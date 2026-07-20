CM Samrat Choudhary Launches 551 Model Schools Across Bihar, Unveils Dinkar University Plan
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary inaugurated 551 model schools across the state and announced a university dedicated to Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' in Begusarai to promote higher education, research, literature, and his literary heritage among students.
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary virtually launched 551 Saraswati Vidya Niketan model schools across the state, describing the initiative as a historic milestone for the education sector. He said that the administration aims to give value-based and technology-driven education for all students. The CM stated that education is given in a developed society, highlighting the state's complete educational reforms.
As per the statement given from the Chief Minister's Office, CMO, the government is actively upgrading public schools to level the playing field with private institutions by providing equal academic opportunities to students from rural and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.
How Students Will Learn in the New Model Schools
The elements of these upgrade include the newly introduced 'Bihar School Live Classes' platform, which allows students to study online with top and high qualified teachers. Selected institutions are being fitted with digital studios, smart classrooms, advanced lab, for competitive exams like JEE and NEET.
Benefits for Students and Plans for a New University
These 551 model schools are set to give benefits to approx four lakh students. Additionally, the CM announced new projects for Begusarai, including the setting up of a university at the birthplace of Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' renowned poet to promote higher education, research, literature, and his literary heritage among students.
Education Minister Mithlesh Tiwary added that the state is dedicated to extending quality education to the most rural sections of society. There has been notable advancement in student learning outcomes. Built with an investment of roughly Rs 990 crore, these 551 model schools reflect the government's resolve to enhance school education in both urban and rural regions.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.