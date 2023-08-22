CG PET 2023 Counselling Round 2 Registrations Begin, Apply Until August 2

CG PET 2023 Round 2 Registrations: The Directorate of Technical Education, (DTE) Chhattisgarh has commenced the CG PET 2023 counselling registration process for round 2 allotment. Eligible candidates can register for the counselling allotment through the link available on the official website.

The last date for candidates to submit their applications for the round 2 allotment process is August 26, 2023. The CG PET 2023 round 2 allotment result will be announced on August 29, 2023. Candidates allotted seats in the second round can report and complete the admission process between August 31 to September 4, 2023.

CG PET 2023 round 2 counselling allotment registration link is available on the official website - cgdteraipur.cgstate.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the link given here and complete the registration process.

CG PET 2023 Counselling Round 2 Registration - Click Here

CG PGET 2023 Round 2 Counselling Schedule

Particulars Date CG PET 2023 round 2 counselling registration August 22 to 26, 2023 Round 2 allotment August 29, 2023 Round 2 admissions August 31 to September 4

Steps to Apply for CG PET 2023 Round 2 Counselling

CG PET 2023 round 2 counselling seat allotment registration window is open for candidates until August 26, 2023. To apply for the counselling process candidates are required to visit the website and register through the registration link given on the website. Follow the below-given steps to register for the CG PET 2023 counselling.

Step 1: Visit the official website for CG PET 2023 counselling

Step 2: Click on the CG PET counselling link

Step 3: Click on apply now and register

Step 4: Fill out the necessary details and upload the required documents

Step 5: Enter the choice of course and college

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

