HBSE Haryana Board Class 12 Sample Paper 2027 Released; Download Subject Wise PDF Here
The Haryana Board has released the sample pacers for class 12 for academic session 2026-27 at bseh.org.in for all three streams. Candidates who have registered for the examinations can check the sample paper PDFs to get an idea of the annual examination question paper.
The Haryana Board of Secondary Education, HBSE, has released the sample pacers for class 12 for academic session 2026-27. They are available online on the official website of the board at bseh.org.in for all three streams - science, commerce, and arts.
Candidates who have registered for the examinations can check the sample paper PDFs to get an idea of the annual examination question paper. These model question papers will allow candidates to prepare for the examination better by getting an idea of the main question papers and to manage their time for the three hours of written exam, scheduled to be held later.
HBSE Class 12 Model Question Paper PDF Direct Link
The board is hosting a separate tab for students to get access to the sample or model question papers for HBSE Class 12 main board annual examination 2026-27. Candidates will be able to prepare for their individual subjects and streams as oper the division in the page. Students can check the direct link to check and download the HBSE Class 12 Model Question Paper PDF here.
How to check HBSE 12th Sample Paper 2027?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the HBSE 12th Sample Paper 2027 online:
- Visit the official website at bseh.org.in.
- Click on the “Academic” tab.
- Click on the designated link for model papers and question paper designs.
- Select your respective subject from the list and select the PDF download option.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.