GUJCET Counselling 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT: Download Allotment Letter by July 19 at acpc.gujarat.gov.in

The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC), Gujarat, has released the GUJCET Round 2 Seat Allotment for BE/BTECH Admissions. Candidates who have participated in the second round of counselling can now check their respective allotment status by logging into the official website of ACPC using their login details. Candidates allotted seats must complete their online token tuition fee payment and download their admission letter by July 16, 2026 to confirm their admission.

The Round 2 allotment has been prepared based on candidates' merit rank, category, choices filled during counselling, and seat availability across participating engineering institutes in Gujarat.

GUJCET Counselling 2026 Round 2: Important Dates