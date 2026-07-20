HBSE Haryana Board Class 12 Sample Paper 2027 Released; Download Subject Wise PDF Here

The Haryana Board of Secondary Education, HBSE, has released the sample pacers for class 12 for academic session 2026-27. They are available online on the official website of the board at bseh.org.in for all three streams - science, commerce, and arts.

Candidates who have registered for the examinations can check the sample paper PDFs to get an idea of the annual examination question paper. These model question papers will allow candidates to prepare for the examination better by getting an idea of the main question papers and to manage their time for the three hours of written exam, scheduled to be held later.

HBSE Class 12 Model Question Paper PDF Direct Link

The board is hosting a separate tab for students to get access to the sample or model question papers for HBSE Class 12 main board annual examination 2026-27. Candidates will be able to prepare for their individual subjects and streams as oper the division in the page. Students can check the direct link to check and download the HBSE Class 12 Model Question Paper PDF here.