Gyanodaya Scheme: Odisha Outlines Blueprint for Free KG-to-PG Education
Gyanodaya Scheme: The scheme offers free KG-to-PG education in Odisha to curb dropouts and boost the Gross Enrolment Ratio. Applicable strictly to regular general education streams in government-aided institutions, eligible students must apply via the SAMS portal, maintain minimum 75% attendance, and receive a one-time fee waiver on their first-ever admission.
Gyanodaya Scheme: The Minister for Higher Education in Odisha Suryabanshi Suraj launched the guidelines for the implementation of the flagship Gyanodaya-Shikshya Ru Samruddhi scheme for free education from Kindergarten to Post-Graduation in Odisha. Speaking during the launch of the program at the press conference, the minister said that the lack of money stops many students in Odisha from continuing their education at higher levels. The challenges recognized by the government right after coming into power include an increase in dropout rates, lower than the national average Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), and retention of students.
In order to deal with these problems, the government has come to the conclusion that higher education must be available to all. These new guidelines will now be shared with all the educational institutions in Odisha running under the recognition of the Higher Education Department.
How To Apply For The Gyanodaya Scheme In Odisha?
To apply for the Gyanodaya Scheme in Odisha follow the steps given below:
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Go to the official SAMS Odisha website for initiation of your online application process.
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Select your desired academic course from the list of eligible institutions.
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Fill the application form online with correct details of yours.
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Upload all necessary documents for confirmation of your eligibility under the scheme.
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Submit your application before the deadline through the official portal.
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Ensure that there is no collection of any kind of admission fees on your admission into the institution.
Gyanodaya Scheme In Odisha: Eligibility Criteria
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Mandatory Attendance Percentage: Students should have at least 75% attendance. In case of special or medical reasons, there can be some leeway, however, it will not fall below 65%.
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Study Regular Mode: This scholarship scheme is valid only for those students enrolled in the regular course program. Distance learning or self-finance courses are not eligible for the same.
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Online Admission Only: Eligibility for this scholarship scheme is applicable only to those students whose admission has taken place through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal.
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Institution: The institution in which students are enrolled should be state public universities/colleges or non-government-aided colleges falling under grant in aid 488 & 662. Private unaided and public-private partnership colleges are not eligible for this scholarship scheme.
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Once-Only Academic Scheme: The total fee waiver is available once in lifetime to a student on his/her first ever admission into UG/ PG course program.
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General Education Streams Only: The scheme is applicable only for the students of General Education streams. Professional education streams like MBA, MCA, BBA, BCA, B.Ed and LLB, etc. are completely excluded from this scheme.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.