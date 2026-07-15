GUJCET Counselling 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT: Download Allotment Letter by July 19 at acpc.gujarat.gov.in
GUJCET Counselling 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result has been released by ACPC. Check the direct link, token fee payment deadline, admission letter download process, and next counselling schedule.
The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC), Gujarat, has released the GUJCET Round 2 Seat Allotment for BE/BTECH Admissions. Candidates who have participated in the second round of counselling can now check their respective allotment status by logging into the official website of ACPC using their login details. Candidates allotted seats must complete their online token tuition fee payment and download their admission letter by July 16, 2026 to confirm their admission.
The Round 2 allotment has been prepared based on candidates' merit rank, category, choices filled during counselling, and seat availability across participating engineering institutes in Gujarat.
GUJCET Counselling 2026 Round 2: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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Round 2 Seat Allotment Result
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July 15, 2026
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Online Token Tuition Fee Payment
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July 15 to July 19, 2026
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Admission Letter Download
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Till July 19, 2026
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Display of Vacant Seats After Round 2
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July 20, 2026
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Round 3 Seat Allotment
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July 25, 2026
How to Check GUJCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026?
- Visit the Official Website: acpc.gujarat.gov.in
- Click on the link of the counselling 2026
- Enter your login details
- View the allotted institute and branch
- Download and save the allotment letter for further reference
GUJCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026: Direct LINK
Documents Required for Admission
- GUJCET 2026 Admit Card
- GUJCET Score Card
- Class 10 Marksheet
- Class 12 Marksheet
- School Leaving Certificate
- Category Certificate (if applicable)
- Income Certificate (if applicable)
- Passport-size photo
- Seat Allotment Letter
- Photo Identity Proof or Aadhar Card
What After GUJCET Round 2 Seat Allotment?
Candidates who have secured a seat in round 2 must complete their online payment of the token tuition fee before the timeline. After successful payment candidates will be able to download their admission letter. Candidates who are satisfied with their respective allotted seat should complete the admission formalities as per the schedule given by ACPC. Candidates seeking a better option can participate in another counselling round if eligible under the counselling rules.
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.