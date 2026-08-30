CBSE Class 12 Supplementary 2026 Re-evaluation, Verification Begins Tomorrow, Check Dates, Fees And Steps

Students can apply for re-evaluation or verification of marks for CBSE Class 12 supplementary results 2026 tomorrow, August 31, 2026 on cbse.gov.in. Check the fees required per subjects/question and application process.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the schedule for post-result facilities for students who appeared in the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can use the facilities of obtaining a scanned copy of their evaluated answer book, verification of marks and re-evaluation, subject to the conditions prescribed by the board. The process is being conducted in stages. Students will first have to apply for the scanned copy of their evaluated answer book, which begins tomorrow, August 31, 2026. Those who wish to challenge the evaluation can subsequently apply for verification of marks and re-evaluation from September 7, 2026. CBSE Class 12 Supplementary 2026: Important Dates Process Date Fee Obtaining scanned copy of evaluated answer book August 31 to September 1, 2026 Rs 100 per subject Verification of marks September 7 to 8, 2026 Rs 100 per answer book Re-evaluation September 7 to 8, 2026 Rs 100 per question

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Re-evaluation 2026: How To Apply Students seeking review of their marks should first apply for the scanned copy of the evaluated answer book on the official website cbse.gov.in using their roll number, date of birth and other login credentials. After receiving the scanned copy, students can check their evaluated answers and determine whether they want to proceed with verification or re-evaluation. For re-evaluation, students will be able to submit requests for specific questions as per the board’s prescribed procedure. The applicable fee has to be paid online while submitting the request. Students should ensure that their application is submitted within the deadline. Applications submitted after the prescribed schedule or through modes other than those specified by CBSE will not be considered.