible for the scheme. The applicant must satisfy the condition that their family's annual income must be less than ₹8.0 Lakh per annum.

The AICTE will provide the financial assistance to the students in the form of academic fee reimbursement of up to ₹30,000 per annum for general course, ₹1.25 Lakh per annum for professional courses and ₹3.0 Lakh per annum for medical courses. Moreover, all the scholars will receive an annual maintenance allowance of ₹1.0 Lakh equally distributed into 10 installments per annum into their bank account. The interested applicants need to register themselves at the official website aicte-jk-scholarship-gov.in and appear in FDVCs before online counseling.