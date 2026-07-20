DU To Take Legal Action Against Fake AI-Generated Documents Submitted During UG Admissions 2026

Delhi University has warned of strict legal action against applicants submitting fake AI-generated documents during UG Admissions 2026. Candidates must upload only genuine certificates through the CSAS portal.

The University of Delhi, DU has issued a serious warning to undergraduate admission students, stating that the Strict legal action will be taken against candidates found submitting fake or AI-generated documents during the admission process for the academic session of 2026-27. The University has asked the candidates to upload and submit only authentic documents and certificates while completing the Common Seat Allocation System, CSAS admission process.

According to the official statements, the university authorities have noticed some attempts scored by some applicants to manipulate the documents using artificial intelligence and editing tools. DU has clarified that every document submitted by the candidate undergoes multiple levels of verification before the admission is confirmed. The university can take legal action against the candidates who will submit AI generated documents and no fees will be refunded in such cases.

Documents Will Be Verified At Multiple Levels The university has told students that colleges and university administration will conduct a detailed verification process on uploaded documents like Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets, category certificates, EWS/OBC/SC/ST certificates, PwBD certificates and others. If any discrepancy is found or the applicant uses a forged document or AI-generated certificate, the admission of the applicant may be cancelled immediately. The university may also take legal action against the candidate for submitting fraudulent documents. Official NOTICE: REGARDING SUBMISSION OF AUTHENTIC/VAILD DOCUMENTS/CERTIFICATES DU Advises Students to Upload Only Genuine Certificates Delhi University has advised all applicants to: Upload only original and valid documents.

Avoid editing or modifying certificates using AI or image-editing software.

Ensure all information matches official records issued by the respective authorities.

Keep original documents ready for physical verification whenever required.