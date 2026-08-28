CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Post-Result Facilities, Applications Open on August 31
CBSE Class 12 supplementary post-result facilities will begin with the application to obtain scanned copies of amswer books on August 31, 2026. Check details her.
CBSE 12th Supplementary Post-Result Facilities: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE Class 12 supplementary post-result facilities. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exams can apply for scanned copies of their Class 12 supplementary answer books and apply for verification of marks, re-evaluation, and both through the link available on the website.
CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 was announced on August 12, 2026. Candidates unsatisfied with their marks and those who want to get their answer sheets verified for errors and re-evaluated can visit the official website of CBSE to submit the applications. Only those candidates who obtain the scanned copies of their answer sheets will be able to submit applications for the CBSE 12th supplementary re-evaluation process.
Official Notification - Click Here
CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Important Dates and Fee
Check the complete schedule for candidates to obtain their scanned copies of answer books and the re-evaluation process.
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S. No.
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Activity
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Duration
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Fee
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OBTAINING A SCANNED COPY OF EVALUATED ANSWER BOOKS
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1
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Applying online
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August 31 to September 1, 2026
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Rs.100/- per subject for scanned copy
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VERIFICATION OF MARKS / RE-EVALUATION / BOTH
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2
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1. Verification of Marks
2. Re-Evaluation
3. Both Verification and Re-Evaluation
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Applying online
1. Rs.100/- per answer book for verification
2. Rs.100/- per question for re-evaluation
September 7 to 8, 2026
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1. Rs.100/- per answer book for verification
2. Rs.100/- per question for re-evaluation
CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Points to Remember
Candidates can submit their answer sheets for re-evaluation and obtain scanned copies of their answer books through the link on the official website. Read through the details provided below
- The first step of the post-result facilities now involves requesting a photocopy of the evaluated answer book, allowing students to see how their papers were evaluated and how marks were awarded.
- Candidates should submit the application personally and ensure that all details are correct. CBSE will not be responsible for errors made by any third party.
- Applicants will be provided a scanned copy of the Answer Book in their login account after blocking all information relating to the identity of the Examiner/Evaluator/ any other official associated with the examination process, etc.
- Efforts will be made to provide the scanned copy of the answer book on a first-come, first-served basis, which implies that if a candidate has applied on the first date of application, the applicant will receive the photocopy first, and so forth.
- If the candidate desires to challenge the marks awarded in any particular subject, the candidate may have to apply for the next steps of verification/re-evaluation.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.