CBSE Class 12 Supplementary 2026 Re-evaluation, Verification Begins Tomorrow, Check Dates, Fees And Steps
Students can apply for re-evaluation or verification of marks for CBSE Class 12 supplementary results 2026 tomorrow, August 31, 2026 on cbse.gov.in. Check the fees required per subjects/question and application process.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the schedule for post-result facilities for students who appeared in the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can use the facilities of obtaining a scanned copy of their evaluated answer book, verification of marks and re-evaluation, subject to the conditions prescribed by the board.
The process is being conducted in stages. Students will first have to apply for the scanned copy of their evaluated answer book, which begins tomorrow, August 31, 2026. Those who wish to challenge the evaluation can subsequently apply for verification of marks and re-evaluation from September 7, 2026.
CBSE Class 12 Supplementary 2026: Important Dates
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Process
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Date
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Fee
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Obtaining scanned copy of evaluated answer book
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August 31 to September 1, 2026
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Rs 100 per subject
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Verification of marks
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September 7 to 8, 2026
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Rs 100 per answer book
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Re-evaluation
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September 7 to 8, 2026
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Rs 100 per question
CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Re-evaluation 2026: How To Apply
Students seeking review of their marks should first apply for the scanned copy of the evaluated answer book on the official website cbse.gov.in using their roll number, date of birth and other login credentials. After receiving the scanned copy, students can check their evaluated answers and determine whether they want to proceed with verification or re-evaluation.
For re-evaluation, students will be able to submit requests for specific questions as per the board’s prescribed procedure. The applicable fee has to be paid online while submitting the request.
Students should ensure that their application is submitted within the deadline. Applications submitted after the prescribed schedule or through modes other than those specified by CBSE will not be considered.
What Is The Difference Between Verification And Re-evaluation?
Verification of marks allows students to request a check of the marks awarded in their answer book. This is different from re-evaluation, under which specific answers can be reviewed as per CBSE’s procedure.
Students should therefore check the requirements for each facility before submitting their application. The scanned copy stage is particularly important as it allows students to view their evaluated answer book before proceeding further.
CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026
CBSE has already declared the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026 result. The board’s examination circulars and notices provide details regarding the post-result facilities available to students.
Students who are dissatisfied with their supplementary examination marks should keep their login details and other required information ready and complete the relevant application within the prescribed timeline.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.