Gyanodaya Scheme: Odisha Outlines Blueprint for Free KG-to-PG Education

Gyanodaya Scheme: The Minister for Higher Education in Odisha Suryabanshi Suraj launched the guidelines for the implementation of the flagship Gyanodaya-Shikshya Ru Samruddhi scheme for free education from Kindergarten to Post-Graduation in Odisha. Speaking during the launch of the program at the press conference, the minister said that the lack of money stops many students in Odisha from continuing their education at higher levels. The challenges recognized by the government right after coming into power include an increase in dropout rates, lower than the national average Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), and retention of students.

In order to deal with these problems, the government has come to the conclusion that higher education must be available to all. These new guidelines will now be shared with all the educational institutions in Odisha running under the recognition of the Higher Education Department.