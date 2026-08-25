HP NEET UG 2026: Round 1 Choice Filling Closes Today; Provisional Seat Allotment Result on August 27

HP NEET UG 2026: Atal Medical and Research University (AMRU), Mandi, functioning under the Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Himachal Pradesh, has almost completed the online choice filling and locking process of HP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 State Quota (85%) MBBS and BDS admissions. Aspiring candidates need to make their choice of the course, institute, and category and get it locked from the official website, amruhp.ac.in, within the designated choice window period.

Aspiring candidates who fail to complete and lock their preferences before the cutoff time will not be considered for the seat matrix in this first counselling round. After the completion of the choice locking window, the preferences will be evaluated against the state merit ranks by AMRU and announce the provisional seat allotment result on August 27, 2026. The candidates will be given limited time to examine the provisional result and lodge any documentation of objection against the quotas or allotments before the university announces the final seat allotment list on August 29, 2026.