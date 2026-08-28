CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Post-Result Facilities, Applications Open on August 31

CBSE 12th Supplementary Post-Result Facilities: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE Class 12 supplementary post-result facilities. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exams can apply for scanned copies of their Class 12 supplementary answer books and apply for verification of marks, re-evaluation, and both through the link available on the website.

CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 was announced on August 12, 2026. Candidates unsatisfied with their marks and those who want to get their answer sheets verified for errors and re-evaluated can visit the official website of CBSE to submit the applications. Only those candidates who obtain the scanned copies of their answer sheets will be able to submit applications for the CBSE 12th supplementary re-evaluation process.