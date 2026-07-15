DU UG Admission 2026: Delhi University Releases ECA Trial Schedule for Undergraduate Admissions; Check Dates, Venues and Important Guidelines
Delhi University has released the DU UG Admission 2026 ECA Trial Schedule for undergraduate admissions. Check category-wise trial dates, venues, important instructions, and latest CSAS updates.
The University of Delhi (DU) has officially released the Extra- Curricular Activities (ECA) Trail Schedule 2026. It is for undergraduate admissions under the CSAS UG 2026 process. Candidates seeking admission through the ECA quota can now check the detailed schedule, venue, and the trial guidelines on the university’s official website. Physical trials for most ECA categories will begin from July 16, 2026. All the information regarding the trail whether category-wise schedule, reporting instructions all are available in the official notice.
The ECA quota admission process is an important component of the DU UG Admissions 2026. It allows students with exceptional achievements in cultural and extra-curricular activities to secure admission along with their CUET UG Scores.
DU UG Admission 2026 ECA Trial Schedule: Category-wise Dates and Venues
Delhi University has released the detailed schedule for the ECA Trails for the undergraduate admissions under the CSAS UG 2026. The category-wise physical trials will be held from July 16 to July 25, 2026 at the allotted trail venues. Candidates must appear on the given date and time allotted to them based on their registration number.
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ECA Category
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Trial Dates
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Venue
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Dance (Indian Classical, Folk, Western, Choreography)
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July 16–25, 2026
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Bharati College
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Debate (Hindi & English)
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July 16–25, 2026
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Ramjas College
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Theatre
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July 16–25, 2026
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Miranda House
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Vocal Music (Indian Classical & Light Vocal)
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July 16–22, 2026
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Mata Sundri College for Women
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Instrumental Music
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July 21–25, 2026
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Sri Aurobindo College (Day)
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Creative Writing (Hindi & English)
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July 21, 2026
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Hansraj College
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Fine Arts (Sketching, Painting & Sculpture)
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July 20–24, 2026
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Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
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Digital Media (Photography, Filmmaking & Animation)
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July 21–23, 2026
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Maharaja Agrasen College
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Divinity
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July 21–25, 2026
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Rajdhani College
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Quiz
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July 20, 2026
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Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening)
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Yoga
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July 17–18, 2026
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PGDAV College (Evening)
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NCC
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No Physical Trial
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Evaluation as per DU guidelines
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NSS
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No Physical Trial
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Evaluation as per DU guidelines
Who Needs to Appear for the ECA Trial?
Students who apply under the ECA quota must appear on the given physical trial date and venue for their respective category. These trials will evaluate student’s practical skills and performance. The evaluation is considered while preparing the final merit list. However, students under the NCC and NSS categories are not required to appear for the physical trials, their evaluation will be carried out according to the university’s given admission criteria.
How to Check DU ECA Trial Schedule 2026
- Visit the official website: admission.uod.ac.in
- Open the UG Admissions 2026 section.
- Click on Detailed Schedule of Physical Trials for ECA Admissions.
- Check the category-wise trial dates and venue.
- Download the notification for future reference.
DU ECA Trail Schedule 2026: Direct LINK
How ECA Merit Will Be Prepared?
Admission under the ECA quota will be based on the combination of:
- Performance in the ECA Physical Trial
- Evaluation of the RCA certificates and achievements
- CUET UG 2026 score, as per Delhi University's admission policy.
The final merit list will be prepared according to the university's notified admission criteria under the CSAS-UG admission process.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.