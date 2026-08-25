HP NEET UG 2026: Round 1 Choice Filling Closes Today; Provisional Seat Allotment Result on August 27
HP NEET UG 2026: The Atal Medical and Research University (AMRU), Himachal Pradesh, is completing the HP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 State Quota (85%) choice filling on amruhp.ac.in. Unlocked choices will be excluded from seat allocation. The provisional seat allotment releases on August 27, 2026, followed by the final allotment on August 29.
HP NEET UG 2026: Atal Medical and Research University (AMRU), Mandi, functioning under the Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Himachal Pradesh, has almost completed the online choice filling and locking process of HP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 State Quota (85%) MBBS and BDS admissions. Aspiring candidates need to make their choice of the course, institute, and category and get it locked from the official website, amruhp.ac.in, within the designated choice window period.
Aspiring candidates who fail to complete and lock their preferences before the cutoff time will not be considered for the seat matrix in this first counselling round. After the completion of the choice locking window, the preferences will be evaluated against the state merit ranks by AMRU and announce the provisional seat allotment result on August 27, 2026. The candidates will be given limited time to examine the provisional result and lodge any documentation of objection against the quotas or allotments before the university announces the final seat allotment list on August 29, 2026.
HP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Schedule & Key Deadlines
Below mentioned are the HP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Schedule & Key Deadlines:
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Event
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Date
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Release of Final State Merit List
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August 21, 2026 (Completed)
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Choice Filling & Locking Window
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August 22 – August 25, 2026 (Closing Today)
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Provisional Seat Allocation Result
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August 27, 2026
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Final Seat Allocation Result
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August 29, 2026
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Physical Reporting & Document Verification
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September 1 – September 3, 2026
How To Lock choices For The HP NEET UG 2026 Round 1?
To lock choices For The HP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 follow the steps given below:
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Move straight to the official website www.amruhp.ac.in through your desktop web browser.
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Login to your counselling portal with your NEET Application Number, Roll Number, and Password.
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Go to the Applicant Programme Preferences or Choice Filling & Locking page from your candidate dashboard.
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Arrange your chosen MBBS and BDS colleges in your specific preference order.
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Click on the Lock Choices button, and complete the process with the necessary security prompt/verification.
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Take the downloaded and printed locked choice confirmation page as the official proof for seat allotment.
Also Check:
HP NEET MDS Counselling 2026: Round 1 Provisional Merit List Releasing Tomorrow; Final Merit List on August 27
KCET Second Round Seat Allotment 2026 (OUT): Check Round 2 Final Seat Allotment at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
HP Board Registration 2026 Begins for Classes 9 and 11, Apply by October 15 with Rs 200 Fee
COMEDK UGET 2026 Counselling Round 4 Schedule Out, Choice Filling from August 26
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.