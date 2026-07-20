Delhi University Admission 2026: 21,530 Candidates Accept UG Admissions Round 2 Allotment on July 25

Delhi University has issued a notification regarding the round 1 admissions to the undergraduate programmes. The university is conducting admissions to undergraduate courses as per the first round of seat allocation results issued.

According to the notification on their social media handle, the university has received a total of 81,979 acceptances, and 21,530 candidates have confirmed their admissions by completing the required steps as of July 19, 2026. The payment links have been generated for another 33,383 applications, the notification states.

Along with the details of the undergraduate admissions, the university has also shared the number for the postgraduate admissions. According to the details, a total of 10,248 candidates have secured admission to the postgraduate courses offered by the university. The remaining vacancies will be filled through the spot round, which will commence on July 25, 2026.