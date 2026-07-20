CM Samrat Choudhary Launches 551 Model Schools Across Bihar, Unveils Dinkar University Plan

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary virtually launched 551 Saraswati Vidya Niketan model schools across the state, describing the initiative as a historic milestone for the education sector. He said that the administration aims to give value-based and technology-driven education for all students. The CM stated that education is given in a developed society, highlighting the state's complete educational reforms.

As per the statement given from the Chief Minister's Office, CMO, the government is actively upgrading public schools to level the playing field with private institutions by providing equal academic opportunities to students from rural and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

How Students Will Learn in the New Model Schools

The elements of these upgrade include the newly introduced 'Bihar School Live Classes' platform, which allows students to study online with top and high qualified teachers. Selected institutions are being fitted with digital studios, smart classrooms, advanced lab, for competitive exams like JEE and NEET.