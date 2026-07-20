Himachal Pradesh School Holiday: Schools Closed on July 20 and 21 Amid Red Alert for Heavy Rainfall
Schools in certain districts of Himachal Pradesh will remain closed today, July 21, 2026, due to heavy rainfall and a red alert.
As per the latest reports, all government and private educational institutions in Kangra District, Himachal Pradesh, will remain closed today. July 21, 2026. Schools were closed yesterday, July 20, 2026, as well. The school holiday has been announced considering the red alert issued by the IMD.
As per reports, a red alert has been issued in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts for July 20, 2026 and Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur districts for today, July 21, 2026.
Kangra District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Hem Raj Bairwa issued an order for the closure of all government and private educational institutions in the district for two days. School holidays will apply to all schools. Colleges, vocational and technical training institutes, Anganwadi Centres, University of Himachal Pradesh and Sanskrit University at Balyahar. Exams scheduled for July 20 and 21 have also been postponed, and non-teaching staff members have also been ordered to remain off duty.
Citizens have been asked to avoid travel and stay away from water bodies and landslide-prone slopes. Authorities have also asked citizens to follow official advisories and contact the state emergency helpline or the district emergency helpline in case of emergencies.
Jammu and Kashmir Summer Vacations Extended
As per a notification by the Minister for School and Higher Education, Health and Medical Education and Social Welfare, Sakina Itoo, the department has decided to extend the summer vacation for all government and recognised private schools in the Kashmir Division and the winter zones of Jammu Division. The summer vacations have been extended until July 22, 2026, due to the prevailing weather conditions.
In view of the prevailing weather conditions, it has been decided to extend the summer vacation for all Government and recognized private schools in the Kashmir Division and the winter zones of Jammu Division up to 22nd July (Wednesday).— Sakina Itoo (@sakinaitoo) July 18, 2026
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.