Himachal Pradesh School Holiday: Schools Closed on July 20 and 21 Amid Red Alert for Heavy Rainfall

As per the latest reports, all government and private educational institutions in Kangra District, Himachal Pradesh, will remain closed today. July 21, 2026. Schools were closed yesterday, July 20, 2026, as well. The school holiday has been announced considering the red alert issued by the IMD.

As per reports, a red alert has been issued in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts for July 20, 2026 and Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur districts for today, July 21, 2026.

Kangra District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Hem Raj Bairwa issued an order for the closure of all government and private educational institutions in the district for two days. School holidays will apply to all schools. Colleges, vocational and technical training institutes, Anganwadi Centres, University of Himachal Pradesh and Sanskrit University at Balyahar. Exams scheduled for July 20 and 21 have also been postponed, and non-teaching staff members have also been ordered to remain off duty.