Delhi, Jharkhand and Bihar: Why Are Student Protests Rising?

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Delhi, Jharkhand and Bihar students' protests over NEET-UG, JSSC-CGL, and Bihar recruitment exams reveal a broken testing system, and the policy reforms needed to rebuild trust. Check why students are protesting, and from protests to policy students will gain trust on testing authorities.

Students across India are protesting. According to the reports, there have been some irregularites in the current exam system, giving rise to protests in various states in India. States like Jharkhand and Bihar are witnessing protests and students were demanding cancellation of major recruitment exams like the JSSC-CGL. In Bihar, job aspirants demand fair selection processes, faster results. Nationally, there was also significant anger over issues with the NEET-UG exam, including concerns about paper leaks and unfair grading. Protesters are saying that students have lost trust in testing agencies. They feel that mismanagement and corruption are wasting their time and money. Students are now taking to the streets because they think it is the only way to make officials listen and demand fair, transparent exams for everyone.

Why Students are Protesting

From NEET to Jharkhand to Bihar, there have been multiple students protest in the country. At the core, lies demand for error-free examination system. Here are some reasons why students have been protesting: Loss of Trust in Authorities: Across all three cases that have been highlighted above, candidates lost faith in testing agencies due to systemic paper leaks, technical glitches, and sudden cancellations of the exams.

Economic and Time Burden: Years of preparation, financial burden on families, and age-eligibility limits make exam failures caused by administrative flaws deeply painful for candidates.

Protests as the First Resort: Street demonstrations, hunger strikes, and court petitions are increasingly becoming the automatic choice for students to force institutional action.

Opposition ministers are backing this and saying there are severe flaws in Indian education system and hiring. From Protests to Policy To improve the education system and make change, the higher authorities need to take some important decisions: Strict rules and heavy punishments can be implemented for anyone involved in cheating or such practices in exams. This can be include serious legal action for the agencies and individuals who try to bluff the system. In line to this, the government setup fast track courts to eradicate such entities. Recently, in a major overhaul, NTA has removed 600 experts and new experts are being brought on board.

According to the Centre, the government is regularly checking testing companies to ensure exams are safe, secure, and run properly. These experts would act as a neutral third party to keep the process fair and free from cheating. This can be a good step on the government end.