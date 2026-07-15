DU UG Admission 2026: Delhi University Releases ECA Trial Schedule for Undergraduate Admissions; Check Dates, Venues and Important Guidelines

Delhi University has released the DU UG Admission 2026 ECA Trial Schedule for undergraduate admissions. Check category-wise trial dates, venues, important instructions, and latest CSAS updates.

The University of Delhi (DU) has officially released the Extra- Curricular Activities (ECA) Trail Schedule 2026. It is for undergraduate admissions under the CSAS UG 2026 process. Candidates seeking admission through the ECA quota can now check the detailed schedule, venue, and the trial guidelines on the university’s official website. Physical trials for most ECA categories will begin from July 16, 2026. All the information regarding the trail whether category-wise schedule, reporting instructions all are available in the official notice. The ECA quota admission process is an important component of the DU UG Admissions 2026. It allows students with exceptional achievements in cultural and extra-curricular activities to secure admission along with their CUET UG Scores. DU UG Admission 2026 ECA Trial Schedule: Category-wise Dates and Venues

Delhi University has released the detailed schedule for the ECA Trails for the undergraduate admissions under the CSAS UG 2026. The category-wise physical trials will be held from July 16 to July 25, 2026 at the allotted trail venues. Candidates must appear on the given date and time allotted to them based on their registration number. ECA Category Trial Dates Venue Dance (Indian Classical, Folk, Western, Choreography) July 16–25, 2026 Bharati College Debate (Hindi & English) July 16–25, 2026 Ramjas College Theatre July 16–25, 2026 Miranda House Vocal Music (Indian Classical & Light Vocal) July 16–22, 2026 Mata Sundri College for Women Instrumental Music July 21–25, 2026 Sri Aurobindo College (Day) Creative Writing (Hindi & English) July 21, 2026 Hansraj College Fine Arts (Sketching, Painting & Sculpture) July 20–24, 2026 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College Digital Media (Photography, Filmmaking & Animation) July 21–23, 2026 Maharaja Agrasen College Divinity July 21–25, 2026 Rajdhani College Quiz July 20, 2026 Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) Yoga July 17–18, 2026 PGDAV College (Evening) NCC No Physical Trial Evaluation as per DU guidelines NSS No Physical Trial Evaluation as per DU guidelines

Who Needs to Appear for the ECA Trial? Students who apply under the ECA quota must appear on the given physical trial date and venue for their respective category. These trials will evaluate student’s practical skills and performance. The evaluation is considered while preparing the final merit list. However, students under the NCC and NSS categories are not required to appear for the physical trials, their evaluation will be carried out according to the university’s given admission criteria. How to Check DU ECA Trial Schedule 2026 Visit the official website: admission.uod.ac.in Open the UG Admissions 2026 section. Click on Detailed Schedule of Physical Trials for ECA Admissions. Check the category-wise trial dates and venue. Download the notification for future reference. DU ECA Trail Schedule 2026: Direct LINK