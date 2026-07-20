Delhi University Admission 2026: 21,530 Candidates Accept UG Admissions Round 2 Allotment on July 25
DU UG Admission 2026 round 1 seat allocation. 21,530 candidates have confirmed admissions to various undergraduate courses. Round 2 allotment to be released on July 25, 2026
Delhi University has issued a notification regarding the round 1 admissions to the undergraduate programmes. The university is conducting admissions to undergraduate courses as per the first round of seat allocation results issued.
According to the notification on their social media handle, the university has received a total of 81,979 acceptances, and 21,530 candidates have confirmed their admissions by completing the required steps as of July 19, 2026. The payment links have been generated for another 33,383 applications, the notification states.
Along with the details of the undergraduate admissions, the university has also shared the number for the postgraduate admissions. According to the details, a total of 10,248 candidates have secured admission to the postgraduate courses offered by the university. The remaining vacancies will be filled through the spot round, which will commence on July 25, 2026.
UoD’s Admissions Update as on 2:00 PM, 19 July 2026.— University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) July 19, 2026
The University of Delhi is pleased to share the latest updates regarding progress of the 2026–27 admissions cycle.
Undergraduate Admissions (Round I): We have received 81,979 acceptances (88.12%), and 21,530 candidates…
As per a press release issued on July 16, 2026. 2,18,284 candidates registered for admissions, of which 2,08,043 completed phase 2 of admissions. A total of 93,033 students were allotted seats in the first round, of which 42019 were male and 51014) were female. The last date for candidates to accept the allotment was July 18, 2026, and the last date for colleges to complete the verification process is July 20, 2026. The window for students to submit the fee will be available until tomorrow. July 21, 2026.
DU UG Admissions 2026
Delhi University conducts admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses through the CUET UG Scores. Candidates applying for admission must make sure they have cleared their CUET UG entrance with the required marks. Cutoff marks are set based on the availability of seats, number of applicants, average marks scored and the category of applications. The econd round of seat allotment will be released on July 25, 2026.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.